rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Candle Stand (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourfurniturepublic domaincandletablepaintingsknife
Table setting aesthetic illustration background, editable design
Table setting aesthetic illustration background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513715/table-setting-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView license
Candle Stand (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
Candle Stand (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079040/candle-stand-c-1938-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
Table setting aesthetic illustration background, editable design
Table setting aesthetic illustration background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10779019/table-setting-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView license
Candle Table (1939) by Carl Buergerniss
Candle Table (1939) by Carl Buergerniss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082917/candle-table-1939-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain license
Table setting aesthetic illustration background, editable design
Table setting aesthetic illustration background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11514049/table-setting-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView license
Table (c. 1937) by Frank Wenger
Table (c. 1937) by Frank Wenger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077552/table-c-1937-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain license
Table setting aesthetic illustration background, editable design
Table setting aesthetic illustration background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11514045/table-setting-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView license
Tilt-top Table (c. 1936) by Rolland Livingstone
Tilt-top Table (c. 1936) by Rolland Livingstone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072117/tilt-top-table-c-1936-rolland-livingstoneFree Image from public domain license
Table setting png element, aesthetic illustration, editable design
Table setting png element, aesthetic illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10712786/table-setting-png-element-aesthetic-illustration-editable-designView license
Side Table (c. 1936) by Henry Moore
Side Table (c. 1936) by Henry Moore
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071045/side-table-c-1936-henry-mooreFree Image from public domain license
Menu card mockup, editable design
Menu card mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14848838/menu-card-mockup-editable-designView license
Card Table (1936) by Florence Neal
Card Table (1936) by Florence Neal
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064625/card-table-1936-florence-nealFree Image from public domain license
Lighter mockup, editable object design
Lighter mockup, editable object design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10808994/lighter-mockup-editable-object-designView license
Dining Room Table (c. 1942) by Ernest A Towers Jr
Dining Room Table (c. 1942) by Ernest A Towers Jr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088570/dining-room-table-c-1942-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain license
Passover blog banner template
Passover blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14602778/passover-blog-banner-templateView license
Candle and Rush Light Holder (c. 1938) by Jack Staloff
Candle and Rush Light Holder (c. 1938) by Jack Staloff
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079010/candle-and-rush-light-holder-c-1938-jack-staloffFree Image from public domain license
Menu card mockup, editable design
Menu card mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14848654/menu-card-mockup-editable-designView license
Candle Mold (1938) by Henry Waldeck
Candle Mold (1938) by Henry Waldeck
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079041/candle-mold-1938-henry-waldeckFree Image from public domain license
Table setting aesthetic iPhone wallpaper, editable design
Table setting aesthetic iPhone wallpaper, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517759/table-setting-aesthetic-iphone-wallpaper-editable-designView license
Candle Holder (c. 1938) by Eldon Allen
Candle Holder (c. 1938) by Eldon Allen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079019/candle-holder-c-1938-eldon-allenFree Image from public domain license
Dinner poster template, editable text and design
Dinner poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12521806/dinner-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Sturgeon Spear (c. 1938) by Samuel Faigin
Sturgeon Spear (c. 1938) by Samuel Faigin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081837/sturgeon-spear-c-1938-samuel-faiginFree Image from public domain license
Dinner blog banner template, editable text
Dinner blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12521803/dinner-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Table (1936) by Hans Westendorff
Table (1936) by Hans Westendorff
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071997/table-1936-hans-westendorffFree Image from public domain license
Table setting aesthetic iPhone wallpaper, editable design
Table setting aesthetic iPhone wallpaper, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517783/table-setting-aesthetic-iphone-wallpaper-editable-designView license
Toleware Tin Coffee Pot (c. 1938) by Jacob Gielens
Toleware Tin Coffee Pot (c. 1938) by Jacob Gielens
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082020/toleware-tin-coffee-pot-c-1938-jacob-gielensFree Image from public domain license
Dinner Instagram story template, editable text
Dinner Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12521820/dinner-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Hide Stretcher (c. 1938) by George Bobholz
Hide Stretcher (c. 1938) by George Bobholz
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080212/hide-stretcher-c-1938-george-bobholzFree Image from public domain license
Lunch Instagram story template, Facebook story
Lunch Instagram story template, Facebook story
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12599222/lunch-instagram-story-template-facebook-storyView license
Stool (1939) by Harold Ballerd
Stool (1939) by Harold Ballerd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084790/stool-1939-harold-ballerdFree Image from public domain license
Passover recipes Instagram post template
Passover recipes Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14603788/passover-recipes-instagram-post-templateView license
Kitchen Broiler (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
Kitchen Broiler (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075599/kitchen-broiler-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Grand opening Instagram story template, Facebook story
Grand opening Instagram story template, Facebook story
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12599226/grand-opening-instagram-story-template-facebook-storyView license
Andiron (one of pair) (c. 1938) by Jack Staloff
Andiron (one of pair) (c. 1938) by Jack Staloff
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078464/andiron-one-pair-c-1938-jack-staloffFree Image from public domain license
Restaurant menu card editable mockup
Restaurant menu card editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12470414/restaurant-menu-card-editable-mockupView license
Combination Saw/Knife (1938) by George Roehl
Combination Saw/Knife (1938) by George Roehl
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079388/combination-sawknife-1938-george-roehlFree Image from public domain license
Happy passover blog banner template
Happy passover blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14603007/happy-passover-blog-banner-templateView license
Rope Making Tool (c. 1938) by Emile Cero
Rope Making Tool (c. 1938) by Emile Cero
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081297/rope-making-tool-c-1938-emile-ceroFree Image from public domain license
Salad cooking, healthy food editable remix
Salad cooking, healthy food editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12693476/salad-cooking-healthy-food-editable-remixView license
Spit (c. 1938) by Emile Cero
Spit (c. 1938) by Emile Cero
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081729/spit-c-1938-emile-ceroFree Image from public domain license