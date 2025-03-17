Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage floralplantartwatercolorvintagedesignpublic domainillustrationBonnet (c. 1938) by Francis Law DurandOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 988 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3374 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarFriendship quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseBonnet (c. 1938) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078678/bonnet-c-1938-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licenseFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseStraw Bonnet (c. 1938) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081836/straw-bonnet-c-1938-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licenseFree mind Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23045326/image-butterfly-rose-paperView licenseTea Apron (c. 1938) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081905/tea-apron-c-1938-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licenseVintage chair collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseCrepe Bonnet (c. 1938) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079479/crepe-bonnet-c-1938-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licenseWhite tea label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView licenseWoman's Shoe (c. 1938) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082343/womans-shoe-c-1938-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licenseLife reminder quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseDoll (c. 1939) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083321/doll-c-1939-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licenseEditable cottage garden design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15547058/editable-cottage-garden-design-element-setView licenseStage Office Sign (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077364/stage-office-sign-c-1937-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licenseElegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979566/image-flower-animal-plantView licenseFireplace Kettle (c. 1936) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065964/fireplace-kettle-c-1936-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseDress (c. 1938) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079697/dress-c-1938-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licenseGratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23049812/image-butterfly-paper-flowerView licenseGame Box (For Poker Chips) (c. 1939) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083613/game-box-for-poker-chips-c-1939-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Pink cactus flower design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15173566/editable-pink-cactus-flower-design-element-setView licenseSteeple Clock (1938) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081767/steeple-clock-1938-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licenseFlower illustration, spring aesthetic background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149723/flower-illustration-spring-aesthetic-background-editable-designView licenseSpice Grinder (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077358/spice-grinder-c-1937-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licensePeony flower illustration on red background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150361/peony-flower-illustration-red-background-editable-designView licenseChild's Sled (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073710/childs-sled-c-1937-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Pink cactus flower design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15173295/editable-pink-cactus-flower-design-element-setView licenseChair (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073511/chair-c-1937-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Pink cactus flower design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15173555/editable-pink-cactus-flower-design-element-setView licenseWoman's Slipper (c. 1938) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082338/womans-slipper-c-1938-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licenseEditable charming cottage design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15595273/editable-charming-cottage-design-element-setView licenseShaker Chair (c. 1936) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070821/shaker-chair-c-1936-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai’s pink flower, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12767766/hokusaiandrsquos-pink-flower-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licensePitcher (c. 1938) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081008/pitcher-c-1938-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Pink cactus flower design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15172016/editable-pink-cactus-flower-design-element-setView licenseCandy Container (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073382/candy-container-c-1937-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage exotic bird illustration remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12728338/editable-vintage-exotic-bird-illustration-remix-setView licenseCast Iron Dog (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073450/cast-iron-dog-c-1937-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licenseFlower illustration background, vintage aesthetic, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10159423/flower-illustration-background-vintage-aesthetic-editable-designView licenseQuilt (Detail) (c. 1936) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068171/quilt-detail-c-1936-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain license