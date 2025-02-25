rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Boy's Cutaway Jacket (c. 1938) by Dorothea Mierisch
Save
Edit Image
vintagepublic domainillustrationclothingfashionboysphotosuit
Victorian dress, editable vintage fashion set, remixed by rawpixel
Victorian dress, editable vintage fashion set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059088/victorian-dress-editable-vintage-fashion-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Boy's Suit (c. 1938) by Nancy Crimi
Boy's Suit (c. 1938) by Nancy Crimi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078720/boys-suit-c-1938-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain license
Costume design course Instagram story template, editable text
Costume design course Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11552660/costume-design-course-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Child's Dress (c. 1938) by Lucien Verbeke
Child's Dress (c. 1938) by Lucien Verbeke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079226/childs-dress-c-1938-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain license
Men's fashion poster template, editable text and design
Men's fashion poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11778314/mens-fashion-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Child's Jacket (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbo
Child's Jacket (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073700/childs-jacket-c-1937-arelia-arboFree Image from public domain license
Kid's space suit mockup, editable product design
Kid's space suit mockup, editable product design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14436982/kids-space-suit-mockup-editable-product-designView license
Dress (c. 1938) by Bessie Forman
Dress (c. 1938) by Bessie Forman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079711/dress-c-1938-bessie-formanFree Image from public domain license
Fashion vintage logo, white template, editable design
Fashion vintage logo, white template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12575507/fashion-vintage-logo-white-template-editable-designView license
Child's Jacket (c. 1936) by Evelyn Bailey
Child's Jacket (c. 1936) by Evelyn Bailey
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064994/childs-jacket-c-1936-evelyn-baileyFree Image from public domain license
Beige fashion vintage logo template, editable design
Beige fashion vintage logo template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11778773/beige-fashion-vintage-logo-template-editable-designView license
Boy's Coat (c. 1937) by Marie Mitchell
Boy's Coat (c. 1937) by Marie Mitchell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073146/boys-coat-c-1937-marie-mitchellFree Image from public domain license
Editable surreal vintage animal head character design element set
Editable surreal vintage animal head character design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15311644/editable-surreal-vintage-animal-head-character-design-element-setView license
Child's Coat (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
Child's Coat (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073652/childs-coat-c-1937-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain license
Men's fashion Instagram story template, editable text
Men's fashion Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11778316/mens-fashion-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Cape (c. 1938) by Joseph L Boyd
Cape (c. 1938) by Joseph L Boyd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079074/cape-c-1938-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain license
Formal suit Instagram post template, editable text
Formal suit Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12541535/formal-suit-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Coat and Trousers (c. 1937) by Creighton Kay Scott
Coat and Trousers (c. 1937) by Creighton Kay Scott
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073945/coat-and-trousers-c-1937-creighton-kay-scottFree Image from public domain license
Men's fashion Instagram post template, editable text
Men's fashion Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10113101/mens-fashion-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Doll's Dress (c. 1938) by Lillian Causey
Doll's Dress (c. 1938) by Lillian Causey
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079636/dolls-dress-c-1938-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain license
Surreal collage of a boy reading, wearing a graduation cap, with a pastel social media post editable template design
Surreal collage of a boy reading, wearing a graduation cap, with a pastel social media post editable template design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318535/image-background-png-abstractView license
Petticoat and Pantalettes (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
Petticoat and Pantalettes (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080982/petticoat-and-pantalettes-c-1938-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
Retro collage of kids reading with chess pieces, vintage style editable design
Retro collage of kids reading with chess pieces, vintage style editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318536/retro-collage-kids-reading-with-chess-pieces-vintage-style-editable-designView license
Bodice (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
Bodice (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073066/bodice-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Costume design course poster template, editable text & design
Costume design course poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11552593/costume-design-course-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Woman's Coat (c. 1939) by Dorothea Mierisch
Woman's Coat (c. 1939) by Dorothea Mierisch
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085269/womans-coat-c-1939-dorothea-mierischFree Image from public domain license
Men's fashion blog banner template, editable text
Men's fashion blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11778310/mens-fashion-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Bodice (c. 1937) by Nancy Crimi
Bodice (c. 1937) by Nancy Crimi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073059/bodice-c-1937-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain license
Editable women's blazer, formal fashion design, remixed by rawpixel
Editable women's blazer, formal fashion design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8867264/editable-womens-blazer-formal-fashion-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Cape (c. 1938) by Melita Hofmann
Cape (c. 1938) by Melita Hofmann
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079067/cape-c-1938-melita-hofmannFree Image from public domain license
On display Instagram post template, editable text
On display Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10625710/display-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Deer Skin Coat (c. 1938) by Adele Brooks
Deer Skin Coat (c. 1938) by Adele Brooks
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079588/deer-skin-coat-c-1938-adele-brooksFree Image from public domain license
Costume design course Instagram post template, editable text
Costume design course Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9813646/costume-design-course-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Infant's Dress (c. 1938) by Marie Famularo
Infant's Dress (c. 1938) by Marie Famularo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080309/infants-dress-c-1938-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain license
Editable Victorian dress, vintage fashion set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable Victorian dress, vintage fashion set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057619/editable-victorian-dress-vintage-fashion-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Dress Cape (c. 1938) by Nancy Crimi
Dress Cape (c. 1938) by Nancy Crimi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079731/dress-cape-c-1938-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain license
Costume design course blog banner template, editable text
Costume design course blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11552497/costume-design-course-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Basque (c. 1938) by Florence Earl
Basque (c. 1938) by Florence Earl
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078588/basque-c-1938-florence-earlFree Image from public domain license
Kid's Chinese tang suit mockup, editable traditional clothes design
Kid's Chinese tang suit mockup, editable traditional clothes design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13096845/kids-chinese-tang-suit-mockup-editable-traditional-clothes-designView license
Prince Albert coat (c. 1941) by Lelah Nelson
Prince Albert coat (c. 1941) by Lelah Nelson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087949/prince-albert-coat-c-1941-lelah-nelsonFree Image from public domain license