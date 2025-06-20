rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Buck Saw (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourbowpublic domainpaintingsphototoolantique
Flower design Instagram post template
Flower design Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730435/flower-design-instagram-post-templateView license
Coopersmith Saw (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
Coopersmith Saw (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079411/coopersmith-saw-1938-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain license
balloon shop Instagram post template, editable text
balloon shop Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597399/balloon-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Bucksaw (1938) by Henry Waldeck
Bucksaw (1938) by Henry Waldeck
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078777/bucksaw-1938-henry-waldeckFree Image from public domain license
Editable purple coquette bow ribbon design element set
Editable purple coquette bow ribbon design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15321093/editable-purple-coquette-bow-ribbon-design-element-setView license
Handmade Saw (c. 1937) by Evelyn Bailey
Handmade Saw (c. 1937) by Evelyn Bailey
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075124/handmade-saw-c-1937-evelyn-baileyFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor coquette dog design element set
Editable watercolor coquette dog design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15298434/editable-watercolor-coquette-dog-design-element-setView license
Counterbalance Rooster (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
Counterbalance Rooster (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079424/counterbalance-rooster-1938-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor ribbon bow design element set
Editable watercolor ribbon bow design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15745349/editable-watercolor-ribbon-bow-design-element-setView license
Ice Skate (c. 1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
Ice Skate (c. 1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080301/ice-skate-c-1938-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor coquette dog design element set
Editable watercolor coquette dog design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15288884/editable-watercolor-coquette-dog-design-element-setView license
Caulking Hammer (1937) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
Caulking Hammer (1937) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073497/caulking-hammer-1937-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor coquette dog design element set
Editable watercolor coquette dog design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15288430/editable-watercolor-coquette-dog-design-element-setView license
Wooden Log Chair (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
Wooden Log Chair (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082355/wooden-log-chair-1938-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Decoy Duck #1 (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
Decoy Duck #1 (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079577/decoy-duck-1938-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain license
Art stationery element, editable design set
Art stationery element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994382/art-stationery-element-editable-design-setView license
Rabbet Plane (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
Rabbet Plane (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081226/rabbet-plane-1938-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain license
Editable art mockup landscape
Editable art mockup landscape
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15360508/editable-art-mockup-landscapeView license
Wood Carver's Bench (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
Wood Carver's Bench (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082340/wood-carvers-bench-1938-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor black coquette design element set
Editable watercolor black coquette design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15331051/editable-watercolor-black-coquette-design-element-setView license
Leather Guide Marker (c. 1937) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
Leather Guide Marker (c. 1937) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075689/leather-guide-marker-c-1937-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor red coquette element set
Editable watercolor red coquette element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15145805/editable-watercolor-red-coquette-element-setView license
Saw (c. 1941) by Frank Budash
Saw (c. 1941) by Frank Budash
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088050/saw-c-1941-frank-budashFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor coquette pink bow ribbon design element set
Editable watercolor coquette pink bow ribbon design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15288443/editable-watercolor-coquette-pink-bow-ribbon-design-element-setView license
Kettle (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
Kettle (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080435/kettle-1938-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain license
Art stationery element, editable design set
Art stationery element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994402/art-stationery-element-editable-design-setView license
Rosette (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
Rosette (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081304/rosette-1938-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain license
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView license
Ornamental Iron Leaf (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
Ornamental Iron Leaf (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080678/ornamental-iron-leaf-1938-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor ribbon bow design element set
Editable watercolor ribbon bow design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15744027/editable-watercolor-ribbon-bow-design-element-setView license
Halyard Block (1939) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
Halyard Block (1939) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083675/halyard-block-1939-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor ribbon bow design element set
Editable watercolor ribbon bow design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15744082/editable-watercolor-ribbon-bow-design-element-setView license
Wall Rack for Newspapers (1939) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
Wall Rack for Newspapers (1939) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085138/wall-rack-for-newspapers-1939-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain license
Editable coquette gold ribbon bow design element set
Editable coquette gold ribbon bow design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15300921/editable-coquette-gold-ribbon-bow-design-element-setView license
Wooden Shoe (1937) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
Wooden Shoe (1937) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078325/wooden-shoe-1937-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor coquette dog design element set
Editable watercolor coquette dog design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15288863/editable-watercolor-coquette-dog-design-element-setView license
Witch Lantern (1937) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
Witch Lantern (1937) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078230/witch-lantern-1937-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain license
Art stationery element, editable design set
Art stationery element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994419/art-stationery-element-editable-design-setView license
Stoneware Mug for Beer (1939) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
Stoneware Mug for Beer (1939) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084787/stoneware-mug-for-beer-1939-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain license