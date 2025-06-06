rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Cake Mold (c. 1938) by Richard Barnett
Save
Edit Image
bowlartwatercolourcakepublic domainpaintingsphotoantique
Acai bowl Instagram post template
Acai bowl Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704854/acai-bowl-instagram-post-templateView license
Sugar Bowl (c. 1938) by Richard Barnett
Sugar Bowl (c. 1938) by Richard Barnett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081833/sugar-bowl-c-1938-richard-barnettFree Image from public domain license
Acai bowl Instagram post template
Acai bowl Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708204/acai-bowl-instagram-post-templateView license
Rockingham Pitcher (c. 1938) by Richard Barnett
Rockingham Pitcher (c. 1938) by Richard Barnett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081278/rockingham-pitcher-c-1938-richard-barnettFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892674/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView license
Cake Mold (1938) by Charles Moss
Cake Mold (1938) by Charles Moss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079017/cake-mold-1938-charles-mossFree Image from public domain license
Summer breakfast Instagram post template, editable text
Summer breakfast Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458872/summer-breakfast-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Wall Bracket Candleholder (c. 1938) by Richard Barnett
Wall Bracket Candleholder (c. 1938) by Richard Barnett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082158/wall-bracket-candleholder-c-1938-richard-barnettFree Image from public domain license
Smoothie bowl Instagram post template, editable text
Smoothie bowl Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12474635/smoothie-bowl-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Cake Pan (c. 1938) by Richard Barnett
Cake Pan (c. 1938) by Richard Barnett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079006/cake-pan-c-1938-richard-barnettFree Image from public domain license
Healthy eating Instagram post template, editable text
Healthy eating Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12474634/healthy-eating-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Stoneware Jar (c. 1937) by Richard Barnett
Stoneware Jar (c. 1937) by Richard Barnett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077473/stoneware-jar-c-1937-richard-barnettFree Image from public domain license
Acai bowl blog banner template, editable text
Acai bowl blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12504674/acai-bowl-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Pa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Albert Levone
Pa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Albert Levone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080727/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1938-albert-levoneFree Image from public domain license
Breakfast Instagram post template
Breakfast Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704855/breakfast-instagram-post-templateView license
Double Mold (c. 1938) by Fritz Boehmer
Double Mold (c. 1938) by Fritz Boehmer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079684/double-mold-c-1938-fritz-boehmerFree Image from public domain license
Acai bowl blog banner template, editable text
Acai bowl blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12522967/acai-bowl-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Water Cooler (probably 1938) by Richard Barnett
Water Cooler (probably 1938) by Richard Barnett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082208/water-cooler-probably-1938-richard-barnettFree Image from public domain license
Breakfast menu Instagram post template, editable text
Breakfast menu Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12474637/breakfast-menu-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Pa. German Covered Bowl (c. 1938) by Alvin Shiren
Pa. German Covered Bowl (c. 1938) by Alvin Shiren
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080758/pa-german-covered-bowl-c-1938-alvin-shirenFree Image from public domain license
Smoothie bowl Instagram post template, editable text
Smoothie bowl Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12579561/smoothie-bowl-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Tin Egg Boiler (c. 1938) by Richard Barnett
Tin Egg Boiler (c. 1938) by Richard Barnett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081956/tin-egg-boiler-c-1938-richard-barnettFree Image from public domain license
Smoothie bowl Instagram post template, editable text
Smoothie bowl Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12474638/smoothie-bowl-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Stoneware Pitcher (c. 1939) by Richard Barnett
Stoneware Pitcher (c. 1939) by Richard Barnett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084796/stoneware-pitcher-c-1939-richard-barnettFree Image from public domain license
Healthy eating poster template
Healthy eating poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775575/healthy-eating-poster-templateView license
Pa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Albert Levone
Pa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Albert Levone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080712/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1938-albert-levoneFree Image from public domain license
Healthy breakfast blog banner template, editable text
Healthy breakfast blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12504751/healthy-breakfast-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Pa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angus
Pa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080723/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1938-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain license
Smoothie bowl Instagram post template, editable text
Smoothie bowl Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539078/smoothie-bowl-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Pa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angus
Pa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080709/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1938-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain license
Acai bowl Instagram post template, editable text
Acai bowl Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539079/acai-bowl-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Pa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angus
Pa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080718/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1938-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain license
Today's special menu Instagram post template, editable text
Today's special menu Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12465618/todays-special-menu-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Economite Bowl or Cake Mold (c. 1937) by Edward White
Economite Bowl or Cake Mold (c. 1937) by Edward White
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074644/economite-bowl-cake-mold-c-1937-edward-whiteFree Image from public domain license
Healthy eating Instagram post template, editable text
Healthy eating Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12579562/healthy-eating-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Stoneware Jar (1937) by Richard Barnett
Stoneware Jar (1937) by Richard Barnett
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077470/stoneware-jar-1937-richard-barnettFree Image from public domain license
Plant based diet Instagram post template
Plant based diet Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708148/plant-based-diet-instagram-post-templateView license
Pa. German Earthenware Bowl (c. 1938) by Jessica Price
Pa. German Earthenware Bowl (c. 1938) by Jessica Price
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080796/pa-german-earthenware-bowl-c-1938-jessica-priceFree Image from public domain license
Breakfast editable poster template
Breakfast editable poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12650391/breakfast-editable-poster-templateView license
Pa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angus
Pa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Charlotte Angus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080724/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1938-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain license