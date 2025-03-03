Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage fashion illustration public domainvintage illustration public domainfabricpersonartvintagedesignillustrationBrocade Costume (c. 1938) by Isabelle De StrangeOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 953 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3254 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEditable women's blazer, formal fashion design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8867264/editable-womens-blazer-formal-fashion-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBonnet and Veil (c. 1936) by Isabelle De Strangehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064421/bonnet-and-veil-c-1936-isabelle-strangeFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licenseQuilt (c. 1937) by Isabelle De Strangehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076652/quilt-c-1937-isabelle-strangeFree Image from public domain licenseWoman in sunhat, vintage fashion editable illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349955/woman-sunhat-vintage-fashion-editable-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Nancy Crimihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074557/dress-c-1937-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600792/vintage-woman-holding-money-finance-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseMaterial used in Costume (1938) by Isabelle De Strange. Original public domain image from The National Gallery of Art.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8314191/image-art-vintage-leafFree Image from public domain licenseSummer collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22978125/image-texture-flower-sunglassesView licenseVest (1935/1942) by Isabelle De Strangehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063611/vest-19351942-isabelle-strangeFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9609871/vintage-woman-holding-rose-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseDress (1935/1942) by Isabelle De Strangehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060268/dress-19351942-isabelle-strangeFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic ballerina & butterfly, editable vintage collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346356/png-aesthetic-beautiful-beigeView licenseWedding Dress (c. 1936) by Marie Mitchellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072532/wedding-dress-c-1936-marie-mitchellFree Image from public domain licenseFlexing woman, editable fitness & health. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9470548/flexing-woman-editable-fitness-health-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDress (c. 1938) by Nancy Crimihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079717/dress-c-1938-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding magnifying glass, editable cogwheel business. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9415389/png-aesthetic-blue-businessView licenseStoneware Pitcher (c. 1938) by Isabelle De Strangehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081826/stoneware-pitcher-c-1938-isabelle-strangeFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable denim pants mockup, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20349965/customizable-denim-pants-mockup-customizable-designView licenseWedding Dress (c. 1938) by Hans Mangelsdorfhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082275/wedding-dress-c-1938-hans-mangelsdorfFree Image from public domain licenseShopping cupid, vintage editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9580903/shopping-cupid-vintage-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseIsabelle "Belle" Freeman (c. 1860) by Charles D Fredrickshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10044229/isabelle-belle-freeman-c-1860-charles-fredricksFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic ballerina & butterfly, editable vintage collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347474/png-aesthetic-beautiful-blueView licenseStone Pitcher (c. 1938) by Isabelle De Strangehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081785/stone-pitcher-c-1938-isabelle-strangeFree Image from public domain licenseShopping cupid, vintage editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9585056/shopping-cupid-vintage-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVisiting Gown (c. 1938) by Hans Mangelsdorfhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082144/visiting-gown-c-1938-hans-mangelsdorfFree Image from public domain licenseHappy holidays Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22988913/image-flower-leaves-plantView licenseDress (c. 1936) by Jessie M Bengehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065726/dress-c-1936-jessie-bengeFree Image from public domain licenseBlack botanical cloth mockup, William Morris' famous artwork, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7146092/imageView licenseTablecloth (c. 1936) by Isabelle De Strangehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072016/tablecloth-c-1936-isabelle-strangeFree Image from public domain licensePink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licenseDress, c. 1937 by Isabelle De Strange. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3367686/free-illustration-image-antique-apparel-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Joseph L Boydhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074527/dress-c-1937-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain licenseFabric technology flyer template, editable brown designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7537315/imageView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Edith Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074531/dress-c-1937-edith-millerFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collection poster template, original art illustration from William Morris, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23103162/image-texture-flower-leavesView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Melita Hofmannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074566/dress-c-1937-melita-hofmannFree Image from public domain licenseMiss you Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12007187/miss-you-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseDress (c. 1936) by Jean Peszelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065745/dress-c-1936-jean-peszelFree Image from public domain license