rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Candle Stand (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourfurniturepublic domaincandletablepaintingsphoto
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892674/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView license
Candle Stand (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
Candle Stand (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079027/candle-stand-c-1938-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
Editable restaurant frame mockup
Editable restaurant frame mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15403686/editable-restaurant-frame-mockupView license
Nightgown (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
Nightgown (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080654/nightgown-c-1938-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
Editable luxurious room interior mockup design
Editable luxurious room interior mockup design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12216918/editable-luxurious-room-interior-mockup-designView license
Petticoat and Pantalettes (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
Petticoat and Pantalettes (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080982/petticoat-and-pantalettes-c-1938-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
First birthday poster template
First birthday poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12873998/first-birthday-poster-templateView license
Doll (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
Doll (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079631/doll-c-1938-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
Cake house Instagram post template, editable text
Cake house Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543132/cake-house-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Baby's Shirt (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
Baby's Shirt (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078516/babys-shirt-c-1938-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
Dinner party poster template, editable text and design
Dinner party poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708002/dinner-party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Bootjack (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
Bootjack (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073102/bootjack-c-1937-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892180/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView license
Silk Apron (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
Silk Apron (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081546/silk-apron-c-1938-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10605893/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView license
Doll - "Guenevere" (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
Doll - "Guenevere" (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079647/doll-guenevere-c-1938-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor fruits mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor fruits mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10872067/watercolor-fruits-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Doll (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
Doll (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079634/doll-c-1938-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor fruits png element, editable remix design
Watercolor fruits png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10871911/watercolor-fruits-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Doll - "Elissa" (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
Doll - "Elissa" (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079645/doll-elissa-c-1938-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10872198/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView license
Table, Patrick Henry (1935/1942) by Edna C Rex
Table, Patrick Henry (1935/1942) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063375/table-patrick-henry-19351942-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor fruits mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor fruits mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892644/watercolor-fruits-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Quilted Petticoat (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
Quilted Petticoat (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081215/quilted-petticoat-c-1938-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
Emotional support animal Instagram post template, editable text
Emotional support animal Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12599990/emotional-support-animal-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Clock - Lyre Type (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
Clock - Lyre Type (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073933/clock-lyre-type-c-1937-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
Picture frame mockup, editable office interior design
Picture frame mockup, editable office interior design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11013693/picture-frame-mockup-editable-office-interior-designView license
Desk (c. 1936) by Rex F Bush
Desk (c. 1936) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065434/desk-c-1936-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Chair (Jack Knife Type) (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
Chair (Jack Knife Type) (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073558/chair-jack-knife-type-c-1937-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
Rocking Horse (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
Rocking Horse (c. 1937) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076796/rocking-horse-c-1937-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic Japandi dining table editable mockup, home interior
Aesthetic Japandi dining table editable mockup, home interior
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682604/aesthetic-japandi-dining-table-editable-mockup-home-interiorView license
Table (c. 1938) by Arthur Mathews
Table (c. 1938) by Arthur Mathews
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081878/table-c-1938-arthur-mathewsFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's sunflowers png, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh's sunflowers png, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730458/van-goghs-sunflowers-png-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Candle Table (c. 1940) by David S De Vault
Candle Table (c. 1940) by David S De Vault
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085514/candle-table-c-1940-david-vaultFree Image from public domain license
Tutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable text
Tutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597154/tutoring-sessions-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Drop-leaf Table (c. 1938) by Isadore Goldberg
Drop-leaf Table (c. 1938) by Isadore Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079751/drop-leaf-table-c-1938-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
Dinner party Instagram post template, editable text
Dinner party Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597408/dinner-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Coverlet (c. 1936) by Rex F Bush
Coverlet (c. 1936) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070078/coverlet-c-1936-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license