rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Brass Box Lock (c. 1938) by Edward L Loper
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsboxphotolockdiary
Autumnal flowers iPhone wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.
Autumnal flowers iPhone wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9207714/autumnal-flowers-iphone-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView license
Powder Horn (c. 1938) by Edward L Loper
Powder Horn (c. 1938) by Edward L Loper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081125/powder-horn-c-1938-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license
Valentine's day photos, editable element collection
Valentine's day photos, editable element collection
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16609362/valentines-day-photos-editable-element-collectionView license
Lunch Box (c. 1938) by Edward L Loper
Lunch Box (c. 1938) by Edward L Loper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080560/lunch-box-c-1938-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license
Kitchen diary poster template, editable text and design
Kitchen diary poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597989/kitchen-diary-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Sewing Kit and Spool Box (c. 1938) by Edward L Loper
Sewing Kit and Spool Box (c. 1938) by Edward L Loper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081429/sewing-kit-and-spool-box-c-1938-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license
Party celebration, animal watercolor editable remix
Party celebration, animal watercolor editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731610/party-celebration-animal-watercolor-editable-remixView license
Tin Milk Warmer (c. 1938) by Edward L Loper
Tin Milk Warmer (c. 1938) by Edward L Loper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081974/tin-milk-warmer-c-1938-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license
Party celebration, animal watercolor editable remix
Party celebration, animal watercolor editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731632/party-celebration-animal-watercolor-editable-remixView license
Indian Chief Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Edward L Loper
Indian Chief Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Edward L Loper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080304/indian-chief-weather-vane-c-1938-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license
Vibrant flower iPhone wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vibrant flower iPhone wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9199584/vibrant-flower-iphone-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView license
Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Edward L Loper
Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Edward L Loper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082242/weather-vane-c-1938-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license
Hospital doctor, animal watercolor editable remix
Hospital doctor, animal watercolor editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730466/hospital-doctor-animal-watercolor-editable-remixView license
Fish Pitcher (c. 1938) by Edward L Loper
Fish Pitcher (c. 1938) by Edward L Loper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079926/fish-pitcher-c-1938-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license
Romantic dinner Facebook post template, editable design
Romantic dinner Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12684284/romantic-dinner-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Spool Holder (c. 1938) by Edward L Loper
Spool Holder (c. 1938) by Edward L Loper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081727/spool-holder-c-1938-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license
Countdown party poster template
Countdown party poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790709/countdown-party-poster-templateView license
Serving Table (c. 1938) by Edward L Loper
Serving Table (c. 1938) by Edward L Loper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081417/serving-table-c-1938-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license
Play word sticker png element, editable blue watercolor design
Play word sticker png element, editable blue watercolor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14890565/play-word-sticker-png-element-editable-blue-watercolor-designView license
Walnut Spool Cabinet (c. 1938) by Edward L Loper
Walnut Spool Cabinet (c. 1938) by Edward L Loper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082195/walnut-spool-cabinet-c-1938-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license
Little girl word sticker png element, editable blue watercolor design
Little girl word sticker png element, editable blue watercolor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14890550/little-girl-word-sticker-png-element-editable-blue-watercolor-designView license
Chest (c. 1936) by Edward L Loper
Chest (c. 1936) by Edward L Loper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064944/chest-c-1936-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license
Hello little one word sticker png element, editable blue watercolor design
Hello little one word sticker png element, editable blue watercolor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14891354/hello-little-one-word-sticker-png-element-editable-blue-watercolor-designView license
Toleware Coffee Pot (c. 1938) by Edward L Loper
Toleware Coffee Pot (c. 1938) by Edward L Loper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081999/toleware-coffee-pot-c-1938-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license
Blue 2 photo collage frame template, editable design
Blue 2 photo collage frame template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14821150/blue-photo-collage-frame-template-editable-designView license
Metal Lantern (c. 1936) by Edward L Loper
Metal Lantern (c. 1936) by Edward L Loper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067131/metal-lantern-c-1936-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license
Boy word sticker png element, editable blue watercolor design
Boy word sticker png element, editable blue watercolor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14890138/boy-word-sticker-png-element-editable-blue-watercolor-designView license
Weather Vane (c. 1937) by Edward L Loper
Weather Vane (c. 1937) by Edward L Loper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078093/weather-vane-c-1937-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license
Hello baby word sticker png element, editable blue watercolor design
Hello baby word sticker png element, editable blue watercolor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14890190/hello-baby-word-sticker-png-element-editable-blue-watercolor-designView license
Iron Bannister (c. 1936) by Edward L Loper
Iron Bannister (c. 1936) by Edward L Loper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066534/iron-bannister-c-1936-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license
Kids word sticker png element, editable blue watercolor design
Kids word sticker png element, editable blue watercolor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14890282/kids-word-sticker-png-element-editable-blue-watercolor-designView license
Powder Horn (c. 1938) by Edward L Loper
Powder Horn (c. 1938) by Edward L Loper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081126/powder-horn-c-1938-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license
Newborn word sticker png element, editable blue watercolor design
Newborn word sticker png element, editable blue watercolor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14891651/newborn-word-sticker-png-element-editable-blue-watercolor-designView license
Pennsylvania German Fireback (c. 1939) by Edward L Loper
Pennsylvania German Fireback (c. 1939) by Edward L Loper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084202/pennsylvania-german-fireback-c-1939-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license
Blue champagne celebration frame, festive watercolor editable remix
Blue champagne celebration frame, festive watercolor editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721228/blue-champagne-celebration-frame-festive-watercolor-editable-remixView license
Lace on Wax Doll (c. 1936) by Edward L Loper
Lace on Wax Doll (c. 1936) by Edward L Loper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066804/lace-wax-doll-c-1936-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license
Sweet word sticker png element, editable blue watercolor design
Sweet word sticker png element, editable blue watercolor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14890373/sweet-word-sticker-png-element-editable-blue-watercolor-designView license
Desk (c. 1936) by Edward L Loper
Desk (c. 1936) by Edward L Loper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065466/desk-c-1936-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license
Neon coral, dark iPhone wallpaper, editable illustration background
Neon coral, dark iPhone wallpaper, editable illustration background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9190801/neon-coral-dark-iphone-wallpaper-editable-illustration-backgroundView license
Combination Lantern/Stove (c. 1939) by Edward L Loper
Combination Lantern/Stove (c. 1939) by Edward L Loper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083155/combination-lanternstove-c-1939-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license