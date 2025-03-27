Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourgoldlogopublic domainpaintingssymbolphotoBrooch (c. 1938) by Hugh ClarkeOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 839 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2863 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarspring garden party Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407997/spring-garden-party-instagram-story-templateView licenseMolasses or Syrup Mug (c. 1938) by Hugh Clarkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080620/molasses-syrup-mug-c-1938-hugh-clarkeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Sky Bluehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14800927/watercolor-skyView licenseBrooch (c. 1938) by Peter Conninhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078754/brooch-c-1938-peter-conninFree Image from public domain licenseArt school logo, editable business branding template designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13644819/art-school-logo-editable-business-branding-template-designView licensePa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Albert Levonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080711/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1938-albert-levoneFree Image from public domain licenseEditable musical note logo flat design in black and goldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7659902/editable-musical-note-logo-flat-design-black-and-goldView licenseWatch Key (c. 1938) by Robert Clarkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082190/watch-key-c-1938-robert-clarkFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas craft poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12910552/christmas-craft-poster-templateView licensePa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Roy Weberhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080726/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1938-roy-weberFree Image from public domain licenseHealthcare center editable logo template, watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8707296/healthcare-center-editable-logo-template-watercolor-designView licensePa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080723/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1938-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseWhite day party Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407951/white-day-party-instagram-story-templateView licensePa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080724/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1938-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseSpa center editable logo template, watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713114/spa-center-editable-logo-template-watercolor-designView licenseSewing Bird (c. 1938) by Frank McEnteehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081404/sewing-bird-c-1938-frank-mcenteeFree Image from public domain licenseWelcome baby word sticker png element, editable blue watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14890717/welcome-baby-word-sticker-png-element-editable-blue-watercolor-designView licensePa. German Block Used in Pressing and Steaming (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080690/pa-german-block-used-pressing-and-steaming-c-1938-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas craft Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347601/christmas-craft-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseOxen Yoke (c. 1938) by Hans Mangelsdorfhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080688/oxen-yoke-c-1938-hans-mangelsdorfFree Image from public domain licenseMountain resort voucher templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14368238/mountain-resort-voucher-templateView licenseSide Panel of a Fire Engine (c. 1938) by Elmer G Andersonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081547/side-panel-fire-engine-c-1938-elmer-andersonFree Image from public domain licenseLife reminder quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licensePa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080709/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1938-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas craft Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12910553/christmas-craft-instagram-story-templateView licenseFruit Dish (c. 1937) by Hugh Clarkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074970/fruit-dish-c-1937-hugh-clarkeFree Image from public domain licenseHospital doctor, animal watercolor editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730487/hospital-doctor-animal-watercolor-editable-remixView licensePa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080722/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1938-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor tropical fruit set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15131307/watercolor-tropical-fruit-set-editable-design-elementView licenseFiremark (c. 1937) by Herman Baderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074841/firemark-c-1937-herman-baderFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas craft blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12910554/christmas-craft-blog-banner-templateView licenseMirror Frame (c. 1938) by Lawrence Phillipshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080601/mirror-frame-c-1938-lawrence-phillipsFree Image from public domain licenseSpa logo template, editable floral designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8688660/spa-logo-template-editable-floral-designView licenseWatch Key (c. 1938) by Robert Clarkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082198/watch-key-c-1938-robert-clarkFree Image from public domain licenseSpa logo template, health and wellness, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8688658/spa-logo-template-health-and-wellness-editable-designView licenseValance (c. 1938) by Mae A Clarkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082115/valance-c-1938-mae-clarkeFree Image from public domain licenseYoga logo template, editable health and wellness designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8688656/yoga-logo-template-editable-health-and-wellness-designView licenseFence (c. 1938) by Helen Alpiner Blumenstielhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079854/fence-c-1938-helen-alpiner-blumenstielFree Image from public domain licenseEditable polygon badge logo template, marble designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8704626/editable-polygon-badge-logo-template-marble-designView licenseDoor Knocker (c. 1936) by William L Antrimhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065611/door-knocker-c-1936-william-antrimFree Image from public domain license