Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepersonartwatercolorpublic domainpaintingsaxeknifephotoCancelling Machine (c. 1938) by Samuel FinemanOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 853 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2913 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarCarpentry service Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596607/carpentry-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePa. German Flatiron Holder (c. 1938) by Salvatore Borrazzohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080785/pa-german-flatiron-holder-c-1938-salvatore-borrazzoFree Image from public domain licenseQuality checked Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444911/quality-checked-instagram-post-templateView licenseTool Box Hasp (c. 1938) by Mildred Fordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082013/tool-box-hasp-c-1938-mildred-fordFree Image from public domain licenseLove fairy heaven surreal remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664684/love-fairy-heaven-surreal-remix-editable-designView licenseSturgeon Spear (c. 1938) by Samuel Faiginhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081837/sturgeon-spear-c-1938-samuel-faiginFree Image from public domain licenseWoodworking workshop Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596604/woodworking-workshop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLock (c. 1939) by Samuel W Fordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083942/lock-c-1939-samuel-fordFree Image from public domain licenseLunch Instagram story template, Facebook storyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12599222/lunch-instagram-story-template-facebook-storyView licenseToleware Tin Coffee Pot (c. 1938) by Jacob Gielenshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082020/toleware-tin-coffee-pot-c-1938-jacob-gielensFree Image from public domain licenseCutlery set flat lay remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670418/cutlery-set-flat-lay-remix-editable-designView licensePatchwork Quilt (c. 1938) by Jenny Almgrenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080943/patchwork-quilt-c-1938-jenny-almgrenFree Image from public domain licenseSecret ingredient blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12683157/secret-ingredient-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseHorse Collar and Hame (c. 1938) by Wilbur M Ricehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080252/horse-collar-and-hame-c-1938-wilbur-riceFree Image from public domain licenseTaste delicious blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12683164/taste-delicious-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseTrammel (c. 1938) by Wellington Blewetthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082072/trammel-c-1938-wellington-blewettFree Image from public domain licenseCooking for beginners Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444931/cooking-for-beginners-instagram-post-templateView licenseRope Making Tool (c. 1938) by Emile Cerohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081297/rope-making-tool-c-1938-emile-ceroFree Image from public domain licensePlastic surgery Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12688633/plastic-surgery-instagram-post-templateView licensePipe (c. 1936) by Mabel Ritterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070214/pipe-c-1936-mabel-ritterFree Image from public domain licenseTable & Thyme poster template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/19571812/table-thyme-poster-template-editable-textView licenseHand Tool (1935/1942) by Thomas Hollowayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060809/hand-tool-19351942-thomas-hollowayFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening Instagram story template, Facebook storyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12599226/grand-opening-instagram-story-template-facebook-storyView licenseBrush Cutter (c. 1939) by Nicholas Amanteahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082817/brush-cutter-c-1939-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain licenseHealthy Cooking Tutorial Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13825849/healthy-cooking-tutorial-facebook-post-templateView licenseBucket Yoke (c. 1941) by Bessie Vandrehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087404/bucket-yoke-c-1941-bessie-vandreFree Image from public domain licenseKnight angel fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663845/knight-angel-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseIron Carpet Stretcher (c. 1936) by Edgar L Pearcehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066529/iron-carpet-stretcher-c-1936-edgar-pearceFree Image from public domain licenseSteakhouse restaurant poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443578/steakhouse-restaurant-poster-templateView licenseClock Jack (c. 1941) by Joseph Cannellahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087573/clock-jack-c-1941-joseph-cannellaFree Image from public domain licenseArt class poster template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7713346/art-class-poster-template-editable-textView licenseWalking Stick (1935/1942) by Lyman Younghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063647/walking-stick-19351942-lyman-youngFree Image from public domain licensePainting class poster template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7713372/painting-class-poster-template-editable-textView licenseHide Stretcher (c. 1938) by George Bobholzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080212/hide-stretcher-c-1938-george-bobholzFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty standards Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760384/beauty-standards-instagram-post-templateView licenseSkewers and Holder (c. 1938) by Bernard Kriegerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081668/skewers-and-holder-c-1938-bernard-kriegerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable food sticker collage element remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931651/editable-food-sticker-collage-element-remixView licenseChest Lock with Hasp (c. 1938) by Al Curryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079184/chest-lock-with-hasp-c-1938-curryFree Image from public domain licenseAvocado & strawberry toast, breakfast food illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11979594/avocado-strawberry-toast-breakfast-food-illustration-editable-designView licenseAndiron (one of pair) (c. 1938) by Jack Staloffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078464/andiron-one-pair-c-1938-jack-staloffFree Image from public domain license