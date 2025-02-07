rawpixel
Boy's Suit (c. 1938) by Nancy Crimi
suitwatercolorblackvintagepublic domainclothingfashionboys
Fashion vintage logo, white template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12575507/fashion-vintage-logo-white-template-editable-designView license
Man's Suit (c. 1936) by Nancy Crimi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067045/mans-suit-c-1936-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain license
Beige fashion vintage logo template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11778773/beige-fashion-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView license
Dress (c. 1938) by Nancy Crimi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079713/dress-c-1938-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain license
Victorian dress, editable vintage fashion set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059088/victorian-dress-editable-vintage-fashion-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Dress (c. 1938) by Nancy Crimi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079722/dress-c-1938-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain license
Costume design course Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11552660/costume-design-course-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Dress (c. 1938) by Nancy Crimi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079717/dress-c-1938-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain license
Formal suit Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12541535/formal-suit-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Spencer (c. 1940) by Nancy Crimi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086790/spencer-c-1940-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain license
Kid's space suit mockup, editable product design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14436982/kids-space-suit-mockup-editable-product-designView license
Poke Bonnet (c. 1938) by Nancy Crimi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081074/poke-bonnet-c-1938-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain license
Kid's Chinese tang suit mockup, editable traditional clothes design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13096845/kids-chinese-tang-suit-mockup-editable-traditional-clothes-designView license
Dress Cape (c. 1938) by Nancy Crimi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079731/dress-cape-c-1938-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain license
Men's fashion poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11778314/mens-fashion-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Dress (c. 1942) by Nancy Crimi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088572/dress-c-1942-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain license
Clothing shop fashion logo template, editable branding design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7592120/imageView license
Traveling Coat (1935/1942) by Nancy Crimi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069835/traveling-coat-19351942-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain license
Editable women's blazer, formal fashion design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8867264/editable-womens-blazer-formal-fashion-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Nancy Crimi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074557/dress-c-1937-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain license
Men's fashion Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10113101/mens-fashion-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Afternoon Dress (c. 1940) by Nancy Crimi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085321/afternoon-dress-c-1940-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain license
Men's fashion Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11778316/mens-fashion-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Bonnet (1935/1942) by Nancy Crimi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059219/bonnet-19351942-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain license
Monochrome men's office outfit element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14996248/monochrome-mens-office-outfit-element-editable-design-setView license
Dress (c. 1936) by Nancy Crimi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065705/dress-c-1936-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain license
Surreal collage of a boy reading, wearing a graduation cap, with a pastel social media post editable template design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318535/image-background-png-abstractView license
Bodice (c. 1937) by Nancy Crimi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073059/bodice-c-1937-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain license
Formal suit Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9824656/formal-suit-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Brown Silk Afternoon Dress (c. 1936) by Joseph L Boyd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070027/brown-silk-afternoon-dress-c-1936-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain license
Retro collage of kids reading with chess pieces, vintage style editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318536/retro-collage-kids-reading-with-chess-pieces-vintage-style-editable-designView license
Dress (c. 1939) by Francis Law Durand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083381/dress-c-1939-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain license
Formal wear mockup, senior adult apparel editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9062921/formal-wear-mockup-senior-adult-apparel-editable-designView license
Dress with Cape Collar (1935/1942) by Nancy Crimi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060322/dress-with-cape-collar-19351942-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain license
Editable surreal vintage animal head character design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15311644/editable-surreal-vintage-animal-head-character-design-element-setView license
Riding Habit (c. 1939) by Henry De Wolfe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084417/riding-habit-c-1939-henry-wolfeFree Image from public domain license
Formal suit poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12522009/formal-suit-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Nancy Crimi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074546/dress-c-1937-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain license
Formal suit Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12522043/formal-suit-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Wedding Dress (c. 1936) by Nancy Crimi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072542/wedding-dress-c-1936-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain license