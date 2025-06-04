rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Bowl (1938) by Giacinto Capelli
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourpublic domaindrawingpaintingssketchphotovase
Watercolor flower vase png element, editable remix design
Watercolor flower vase png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10851672/watercolor-flower-vase-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Christmas Light (1938) by Giacinto Capelli
Christmas Light (1938) by Giacinto Capelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079262/christmas-light-1938-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887314/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView license
Pitcher (probably 1937/1938) by Giacinto Capelli
Pitcher (probably 1937/1938) by Giacinto Capelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076443/pitcher-probably-19371938-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10560755/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView license
Lamp (c. 1938) by Giacinto Capelli
Lamp (c. 1938) by Giacinto Capelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080471/lamp-c-1938-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10852216/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView license
Vase (c. 1938) by Giacinto Capelli
Vase (c. 1938) by Giacinto Capelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082136/vase-c-1938-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
Watercolor flower vase, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887212/watercolor-flower-vase-editable-remix-designView license
Crock (c. 1940) by Giacinto Capelli
Crock (c. 1940) by Giacinto Capelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089359/crock-c-1940-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor flower vase mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10851945/watercolor-flower-vase-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Jar (c. 1937) by Giacinto Capelli
Jar (c. 1937) by Giacinto Capelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075413/jar-c-1937-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor flower vase mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor flower vase mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10887269/watercolor-flower-vase-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Tumbler (c. 1937) by Giacinto Capelli
Tumbler (c. 1937) by Giacinto Capelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077812/tumbler-c-1937-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license
Picture frame mockup, flower photo, home decor
Picture frame mockup, flower photo, home decor
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7763638/picture-frame-mockup-flower-photo-home-decorView license
Ring Bottle (c. 1940) by Giacinto Capelli
Ring Bottle (c. 1940) by Giacinto Capelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086618/ring-bottle-c-1940-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892674/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView license
Jar (c. 1937) by Giacinto Capelli
Jar (c. 1937) by Giacinto Capelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075415/jar-c-1937-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license
Gold picture frame mockup, vintage editable design with Ludovít Pitthordt's rose painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
Gold picture frame mockup, vintage editable design with Ludovít Pitthordt's rose painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9804176/png-art-artwork-bloomView license
Sugar Bowl (c. 1937) by Giacinto Capelli
Sugar Bowl (c. 1937) by Giacinto Capelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077513/sugar-bowl-c-1937-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Jar (c. 1941) by Giacinto Capelli
Jar (c. 1941) by Giacinto Capelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087876/jar-c-1941-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's sunflowers png, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh's sunflowers png, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730458/van-goghs-sunflowers-png-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Pitcher (1938) by Giacinto Capelli
Pitcher (1938) by Giacinto Capelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081048/pitcher-1938-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license
Photo frame mockup, Japandi interior, transparent design
Photo frame mockup, Japandi interior, transparent design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7733146/photo-frame-mockup-japandi-interior-transparent-designView license
Jar (c. 1940) by Giacinto Capelli
Jar (c. 1940) by Giacinto Capelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086169/jar-c-1940-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license
Beautiful spring Facebook story template
Beautiful spring Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14461208/beautiful-spring-facebook-story-templateView license
Pa. German Plate (c. 1938) by Giacinto Capelli
Pa. German Plate (c. 1938) by Giacinto Capelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080819/pa-german-plate-c-1938-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730554/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Pa. German Jardiniere (c. 1939) by Giacinto Capelli
Pa. German Jardiniere (c. 1939) by Giacinto Capelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084135/pa-german-jardiniere-c-1939-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715614/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Pitcher (c. 1939) by Giacinto Capelli
Pitcher (c. 1939) by Giacinto Capelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084240/pitcher-c-1939-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Aesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349871/aesthetic-farm-collage-editable-agriculture-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Jug (c. 1940) by Giacinto Capelli
Jug (c. 1940) by Giacinto Capelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086200/jug-c-1940-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license
Flower Instagram post template, editable design. Famous art, remixed by rawpixel.
Flower Instagram post template, editable design. Famous art, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8914267/png-advertisement-artView license
Jar (c. 1937) by Giacinto Capelli
Jar (c. 1937) by Giacinto Capelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075411/jar-c-1937-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license
Flower Instagram story template, editable design. Famous art, remixed by rawpixel.
Flower Instagram story template, editable design. Famous art, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8925876/png-advertisement-artView license
Jug (c. 1939) by Giacinto Capelli
Jug (c. 1939) by Giacinto Capelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083862/jug-c-1939-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license
Ripped paper png mockup element, Cezanne’s Pot of Primroses transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Ripped paper png mockup element, Cezanne’s Pot of Primroses transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9229297/png-cezannes-pot-primroses-customizable-cut-outView license
Jar (1939) by Giacinto Capelli
Jar (1939) by Giacinto Capelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083831/jar-1939-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license