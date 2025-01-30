rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Bowling Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Hazel Hyde
Save
Edit Image
facewoodpersonartwatercolourmanpublic domainadult
Film frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.
Film frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView license
Cock Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Hazel Hyde
Cock Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Hazel Hyde
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079375/cock-weather-vane-c-1938-hazel-hydeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10798185/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Weather Vane (c. 1938) by John B Moll
Weather Vane (c. 1938) by John B Moll
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082220/weather-vane-c-1938-john-mollFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877751/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenos
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenos
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073856/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877850/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Whale Oil Lamp (c. 1938) by William H Edwards
Whale Oil Lamp (c. 1938) by William H Edwards
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082286/whale-oil-lamp-c-1938-william-edwardsFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women png element, editable remix design
Watercolor young women png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10793268/watercolor-young-women-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Two Oil Lamps (c. 1938) by Walter Hochstrasser
Two Oil Lamps (c. 1938) by Walter Hochstrasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082119/two-oil-lamps-c-1938-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202259/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Billethead from Ship "Favorite" (c. 1938) by Hazel Hyde
Billethead from Ship "Favorite" (c. 1938) by Hazel Hyde
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078625/billethead-from-ship-favorite-c-1938-hazel-hydeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877803/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Horse and Rider Weather Vane (c. 1938) by George File
Horse and Rider Weather Vane (c. 1938) by George File
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080259/horse-and-rider-weather-vane-c-1938-george-fileFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203162/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Andiron (one of pair) (c. 1938) by Herman Bader
Andiron (one of pair) (c. 1938) by Herman Bader
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078465/andiron-one-pair-c-1938-herman-baderFree Image from public domain license
Business people are joining hands together
Business people are joining hands together
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916605/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView license
Wrought Iron Andirion (c. 1938) by Henry Meyers
Wrought Iron Andirion (c. 1938) by Henry Meyers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082402/wrought-iron-andirion-c-1938-henry-meyersFree Image from public domain license
Business people are joining hands together
Business people are joining hands together
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916618/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView license
Base for Weather Vane (c. 1939) by Hazel Hyde
Base for Weather Vane (c. 1939) by Hazel Hyde
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082630/base-for-weather-vane-c-1939-hazel-hydeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10389017/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView license
Weather Vane (c. 1937) by Edward L Loper
Weather Vane (c. 1937) by Edward L Loper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078090/weather-vane-c-1937-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195839/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView license
Bishop Hill: Fire Extinguisher (c. 1938) by Hardin Walsh
Bishop Hill: Fire Extinguisher (c. 1938) by Hardin Walsh
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078644/bishop-hill-fire-extinguisher-c-1938-hardin-walshFree Image from public domain license
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9554387/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Weather Vane Finial (c. 1941) by Adolph Opstad
Weather Vane Finial (c. 1941) by Adolph Opstad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088379/weather-vane-finial-c-1941-adolph-opstadFree Image from public domain license
Man holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566852/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView license
Counterbalance Rooster (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
Counterbalance Rooster (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079424/counterbalance-rooster-1938-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain license
Business people are joining hands together
Business people are joining hands together
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916601/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Walter Hochstrasser
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Walter Hochstrasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073863/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain license
Business people are joining hands together
Business people are joining hands together
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916610/business-people-are-joining-hands-togetherView license
Pa. German Balancing Man (1935/1942) by Mina Lowry
Pa. German Balancing Man (1935/1942) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061430/pa-german-balancing-man-19351942-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls picnic in a park, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor girls picnic in a park, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11455937/watercolor-girls-picnic-park-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Andiron (one of pair) (c. 1936) by Hans Korsch
Andiron (one of pair) (c. 1936) by Hans Korsch
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064069/andiron-one-pair-c-1936-hans-korschFree Image from public domain license
Law firm services poster template, editable text and design
Law firm services poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499704/law-firm-services-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Andiron (one of pair) (c. 1936) by Hans Korsch
Andiron (one of pair) (c. 1936) by Hans Korsch
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064077/andiron-one-pair-c-1936-hans-korschFree Image from public domain license
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9505238/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Andiron (one of pair) (c. 1935) by Jack Staloff
Andiron (one of pair) (c. 1935) by Jack Staloff
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10058792/andiron-one-pair-c-1935-jack-staloffFree Image from public domain license
Man holding gavel, editable justice scale. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding gavel, editable justice scale. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9531166/man-holding-gavel-editable-justice-scale-remixed-rawpixelView license
Pie Crust Fluter (c. 1939) by Frank M Keane
Pie Crust Fluter (c. 1939) by Frank M Keane
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084232/pie-crust-fluter-c-1939-frank-keaneFree Image from public domain license