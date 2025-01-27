rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Box Desk (c. 1938) by Leo Drozdoff
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourfurniturepublic domaintablepaintingsboxdesk
Visit Greece Instagram post template, editable text
Visit Greece Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467021/visit-greece-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Court Cupboard (c. 1940) by Leo Drozdoff
Court Cupboard (c. 1940) by Leo Drozdoff
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089206/court-cupboard-c-1940-leo-drozdoffFree Image from public domain license
Olive house Instagram post template, editable text
Olive house Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466938/olive-house-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Wooden Chest (c. 1938) by Emile Cero
Wooden Chest (c. 1938) by Emile Cero
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082357/wooden-chest-c-1938-emile-ceroFree Image from public domain license
Tutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable text
Tutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597154/tutoring-sessions-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Chest (c. 1938) by Bernard Krieger
Chest (c. 1938) by Bernard Krieger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079168/chest-c-1938-bernard-kriegerFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715614/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Box Desk on Frame (c. 1937) by Francis Borelli
Box Desk on Frame (c. 1937) by Francis Borelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073139/box-desk-frame-c-1937-francis-borelliFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730554/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Cellaret (c. 1938) by Arthur Johnson and Jack Bochner
Cellaret (c. 1938) by Arthur Johnson and Jack Bochner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079137/cellaret-c-1938-arthur-johnson-and-jack-bochnerFree Image from public domain license
3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixel
3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087986/female-teacher-class-editable-remixed-rawpixelView license
Chest with Drawer (c. 1938) by Charles Squires
Chest with Drawer (c. 1938) by Charles Squires
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079216/chest-with-drawer-c-1938-charles-squiresFree Image from public domain license
Hormonal health Instagram post template, editable text
Hormonal health Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597828/hormonal-health-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Desk (c. 1938) by Francis Borelli
Desk (c. 1938) by Francis Borelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079603/desk-c-1938-francis-borelliFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition Instagram post template
Art exhibition Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438471/art-exhibition-instagram-post-templateView license
Press Cupboard (c. 1938) by Charles Henning
Press Cupboard (c. 1938) by Charles Henning
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081139/press-cupboard-c-1938-charles-henningFree Image from public domain license
Picture frame mockup, editable design
Picture frame mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10235728/picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView license
Secretary (c. 1938) by Ernest Busenbark
Secretary (c. 1938) by Ernest Busenbark
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081410/secretary-c-1938-ernest-busenbarkFree Image from public domain license
Until next time mobile wallpaper template
Until next time mobile wallpaper template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816049/until-next-time-mobile-wallpaper-templateView license
Chest of Drawers (c. 1938) by Francis Borelli
Chest of Drawers (c. 1938) by Francis Borelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079195/chest-drawers-c-1938-francis-borelliFree Image from public domain license
Art & flower Instagram post template
Art & flower Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14492438/art-flower-instagram-post-templateView license
Block-front Secretary (walnut) (c. 1940) by John Hall
Block-front Secretary (walnut) (c. 1940) by John Hall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088948/block-front-secretary-walnut-c-1940-john-hallFree Image from public domain license
Painting club Instagram post template
Painting club Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438461/painting-club-instagram-post-templateView license
Chest (c. 1938) by Arthur Johnson
Chest (c. 1938) by Arthur Johnson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079170/chest-c-1938-arthur-johnsonFree Image from public domain license
Laptop screen & picture frame mockup, editable interior design
Laptop screen & picture frame mockup, editable interior design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10929388/laptop-screen-picture-frame-mockup-editable-interior-designView license
Chest (c. 1938) by John Dana
Chest (c. 1938) by John Dana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079172/chest-c-1938-john-danaFree Image from public domain license
Kids' online learning Instagram post template, editable text
Kids' online learning Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597244/kids-online-learning-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Desk (c. 1938) by Einar Heiberg
Desk (c. 1938) by Einar Heiberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079600/desk-c-1938-einar-heibergFree Image from public domain license
Beautiful garden landscape background, tea table digital painting
Beautiful garden landscape background, tea table digital painting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12045076/beautiful-garden-landscape-background-tea-table-digital-paintingView license
Chest of Drawers (c. 1938) by Francis Borelli
Chest of Drawers (c. 1938) by Francis Borelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079194/chest-drawers-c-1938-francis-borelliFree Image from public domain license
Wooden architecture poster template
Wooden architecture poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14038873/wooden-architecture-poster-templateView license
Painted Wooden Chest (c. 1938) by Daniel Fletcher
Painted Wooden Chest (c. 1938) by Daniel Fletcher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080881/painted-wooden-chest-c-1938-daniel-fletcherFree Image from public domain license
Boost productivity poster template, editable text and design
Boost productivity poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931048/boost-productivity-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Block-front Desk (c. 1937) by Harry Eisman
Block-front Desk (c. 1937) by Harry Eisman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073028/block-front-desk-c-1937-harry-eismanFree Image from public domain license
Christmas dining table, editable interior design
Christmas dining table, editable interior design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760801/christmas-dining-table-editable-interior-designView license
Chest (c. 1937) by Charles Squires
Chest (c. 1937) by Charles Squires
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073605/chest-c-1937-charles-squiresFree Image from public domain license
Learn to draw blog banner template
Learn to draw blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599279/learn-draw-blog-banner-templateView license
Mahogany Desk (c. 1939) by Edward A Darby
Mahogany Desk (c. 1939) by Edward A Darby
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083963/mahogany-desk-c-1939-edward-darbyFree Image from public domain license
Bookstore poster template, editable text and design
Bookstore poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597487/bookstore-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Cellaret (c. 1942) by Donald Harding
Cellaret (c. 1942) by Donald Harding
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088540/cellaret-c-1942-donald-hardingFree Image from public domain license