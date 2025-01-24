rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Butter Box (c. 1938) by William Spiecker
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourpublic domainfoodpaintingsboxbutterphoto
Happy cookies day Instagram post template
Happy cookies day Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13049687/happy-cookies-day-instagram-post-templateView license
Crock (c. 1938) by Yolande Delasser
Crock (c. 1938) by Yolande Delasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079488/crock-c-1938-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain license
Bake shop Instagram post template
Bake shop Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050657/bake-shop-instagram-post-templateView license
Crock with Cover (c. 1938) by Yolande Delasser
Crock with Cover (c. 1938) by Yolande Delasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079536/crock-with-cover-c-1938-yolande-delasserFree Image from public domain license
Romantic dinner Facebook post template, editable design
Romantic dinner Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12684284/romantic-dinner-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Sugar Bowl (c. 1938) by Richard Barnett
Sugar Bowl (c. 1938) by Richard Barnett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081833/sugar-bowl-c-1938-richard-barnettFree Image from public domain license
Popcorn movie snacks background, food illustration, editable design
Popcorn movie snacks background, food illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9361780/popcorn-movie-snacks-background-food-illustration-editable-designView license
Crock (c. 1938) by Elsie Wein
Crock (c. 1938) by Elsie Wein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079475/crock-c-1938-elsie-weinFree Image from public domain license
Blue champagne celebration frame, festive watercolor editable remix
Blue champagne celebration frame, festive watercolor editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721228/blue-champagne-celebration-frame-festive-watercolor-editable-remixView license
Stone Jar (c. 1940) by Marin J Bright
Stone Jar (c. 1940) by Marin J Bright
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086867/stone-jar-c-1940-marin-brightFree Image from public domain license
Popcorn movie snacks background, food illustration, editable design
Popcorn movie snacks background, food illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9361560/popcorn-movie-snacks-background-food-illustration-editable-designView license
Jar (c. 1938) by Nicholas Amantea
Jar (c. 1938) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080356/jar-c-1938-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
Popcorn movie snack png sticker, food illustration, editable design
Popcorn movie snack png sticker, food illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9533854/popcorn-movie-snack-png-sticker-food-illustration-editable-designView license
Crock (c. 1938) by Paul Ward
Crock (c. 1938) by Paul Ward
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079501/crock-c-1938-paul-wardFree Image from public domain license
Countdown party poster template
Countdown party poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790709/countdown-party-poster-templateView license
Vase (c. 1938) by Giacinto Capelli
Vase (c. 1938) by Giacinto Capelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082136/vase-c-1938-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license
Pink champagne celebration frame, festive watercolor editable remix
Pink champagne celebration frame, festive watercolor editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721225/pink-champagne-celebration-frame-festive-watercolor-editable-remixView license
Water Crock (c. 1938) by Vincent P Rosel
Water Crock (c. 1938) by Vincent P Rosel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082210/water-crock-c-1938-vincent-roselFree Image from public domain license
Popcorn movie snacks computer wallpaper, red food background, editable design
Popcorn movie snacks computer wallpaper, red food background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9361795/popcorn-movie-snacks-computer-wallpaper-red-food-background-editable-designView license
Crock (c. 1938) by Nicholas Amantea
Crock (c. 1938) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079489/crock-c-1938-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
Countdown party Facebook post template, editable design
Countdown party Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12684269/countdown-party-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Jar (c. 1938) by John Tarantino
Jar (c. 1938) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080368/jar-c-1938-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Christmas party, animal watercolor editable remix
Christmas party, animal watercolor editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715487/christmas-party-animal-watercolor-editable-remixView license
Crock (probably 1937/1938) by Nicholas Amantea
Crock (probably 1937/1938) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074207/crock-probably-19371938-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
Countdown party Instagram story template
Countdown party Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790677/countdown-party-instagram-story-templateView license
Crock (c. 1939) by Nicholas Amantea
Crock (c. 1939) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083243/crock-c-1939-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
Easter rabbit, animal watercolor editable remix
Easter rabbit, animal watercolor editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721741/easter-rabbit-animal-watercolor-editable-remixView license
Crock with Cover (c. 1940) by Isadore Goldberg
Crock with Cover (c. 1940) by Isadore Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089374/crock-with-cover-c-1940-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
Easter rabbit, animal watercolor editable remix
Easter rabbit, animal watercolor editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721685/easter-rabbit-animal-watercolor-editable-remixView license
Stoneware Jar (c. 1937) by Richard Barnett
Stoneware Jar (c. 1937) by Richard Barnett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077473/stoneware-jar-c-1937-richard-barnettFree Image from public domain license
Countdown party blog banner template
Countdown party blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790723/countdown-party-blog-banner-templateView license
Crock (c. 1938) by John Tarantino
Crock (c. 1938) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079486/crock-c-1938-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Valentine's chocolate box png, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Valentine's chocolate box png, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12576381/valentines-chocolate-box-png-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Five Gallon Churn (c. 1938) by Clyde L Cheney
Five Gallon Churn (c. 1938) by Clyde L Cheney
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079942/five-gallon-churn-c-1938-clyde-cheneyFree Image from public domain license
Valentine's chocolate box, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Valentine's chocolate box, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12576349/valentines-chocolate-box-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Crock (c. 1938) by Edith Miller
Crock (c. 1938) by Edith Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079517/crock-c-1938-edith-millerFree Image from public domain license
Valentine's chocolate box, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Valentine's chocolate box, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12576359/valentines-chocolate-box-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Crock (c. 1938) by Nicholas Amantea
Crock (c. 1938) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079511/crock-c-1938-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
Popcorn movie snacks computer wallpaper, black food background, editable design
Popcorn movie snacks computer wallpaper, black food background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9266150/popcorn-movie-snacks-computer-wallpaper-black-food-background-editable-designView license
Crock (c. 1938) by George Loughridge
Crock (c. 1938) by George Loughridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079514/crock-c-1938-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain license