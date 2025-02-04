rawpixel
Bracelet (c. 1938) by John H Tercuzzi
Editable Whimsigoth outfit design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15253547/editable-whimsigoth-outfit-design-element-setView license
Emerald Ring (c. 1938) by John H Tercuzzi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079835/emerald-ring-c-1938-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain license
Christmas party planner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12722130/christmas-party-planner-templateView license
Brooch (c. 1938) by John H Tercuzzi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078772/brooch-c-1938-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor woman& dog in park, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462383/editable-watercolor-womanand-dog-park-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Ring (c. 1938) by John H Tercuzzi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081261/ring-c-1938-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman in park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199067/watercolor-woman-park-editable-remix-designView license
Opera Bag (c. 1939) by John H Tercuzzi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084065/opera-bag-c-1939-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10465708/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Earrings (c. 1938) by John H Tercuzzi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079794/earrings-c-1938-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor orange orchid oval frame, editable flower design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11683737/watercolor-orange-orchid-oval-frame-editable-flower-designView license
Lighter (Mecha) for Flint (1938) by Josephine C Romano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080532/lighter-mecha-for-flint-1938-josephine-romanoFree Image from public domain license
Editable floral frame, watercolor orange orchid design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11683736/editable-floral-frame-watercolor-orange-orchid-designView license
Mourning Ring (c. 1937) by John H Tercuzzi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075932/mourning-ring-c-1937-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain license
Editable floral frame, watercolor orange orchid design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11554461/editable-floral-frame-watercolor-orange-orchid-designView license
Mourning Ring (c. 1936) by John H Tercuzzi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067219/mourning-ring-c-1936-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain license
Happy new year poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12936467/happy-new-year-poster-templateView license
Coin Purse (c. 1938) by Ray Price
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079369/coin-purse-c-1938-ray-priceFree Image from public domain license
New year poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12936135/new-year-poster-templateView license
Brooch and Earrings (c. 1938) by John H Tercuzzi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078769/brooch-and-earrings-c-1938-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain license
Editable floral frame, watercolor orange orchid design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11683734/editable-floral-frame-watercolor-orange-orchid-designView license
Locket (c. 1937) by John H Tercuzzi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075727/locket-c-1937-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain license
Editable oval floral frame, watercolor orange orchid design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11683740/editable-oval-floral-frame-watercolor-orange-orchid-designView license
Jewelry Button (c. 1940) by John H Tercuzzi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086178/jewelry-button-c-1940-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor orange orchid flower frame, editable botanical design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11684115/watercolor-orange-orchid-flower-frame-editable-botanical-designView license
Toleware Water Can (c. 1938) by John H Tercuzzi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082017/toleware-water-can-c-1938-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman at balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10308505/watercolor-woman-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Watch Chain (1935/1942) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063750/watch-chain-19351942-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Orange orchid round frame, editable watercolor flower design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11554467/orange-orchid-round-frame-editable-watercolor-flower-designView license
Comb (c. 1939) by John H Tercuzzi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083147/comb-c-1939-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain license
Editable oval floral frame, watercolor orange orchid design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11684121/editable-oval-floral-frame-watercolor-orange-orchid-designView license
Brooch (c. 1937) by John H Tercuzzi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073196/brooch-c-1937-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor orange orchid flower frame, editable botanical design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11684114/watercolor-orange-orchid-flower-frame-editable-botanical-designView license
Mirror Frame (c. 1940) by John H Tercuzzi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086363/mirror-frame-c-1940-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor orange orchid oval frame, editable flower design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11684118/watercolor-orange-orchid-oval-frame-editable-flower-designView license
Hair Ring (c. 1937) by John H Tercuzzi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075103/hair-ring-c-1937-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain license
Editable floral round frame, watercolor orange orchid design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11684119/editable-floral-round-frame-watercolor-orange-orchid-designView license
Earrings and Pendant (c. 1936) by Charles Enjoian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065851/earrings-and-pendant-c-1936-charles-enjoianFree Image from public domain license
Editable floral frame, watercolor orange orchid design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11684117/editable-floral-frame-watercolor-orange-orchid-designView license
Loop Earring (c. 1937) by Tulita Westfall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075732/loop-earring-c-1937-tulita-westfallFree Image from public domain license