Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagestatuefacepersonartwatercolourmanpublic domainportraitBust of Paracelsus (c. 1938) by Joseph GoldbergOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 836 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2855 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarGreek God statue editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11022018/greek-god-statue-editable-mockupView licenseFigure of Coachman (c. 1938) by Irving I Smith and Joseph Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079904/figure-coachman-c-1938-irving-smith-and-joseph-goldbergFree Image from public domain licenseHeadphones editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12980896/headphones-editable-mockupView licenseFigurehead of Andrew Jackson (c. 1938) by Joseph Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079894/figurehead-andrew-jackson-c-1938-joseph-goldbergFree Image from public domain licenseGreek God statue editable mockup elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791843/greek-god-statue-editable-mockup-elementView licenseCarved Bust of Voltaire (c. 1937) by Joseph Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073425/carved-bust-voltaire-c-1937-joseph-goldbergFree Image from public domain licenseFormal fashion, lifestyle collage remix background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7942646/formal-fashion-lifestyle-collage-remix-background-editable-designView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Henry Tomaszewskihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079284/cigar-store-indian-c-1938-henry-tomaszewskiFree Image from public domain licenseEditable men's formal fashion, lifestyle collage remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8308076/editable-mens-formal-fashion-lifestyle-collage-remixView licenseFigurehead (c. 1937) by Joseph Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074753/figurehead-c-1937-joseph-goldbergFree Image from public domain licenseGreek statue gentleman, creative fashion collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8844689/greek-statue-gentleman-creative-fashion-collage-editable-designView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Joseph Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073780/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-joseph-goldbergFree Image from public domain licenseRoman male statue funky png element group, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9239539/roman-male-statue-funky-png-element-group-editable-designView licenseBillethead from Ship "Favorite" (c. 1938) by Hazel Hydehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078625/billethead-from-ship-favorite-c-1938-hazel-hydeFree Image from public domain licenseArt & History class poster template, editable gradient designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18790182/art-history-class-poster-template-editable-gradient-designView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1941) by Violet Hartensteinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087539/cigar-store-indian-c-1941-violet-hartensteinFree Image from public domain licenseUSA investment, money finance collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922079/usa-investment-money-finance-collage-editable-designView license"William Wirt" Figurehead (c. 1938) by Molly Bodensteinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078442/william-wirt-figurehead-c-1938-molly-bodensteinFree Image from public domain licenseUSA investment, money finance collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11905303/usa-investment-money-finance-collage-editable-designView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Orville Clinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079309/cigar-store-indian-c-1938-orville-clineFree Image from public domain licenseMen's fashion sticker, editable lifestyle collage element remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8040076/mens-fashion-sticker-editable-lifestyle-collage-element-remixView licenseWooden Indian (c. 1940) by Robert W R Taylorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087225/wooden-indian-c-1940-robert-taylorFree Image from public domain licenseMen's fashion Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13118261/mens-fashion-instagram-post-templateView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1936) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065086/cigar-store-indian-c-1936-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseTailored suits Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13118297/tailored-suits-instagram-post-templateView license"Commodore Morris" Figurehead (c. 1938) by F W Powellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078430/commodore-morris-figurehead-c-1938-powellFree Image from public domain licenseRoman male statue, editable collage remix with copy spacehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254075/roman-male-statue-editable-collage-remix-with-copy-spaceView licenseGrotesque Jug (c. 1938) by George Loughridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080078/grotesque-jug-c-1938-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain licenseFloral statue png sticker, mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8704381/floral-statue-png-sticker-mixed-media-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFigurehead: "C. Perry" (c. 1938) by Elizabeth Moutalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079875/figurehead-c-perry-c-1938-elizabeth-moutalFree Image from public domain licensePNG element USA investment, money finance collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11896436/png-element-usa-investment-money-finance-collage-editable-designView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Beverly Chichesterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079293/cigar-store-indian-c-1938-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain licenseBlue suit mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13169199/blue-suit-mockup-editable-designView licensePortrait Bust (c. 1936) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068040/portrait-bust-c-1936-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseVintage art people element set, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22330723/image-transparent-png-cartoonView licenseFigurehead (c. 1938) by Joseph Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079863/figurehead-c-1938-joseph-goldbergFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collage element collection with figures, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22331718/image-transparent-png-cartoonView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Lucille Lacoursierehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079317/cigar-store-indian-c-1938-lucille-lacoursiereFree Image from public domain licensePNG element USA investment, money finance collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11846354/png-element-usa-investment-money-finance-collage-editable-designView licenseSt. Joseph Carving (c. 1938) by Stanley Mazurhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081754/st-joseph-carving-c-1938-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain license