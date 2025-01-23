rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Bookmark (Valentine) (c. 1938) by Manuel G Runyan
Save
Edit Image
paper decorpatternartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsbagvalentine
Watercolor heart frame, editable background
Watercolor heart frame, editable background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11971396/watercolor-heart-frame-editable-backgroundView license
Star & Ring Quilt (c. 1938) by Manuel G Runyan
Star & Ring Quilt (c. 1938) by Manuel G Runyan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081756/star-ring-quilt-c-1938-manuel-runyanFree Image from public domain license
Ripped paper png mockup element, vintage flower transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Ripped paper png mockup element, vintage flower transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9238994/png-cobweb-valentine-flower-customizable-cut-outView license
Saddle Stirrup (c. 1938) by Manuel G Runyan
Saddle Stirrup (c. 1938) by Manuel G Runyan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081320/saddle-stirrup-c-1938-manuel-runyanFree Image from public domain license
Valentine's day quote mobile wallpaper template, editable text and design
Valentine's day quote mobile wallpaper template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23956702/valentines-day-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Baby Dress (c. 1939) by Manuel G Runyan
Baby Dress (c. 1939) by Manuel G Runyan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082523/baby-dress-c-1939-manuel-runyanFree Image from public domain license
Rose flower paper craft background editable design
Rose flower paper craft background editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12235663/rose-flower-paper-craft-background-editable-designView license
Applique and Quilted Coverlet (c. 1938) by Manuel G Runyan
Applique and Quilted Coverlet (c. 1938) by Manuel G Runyan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078502/applique-and-quilted-coverlet-c-1938-manuel-runyanFree Image from public domain license
Marble texture paper heart isolated element set
Marble texture paper heart isolated element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14992448/marble-texture-paper-heart-isolated-element-setView license
Cartridge Box and Bullet (c. 1937) by Manuel G Runyan
Cartridge Box and Bullet (c. 1937) by Manuel G Runyan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073429/cartridge-box-and-bullet-c-1937-manuel-runyanFree Image from public domain license
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView license
Three Notch Survey Mark (c. 1938) by Manuel G Runyan
Three Notch Survey Mark (c. 1938) by Manuel G Runyan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081946/three-notch-survey-mark-c-1938-manuel-runyanFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic human heart, health paper craft collage, editable design
Aesthetic human heart, health paper craft collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11816339/aesthetic-human-heart-health-paper-craft-collage-editable-designView license
Handmade Chair - Rawhide Seat (c. 1939) by Manuel G Runyan
Handmade Chair - Rawhide Seat (c. 1939) by Manuel G Runyan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083691/handmade-chair-rawhide-seat-c-1939-manuel-runyanFree Image from public domain license
Marble texture paper heart isolated element set
Marble texture paper heart isolated element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14992300/marble-texture-paper-heart-isolated-element-setView license
Dutch Oven (c. 1939) by Manuel G Runyan
Dutch Oven (c. 1939) by Manuel G Runyan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083422/dutch-oven-c-1939-manuel-runyanFree Image from public domain license
Ripped paper png mockup element, Camellia flower transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Ripped paper png mockup element, Camellia flower transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9258090/png-camellia-flower-customizable-cut-outView license
Strap Hinges (c. 1939) by Manuel G Runyan
Strap Hinges (c. 1939) by Manuel G Runyan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084802/strap-hinges-c-1939-manuel-runyanFree Image from public domain license
Marble texture paper heart isolated element set
Marble texture paper heart isolated element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14992250/marble-texture-paper-heart-isolated-element-setView license
Coverlet-Applique Quilt (c. 1937) by Manuel G Runyan
Coverlet-Applique Quilt (c. 1937) by Manuel G Runyan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074094/coverlet-applique-quilt-c-1937-manuel-runyanFree Image from public domain license
Feel the love Facebook story template
Feel the love Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14569098/feel-the-love-facebook-story-templateView license
Cross (c. 1937) by Manuel G Runyan
Cross (c. 1937) by Manuel G Runyan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074239/cross-c-1937-manuel-runyanFree Image from public domain license
Red flower background, paper craft illustration editable design
Red flower background, paper craft illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12236836/red-flower-background-paper-craft-illustration-editable-designView license
Tailor's Bench (c. 1938) by Manuel G Runyan
Tailor's Bench (c. 1938) by Manuel G Runyan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081869/tailors-bench-c-1938-manuel-runyanFree Image from public domain license
Heart speech bubble, love, relationships remix, editable design
Heart speech bubble, love, relationships remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9326208/heart-speech-bubble-love-relationships-remix-editable-designView license
Cross (c. 1937) by Manuel G Runyan
Cross (c. 1937) by Manuel G Runyan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074245/cross-c-1937-manuel-runyanFree Image from public domain license
Cute watercolor Valentine's background, editable design
Cute watercolor Valentine's background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12012314/cute-watercolor-valentines-background-editable-designView license
Altar Rail Gate (c. 1939) by Manuel G Runyan
Altar Rail Gate (c. 1939) by Manuel G Runyan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082475/altar-rail-gate-c-1939-manuel-runyanFree Image from public domain license
Marble texture paper heart isolated element set
Marble texture paper heart isolated element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14992441/marble-texture-paper-heart-isolated-element-setView license
Hair Pin (c. 1937) by Manuel G Runyan
Hair Pin (c. 1937) by Manuel G Runyan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075089/hair-pin-c-1937-manuel-runyanFree Image from public domain license
Marble texture paper heart isolated element set
Marble texture paper heart isolated element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14992297/marble-texture-paper-heart-isolated-element-setView license
Sunbonnet (c. 1939) by Manuel G Runyan
Sunbonnet (c. 1939) by Manuel G Runyan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084843/sunbonnet-c-1939-manuel-runyanFree Image from public domain license
Marble texture paper heart isolated element set
Marble texture paper heart isolated element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14992302/marble-texture-paper-heart-isolated-element-setView license
Pitcher (1937) by Manuel G Runyan
Pitcher (1937) by Manuel G Runyan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10044047/pitcher-1937-manuel-runyanFree Image from public domain license
Feel the love, Instagram post template, editable design
Feel the love, Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17001788/feel-the-love-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Applique and Quilted Coverlet (1935/1942) by Manuel G Runyan
Applique and Quilted Coverlet (1935/1942) by Manuel G Runyan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10058808/applique-and-quilted-coverlet-19351942-manuel-runyanFree Image from public domain license
Marble texture paper heart isolated element set
Marble texture paper heart isolated element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14992299/marble-texture-paper-heart-isolated-element-setView license
Handbag (c. 1940) by Carl Buergerniss
Handbag (c. 1940) by Carl Buergerniss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085994/handbag-c-1940-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain license
Cute watercolor Valentine's background, editable design
Cute watercolor Valentine's background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11898487/cute-watercolor-valentines-background-editable-designView license
Silk Petticoat (Fragment) (c. 1939) by Manuel G Runyan
Silk Petticoat (Fragment) (c. 1939) by Manuel G Runyan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084614/silk-petticoat-fragment-c-1939-manuel-runyanFree Image from public domain license