Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourfurniturepublic domaincandletablepaintingsknifeCandle Stand (c. 1938) by Rex F BushOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 977 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3335 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarTable setting aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513715/table-setting-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseCandle Stand (c. 1938) by Rex F Bushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079040/candle-stand-c-1938-rex-bushFree Image from public domain licenseTable setting aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10779019/table-setting-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseCandle Table (1939) by Carl Buergernisshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082917/candle-table-1939-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain licenseTable setting aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11514049/table-setting-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseTable (c. 1937) by Frank Wengerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077552/table-c-1937-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain licenseTable setting aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11514045/table-setting-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseTilt-top Table (c. 1936) by Rolland Livingstonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072117/tilt-top-table-c-1936-rolland-livingstoneFree Image from public domain licenseTable setting png element, aesthetic illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10712786/table-setting-png-element-aesthetic-illustration-editable-designView licenseSide Table (c. 1936) by Henry Moorehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071045/side-table-c-1936-henry-mooreFree Image from public domain licenseMenu card mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14848838/menu-card-mockup-editable-designView licenseCard Table (1936) by Florence Nealhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064625/card-table-1936-florence-nealFree Image from public domain licenseLighter mockup, editable object designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10808994/lighter-mockup-editable-object-designView licenseDining Room Table (c. 1942) by Ernest A Towers Jrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088570/dining-room-table-c-1942-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain licensePassover blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14602778/passover-blog-banner-templateView licenseCandle and Rush Light Holder (c. 1938) by Jack Staloffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079010/candle-and-rush-light-holder-c-1938-jack-staloffFree Image from public domain licenseMenu card mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14848654/menu-card-mockup-editable-designView licenseCandle Mold (1938) by Henry Waldeckhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079041/candle-mold-1938-henry-waldeckFree Image from public domain licenseTable setting aesthetic iPhone wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517759/table-setting-aesthetic-iphone-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseCandle Holder (c. 1938) by Eldon Allenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079019/candle-holder-c-1938-eldon-allenFree Image from public domain licenseDinner poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12521806/dinner-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSturgeon Spear (c. 1938) by Samuel Faiginhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081837/sturgeon-spear-c-1938-samuel-faiginFree Image from public domain licenseDinner blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12521803/dinner-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseTable (1936) by Hans Westendorffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071997/table-1936-hans-westendorffFree Image from public domain licenseTable setting aesthetic iPhone wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517783/table-setting-aesthetic-iphone-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseToleware Tin Coffee Pot (c. 1938) by Jacob Gielenshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082020/toleware-tin-coffee-pot-c-1938-jacob-gielensFree Image from public domain licenseDinner Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12521820/dinner-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseHide Stretcher (c. 1938) by George Bobholzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080212/hide-stretcher-c-1938-george-bobholzFree Image from public domain licenseLunch Instagram story template, Facebook storyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12599222/lunch-instagram-story-template-facebook-storyView licenseStool (1939) by Harold Ballerdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084790/stool-1939-harold-ballerdFree Image from public domain licensePassover recipes Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14603788/passover-recipes-instagram-post-templateView licenseKitchen Broiler (c. 1937) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075599/kitchen-broiler-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening Instagram story template, Facebook storyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12599226/grand-opening-instagram-story-template-facebook-storyView licenseAndiron (one of pair) (c. 1938) by Jack Staloffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078464/andiron-one-pair-c-1938-jack-staloffFree Image from public domain licenseRestaurant menu card editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12470414/restaurant-menu-card-editable-mockupView licenseCombination Saw/Knife (1938) by George Roehlhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079388/combination-sawknife-1938-george-roehlFree Image from public domain licenseHappy passover blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14603007/happy-passover-blog-banner-templateView licenseRope Making Tool (c. 1938) by Emile Cerohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081297/rope-making-tool-c-1938-emile-ceroFree Image from public domain licenseSalad cooking, healthy food editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12693476/salad-cooking-healthy-food-editable-remixView licenseSpit (c. 1938) by Emile Cerohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081729/spit-c-1938-emile-ceroFree Image from public domain license