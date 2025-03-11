rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Brooch and Earrings (c. 1938) by John H Tercuzzi
Save
Edit Image
animalartwatercolourgoldpublic domainpaintingsinsectspider
Png butterfly cute doodle, transparent background, editable design
Png butterfly cute doodle, transparent background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11542526/png-butterfly-cute-doodle-transparent-background-editable-designView license
Brooch (c. 1938) by John H Tercuzzi
Brooch (c. 1938) by John H Tercuzzi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078772/brooch-c-1938-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain license
Editable spider design element set
Editable spider design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15378952/editable-spider-design-element-setView license
Earrings (c. 1938) by John H Tercuzzi
Earrings (c. 1938) by John H Tercuzzi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079794/earrings-c-1938-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain license
Editable spider design element set
Editable spider design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15378721/editable-spider-design-element-setView license
Ring (c. 1938) by John H Tercuzzi
Ring (c. 1938) by John H Tercuzzi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081261/ring-c-1938-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain license
Exotic butterflies background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Exotic butterflies background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12761323/exotic-butterflies-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Emerald Ring (c. 1938) by John H Tercuzzi
Emerald Ring (c. 1938) by John H Tercuzzi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079835/emerald-ring-c-1938-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain license
Exotic butterflies background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Exotic butterflies background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12761218/exotic-butterflies-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Locket (c. 1937) by John H Tercuzzi
Locket (c. 1937) by John H Tercuzzi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075727/locket-c-1937-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain license
Retro collage with a vintage feel, on a dark background editable design
Retro collage with a vintage feel, on a dark background editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22196433/image-background-heart-pngView license
Brooch (c. 1937) by John H Tercuzzi
Brooch (c. 1937) by John H Tercuzzi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073196/brooch-c-1937-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain license
Monarch butterfly on flower stamen macro shot
Monarch butterfly on flower stamen macro shot
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901321/monarch-butterfly-flower-stamen-macro-shotView license
Buttons (c. 1937) by John H Tercuzzi
Buttons (c. 1937) by John H Tercuzzi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073265/buttons-c-1937-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain license
Animal insect element set, editable design
Animal insect element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15006642/animal-insect-element-set-editable-designView license
Jewelry Button (c. 1940) by John H Tercuzzi
Jewelry Button (c. 1940) by John H Tercuzzi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086178/jewelry-button-c-1940-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain license
Saxophone watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Saxophone watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10810837/saxophone-watercolor-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Mourning Ring (c. 1937) by John H Tercuzzi
Mourning Ring (c. 1937) by John H Tercuzzi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075932/mourning-ring-c-1937-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain license
Saxophone watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Saxophone watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884749/saxophone-watercolor-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Mourning Ring (c. 1936) by John H Tercuzzi
Mourning Ring (c. 1936) by John H Tercuzzi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067219/mourning-ring-c-1936-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain license
Saxophone watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Saxophone watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884744/saxophone-watercolor-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Bracelet (c. 1938) by John H Tercuzzi
Bracelet (c. 1938) by John H Tercuzzi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078743/bracelet-c-1938-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain license
Saxophone watercolor, editable remix design
Saxophone watercolor, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884746/saxophone-watercolor-editable-remix-designView license
Hair Ring (c. 1937) by John H Tercuzzi
Hair Ring (c. 1937) by John H Tercuzzi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075103/hair-ring-c-1937-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain license
Saxophone watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Saxophone watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10845756/saxophone-watercolor-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Toleware Water Can (c. 1938) by John H Tercuzzi
Toleware Water Can (c. 1938) by John H Tercuzzi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082017/toleware-water-can-c-1938-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain license
Saxophone watercolor, editable remix design
Saxophone watercolor, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10526035/saxophone-watercolor-editable-remix-designView license
Buttons (c. 1937) by John H Tercuzzi
Buttons (c. 1937) by John H Tercuzzi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073287/buttons-c-1937-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain license
Saxophone watercolor, editable remix design
Saxophone watercolor, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884752/saxophone-watercolor-editable-remix-designView license
Brooch (1935/1942) by John H Tercuzzi
Brooch (1935/1942) by John H Tercuzzi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069058/brooch-19351942-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain license
Saxophone watercolor png element, editable remix design
Saxophone watercolor png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10845493/saxophone-watercolor-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Door Knocker (c. 1940) by John H Tercuzzi
Door Knocker (c. 1940) by John H Tercuzzi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085675/door-knocker-c-1940-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain license
Saxophone watercolor, editable remix design
Saxophone watercolor, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884748/saxophone-watercolor-editable-remix-designView license
Nose Piece (For Weaning Calf) (c. 1938) by John Thorsen
Nose Piece (For Weaning Calf) (c. 1938) by John Thorsen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080667/nose-piece-for-weaning-calf-c-1938-john-thorsenFree Image from public domain license
Saxophone watercolor, editable remix design
Saxophone watercolor, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10666333/saxophone-watercolor-editable-remix-designView license
Skillet (c. 1939) by John H Tercuzzi
Skillet (c. 1939) by John H Tercuzzi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084684/skillet-c-1939-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain license
Saxophone watercolor, editable remix design
Saxophone watercolor, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10810951/saxophone-watercolor-editable-remix-designView license
Mourning Ring (1935/1942) by John H Tercuzzi
Mourning Ring (1935/1942) by John H Tercuzzi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061328/mourning-ring-19351942-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain license
Saxophone watercolor, editable remix design
Saxophone watercolor, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884743/saxophone-watercolor-editable-remix-designView license
Foot Scraper and Tray (c. 1941) by John H Tercuzzi
Foot Scraper and Tray (c. 1941) by John H Tercuzzi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087785/foot-scraper-and-tray-c-1941-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain license