rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Boston Rocker (c. 1938) by Einar Heiberg
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourfurniturepublic domainpaintingschairphotorocking chair
Watercolor armchair design element set, editable design
Watercolor armchair design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239359/watercolor-armchair-design-element-set-editable-designView license
Boston Rocker (c. 1938) by Einar Heiberg
Boston Rocker (c. 1938) by Einar Heiberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078709/boston-rocker-c-1938-einar-heibergFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor armchair design element set, editable design
Watercolor armchair design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239362/watercolor-armchair-design-element-set-editable-designView license
Desk (c. 1938) by Einar Heiberg
Desk (c. 1938) by Einar Heiberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079600/desk-c-1938-einar-heibergFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sofa and armchair design element set, editable design
Watercolor sofa and armchair design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239352/watercolor-sofa-and-armchair-design-element-set-editable-designView license
Earthenware Roasting Pot (c. 1938) by Einar Heiberg
Earthenware Roasting Pot (c. 1938) by Einar Heiberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079803/earthenware-roasting-pot-c-1938-einar-heibergFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor sofa and armchair design element set, editable design
Watercolor sofa and armchair design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239350/watercolor-sofa-and-armchair-design-element-set-editable-designView license
Rocking Chair (c. 1937) by Alfred Walbeck
Rocking Chair (c. 1937) by Alfred Walbeck
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076781/rocking-chair-c-1937-alfred-walbeckFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic living room interior remix
Aesthetic living room interior remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12803267/aesthetic-living-room-interior-remixView license
Toy Bank: Hunter Shooting Bear (c. 1938) by Einar Heiberg
Toy Bank: Hunter Shooting Bear (c. 1938) by Einar Heiberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082055/toy-bank-hunter-shooting-bear-c-1938-einar-heibergFree Image from public domain license
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView license
Queen Anne Chair (c. 1937) by Florence Truelson
Queen Anne Chair (c. 1937) by Florence Truelson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076624/queen-anne-chair-c-1937-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain license
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
Hitchcock Armchair (c. 1937) by Therkel Anderson
Hitchcock Armchair (c. 1937) by Therkel Anderson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075234/hitchcock-armchair-c-1937-therkel-andersonFree Image from public domain license
Activated Summer Instagram post template
Activated Summer Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571793/activated-summer-instagram-post-templateView license
Rocker with Black Horse-hair Seat (c. 1937) by Florence Truelson
Rocker with Black Horse-hair Seat (c. 1937) by Florence Truelson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076780/rocker-with-black-horse-hair-seat-c-1937-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain license
Relax Instagram post template
Relax Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571816/relax-instagram-post-templateView license
Mahogany Chair with Card Rose Design on UpperWrung (c. 1937) by Florence Truelson
Mahogany Chair with Card Rose Design on UpperWrung (c. 1937) by Florence Truelson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075748/image-rose-art-watercolourFree Image from public domain license
Vacation package Instagram post template
Vacation package Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703471/vacation-package-instagram-post-templateView license
Windsor Chair (c. 1935) by Adele Brooks
Windsor Chair (c. 1935) by Adele Brooks
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063849/windsor-chair-c-1935-adele-brooksFree Image from public domain license
House party Instagram post template, editable text
House party Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598104/house-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
High Armchair (c. 1940) by Virgil A Liberto
High Armchair (c. 1940) by Virgil A Liberto
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086027/high-armchair-c-1940-virgil-libertoFree Image from public domain license
3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixel
3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087986/female-teacher-class-editable-remixed-rawpixelView license
Banister Back Side Chair (1938) by Michael Riccitelli
Banister Back Side Chair (1938) by Michael Riccitelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078560/banister-back-side-chair-1938-michael-riccitelliFree Image from public domain license
Public garden Instagram post template, editable text
Public garden Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458265/public-garden-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Carved Oak Chair (c. 1937) by Florence Truelson
Carved Oak Chair (c. 1937) by Florence Truelson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073437/carved-oak-chair-c-1937-florence-truelsonFree Image from public domain license
Cartoon beach vacation watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
Cartoon beach vacation watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613666/image-alligator-animal-representation-apparelView license
Cradle (c. 1938) by Edna C Rex
Cradle (c. 1938) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079460/cradle-c-1938-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Platform Rocker (c. 1940) by Ursula Lauderdale
Platform Rocker (c. 1940) by Ursula Lauderdale
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086482/platform-rocker-c-1940-ursula-lauderdaleFree Image from public domain license
Beach party Instagram post template
Beach party Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703478/beach-party-instagram-post-templateView license
Carved Side Chair (c. 1937) by Robert Stewart
Carved Side Chair (c. 1937) by Robert Stewart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073432/carved-side-chair-c-1937-robert-stewartFree Image from public domain license
Tutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable text
Tutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597154/tutoring-sessions-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Side Chair (c. 1937) by Ernest Busenbark
Side Chair (c. 1937) by Ernest Busenbark
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077118/side-chair-c-1937-ernest-busenbarkFree Image from public domain license
Beach holiday Instagram post template, editable text
Beach holiday Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597191/beach-holiday-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Armchair (c. 1937) by Arthur Johnson
Armchair (c. 1937) by Arthur Johnson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072875/armchair-c-1937-arthur-johnsonFree Image from public domain license
Visit Greece Instagram post template, editable text
Visit Greece Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467021/visit-greece-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Armchair (c. 1938) by Harold Smith
Armchair (c. 1938) by Harold Smith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078521/armchair-c-1938-harold-smithFree Image from public domain license
Travel package Instagram post template
Travel package Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14568378/travel-package-instagram-post-templateView license
Queen Anne Chair (c. 1942) by Ralph Morton
Queen Anne Chair (c. 1942) by Ralph Morton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088665/queen-anne-chair-c-1942-ralph-mortonFree Image from public domain license