rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Candle and Rush Light Holder (c. 1938) by Jack Staloff
Save
Edit Image
lightartfurniturepublic domaincandledrawingsknifephoto
Lighter mockup, editable object design
Lighter mockup, editable object design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10808994/lighter-mockup-editable-object-designView license
Andiron (one of pair) (c. 1938) by Jack Staloff
Andiron (one of pair) (c. 1938) by Jack Staloff
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078464/andiron-one-pair-c-1938-jack-staloffFree Image from public domain license
Dinner specials poster template, editable design in blue and white
Dinner specials poster template, editable design in blue and white
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18274213/dinner-specials-poster-template-editable-design-blue-and-whiteView license
Pa. German Door Handle (c. 1938) by Jack Staloff
Pa. German Door Handle (c. 1938) by Jack Staloff
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080765/pa-german-door-handle-c-1938-jack-staloffFree Image from public domain license
Lighter mockup, editable object design
Lighter mockup, editable object design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11099369/lighter-mockup-editable-object-designView license
Skewers and Holder (c. 1938) by Bernard Krieger
Skewers and Holder (c. 1938) by Bernard Krieger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081668/skewers-and-holder-c-1938-bernard-kriegerFree Image from public domain license
Brave knight fantasy remix, editable design
Brave knight fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663256/brave-knight-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Pa. German Flatiron Holder (c. 1938) by Salvatore Borrazzo
Pa. German Flatiron Holder (c. 1938) by Salvatore Borrazzo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080785/pa-german-flatiron-holder-c-1938-salvatore-borrazzoFree Image from public domain license
Menu card mockup, editable design
Menu card mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14848838/menu-card-mockup-editable-designView license
Candle Holder (c. 1938) by Eldon Allen
Candle Holder (c. 1938) by Eldon Allen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079019/candle-holder-c-1938-eldon-allenFree Image from public domain license
Black knight fantasy remix, editable design
Black knight fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12665595/black-knight-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Candlestand (c. 1936) by Jack Staloff
Candlestand (c. 1936) by Jack Staloff
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064523/candlestand-c-1936-jack-staloffFree Image from public domain license
Passover recipes Instagram post template
Passover recipes Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14603788/passover-recipes-instagram-post-templateView license
Candle Stand (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
Candle Stand (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079027/candle-stand-c-1938-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
Restaurant menu card editable mockup
Restaurant menu card editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12470414/restaurant-menu-card-editable-mockupView license
Rush Light and Candle Holder (c. 1938) by Benjamin Resnick
Rush Light and Candle Holder (c. 1938) by Benjamin Resnick
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081299/rush-light-and-candle-holder-c-1938-benjamin-resnickFree Image from public domain license
Editable Tattoo design design element set
Editable Tattoo design design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15207292/editable-tattoo-design-design-element-setView license
Flat Iron Holder (c. 1939) by Albert Taxson
Flat Iron Holder (c. 1939) by Albert Taxson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083548/flat-iron-holder-c-1939-albert-taxsonFree Image from public domain license
Passover blog banner template
Passover blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14602778/passover-blog-banner-templateView license
Pa. German Flat-iron Holder (c. 1938) by Jack Staloff
Pa. German Flat-iron Holder (c. 1938) by Jack Staloff
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080793/pa-german-flat-iron-holder-c-1938-jack-staloffFree Image from public domain license
Editable Tattoo design design element set
Editable Tattoo design design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15207294/editable-tattoo-design-design-element-setView license
Rush and Candle Holder (c. 1939) by Jack Staloff
Rush and Candle Holder (c. 1939) by Jack Staloff
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084435/rush-and-candle-holder-c-1939-jack-staloffFree Image from public domain license
Knight angel fantasy remix, editable design
Knight angel fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663845/knight-angel-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Flat Iron Holder (c. 1938) by Jack Staloff
Flat Iron Holder (c. 1938) by Jack Staloff
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079958/flat-iron-holder-c-1938-jack-staloffFree Image from public domain license
Wedding venue Facebook post template
Wedding venue Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12864372/wedding-venue-facebook-post-templateView license
Tool Box Hasp (c. 1938) by Mildred Ford
Tool Box Hasp (c. 1938) by Mildred Ford
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082013/tool-box-hasp-c-1938-mildred-fordFree Image from public domain license
Menu card mockup, editable design
Menu card mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14848654/menu-card-mockup-editable-designView license
Flat Iron Holder (c. 1938) by Jack Staloff
Flat Iron Holder (c. 1938) by Jack Staloff
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079944/flat-iron-holder-c-1938-jack-staloffFree Image from public domain license
Happy passover, Hanukkah Facebook story template
Happy passover, Hanukkah Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571861/happy-passover-hanukkah-facebook-story-templateView license
Match Holder (c. 1940) by Julius Bellamy
Match Holder (c. 1940) by Julius Bellamy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086305/match-holder-c-1940-julius-bellamyFree Image from public domain license
Passover dinner Instagram post template
Passover dinner Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14603757/passover-dinner-instagram-post-templateView license
Skewers and Holder (c. 1939) by Mildred Ford and Bernard Krieger
Skewers and Holder (c. 1939) by Mildred Ford and Bernard Krieger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084681/skewers-and-holder-c-1939-mildred-ford-and-bernard-kriegerFree Image from public domain license
Salad cooking, healthy food editable remix
Salad cooking, healthy food editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12693476/salad-cooking-healthy-food-editable-remixView license
Skewers and Holder (c. 1939) by Charles Cullen
Skewers and Holder (c. 1939) by Charles Cullen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084675/skewers-and-holder-c-1939-charles-cullenFree Image from public domain license
Table setting aesthetic illustration background, editable design
Table setting aesthetic illustration background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11514045/table-setting-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView license
Candlestick Stand (c. 1936) by Jack Staloff
Candlestick Stand (c. 1936) by Jack Staloff
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064587/candlestick-stand-c-1936-jack-staloffFree Image from public domain license
Table setting aesthetic illustration background, editable design
Table setting aesthetic illustration background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513715/table-setting-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView license
Skewers and Holder (c. 1940) by Jacob Lipkin and Albert Taxson
Skewers and Holder (c. 1940) by Jacob Lipkin and Albert Taxson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086744/skewers-and-holder-c-1940-jacob-lipkin-and-albert-taxsonFree Image from public domain license
Table setting aesthetic illustration background, editable design
Table setting aesthetic illustration background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10779019/table-setting-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView license
Rope Making Tool (c. 1938) by Emile Cero
Rope Making Tool (c. 1938) by Emile Cero
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081297/rope-making-tool-c-1938-emile-ceroFree Image from public domain license