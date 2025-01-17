rawpixel
Boston Rocker (c. 1938) by Einar Heiberg
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
Boston Rocker (c. 1938) by Einar Heiberg
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
Desk (c. 1938) by Einar Heiberg
Van Gogh's sunflowers png, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Cigar Store Indian (1935/1942) by Einar Heiberg
Tutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable text
Toy Bank: Hunter Shooting Bear (c. 1938) by Einar Heiberg
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
Earthenware Roasting Pot (c. 1938) by Einar Heiberg
Watercolor dining table, editable remix design
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Michael Riccitelli
Watercolor dining table, editable remix design
Amana Baker's Hoe (c. 1938) by Arthur Stewart
Kid's art class blog banner template, editable text
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Einar Heiberg
3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixel
Stool (1939) by Harold Ballerd
Art workshop blog banner template, editable text
Cancelling Machine (c. 1938) by Samuel Fineman
Editable watercolor dining table at balcony, desktop wallpaper design
Carrier (c. 1938) by Wilbur M Rice
Earth tone bauhaus wall editable mockup
Wall Shelf (c. 1937) by Carl Keksi
Blissful home Facebook post template
Cigar Store Indian (1935/1942) by Einar Heiberg
Art exhibition Instagram post template
Candle Stand (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
Victorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Horse (1935/1942) by Einar Heiberg
Art & flower Instagram post template
Station of the Cross No. 13: "Jesus is Taken Down from the Cross (c. 1936) by William Herbert
Victorian furniture, editable chair and table collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Pa. German Treen Double Butter Stamp (c. 1938) by Archie Thompson
Living room picture frame mockup, editable design
Spinning Wheel (c. 1938) by Maud M Holme
Professional carpenter Facebook post template
Combination Rush & Candle Stand (c. 1938) by Samuel Fineman
Painting club Instagram post template
Speaking Dog Mechanical Bank (c. 1939) by Einar Heiberg
