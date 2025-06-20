Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonartwatercolourpublic domaindrawingwomanadultpaintingsBoy's Suit (c. 1938) by Marjorie McIntyreOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 966 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3297 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSexy woman smoking editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14328243/sexy-woman-smoking-editable-design-community-remixView licenseBoy's Suit (c. 1938) by Marjorie McIntyrehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078731/boys-suit-c-1938-marjorie-mcintyreFree Image from public domain licenseWoman line art, rose watercolor stickerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8548996/woman-line-art-rose-watercolor-stickerView licenseHomespun Linen (1938) by Marjorie McIntyrehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080230/homespun-linen-1938-marjorie-mcintyreFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10659626/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseInfant's Dress (Back View) (c. 1938) by Lucien Verbekehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080313/infants-dress-back-view-c-1938-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Victorian woman & dog, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450804/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseInfant's Dress (Front View) (c. 1938) by Lucien Verbekehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080310/infants-dress-front-view-c-1938-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman & dog, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10360723/watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-editable-remix-designView licenseDress (c. 1938) by Julie C Brushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079738/dress-c-1938-julie-brushFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198793/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseInfant's Cape (c. 1938) by Florence Earlhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080319/infants-cape-c-1938-florence-earlFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor woman& dog in park, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462383/editable-watercolor-womanand-dog-park-desktop-wallpaper-designView licensePrinted Historic Textiles (c. 1938) by Michael Trekurhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081156/printed-historic-textiles-c-1938-michael-trekurFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10657977/watercolor-victorian-woman-autumn-editable-remix-designView licenseSilk Taffeta Costume (c. 1938) by Sarah F Williamshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081541/silk-taffeta-costume-c-1938-sarah-williamsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450788/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-autumn-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseBall Dress (c. 1938) by Edith Magnettehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078545/ball-dress-c-1938-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman in park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199067/watercolor-woman-park-editable-remix-designView licensePitcher (c. 1938) by John Fiskhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081029/pitcher-c-1938-john-fiskFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10465708/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseInfant's Cape (c. 1938) by Florence Earlhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080311/infants-cape-c-1938-florence-earlFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10479762/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseWedding Dress (c. 1938) by Hans Mangelsdorfhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082275/wedding-dress-c-1938-hans-mangelsdorfFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10256643/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseChemise (c. 1937) by Gladys C Parkerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073585/chemise-c-1937-gladys-parkerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877850/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseDress (c. 1938) by Jean Peszelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079743/dress-c-1938-jean-peszelFree Image from public domain licenseLovely couple remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13057301/lovely-couple-remixView licenseWall Painting (1938) by William McAuleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082175/wall-painting-1938-william-mcauleyFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10793268/watercolor-young-women-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseChristening Robe (c. 1936) by Ella Josephine Sterlinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065037/christening-robe-c-1936-ella-josephine-sterlingFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877751/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseNight Cap (c. 1938) by Herbert Marshhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080649/night-cap-c-1938-herbert-marshFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10798185/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseWall Paper (Fragment) (c. 1939) by Charles Bowmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085130/wall-paper-fragment-c-1939-charles-bowmanFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202259/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseChild's Dress (1935/1942) by Marjorie McIntyrehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069209/childs-dress-19351942-marjorie-mcintyreFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Victorian woman at balcony, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11472468/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-balcony-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseSide Chair (1935/1942) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062969/side-chair-19351942-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license