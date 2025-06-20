Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourfurniturepublic domainpaintingsphotoantiquecc0Candlestick (c. 1938) by John HallOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 760 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2594 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarGrand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView licenseGrease Lamp (c. 1938) by Nicholas Amanteahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080061/grease-lamp-c-1938-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain licenseVintage chair collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseCandlestick (c. 1938) by Samuel Finemanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079056/candlestick-c-1938-samuel-finemanFree Image from public domain licenseFlea market Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758528/flea-market-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseCandlestick (c. 1938) by Leslie Macklemhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079054/candlestick-c-1938-leslie-macklemFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059564/victorian-furniture-editable-home-decor-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCandlestick (c. 1938) by Paul Wardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079068/candlestick-c-1938-paul-wardFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseCandlestick (c. 1937) by John Fiskhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073365/candlestick-c-1937-john-fiskFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licenseSperm Oil Lamp (c. 1938) by John Danahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081726/sperm-oil-lamp-c-1938-john-danaFree Image from public domain licenseWhite picture frame mockup, editable vintage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10932638/white-picture-frame-mockup-editable-vintage-designView licenseToy Rocking Horse (c. 1936) by John Fiskhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072179/toy-rocking-horse-c-1936-john-fiskFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licensePipe (c. 1940) by John Hallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089529/pipe-c-1940-john-hallFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseCandlestick (c. 1938) by Charles Garjianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079033/candlestick-c-1938-charles-garjianFree Image from public domain licenseFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseCandlestick (c. 1937) by William Verganihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073336/candlestick-c-1937-william-verganiFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal living room interior mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView licenseCandlestick (c. 1937) by Albert Camillihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073348/candlestick-c-1937-albert-camilliFree Image from public domain licenseFriendship quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseCherry Candlestick (c. 1937) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073603/cherry-candlestick-c-1937-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067746/editable-victorian-object-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDolphin Candlestick (c. 1936) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065576/dolphin-candlestick-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseArt & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079956/image-scenery-sea-oceanView licenseCandlestick (c. 1938) by John Danahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079051/candlestick-c-1938-john-danaFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licensePortable Whale Oil Lamp (c. 1938) by James M Lawsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081093/portable-whale-oil-lamp-c-1938-james-lawsonFree Image from public domain licenseAntique museum editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22079965/image-art-watercolour-buildingView licenseCandlestick (c. 1938) by Eldon Allenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079046/candlestick-c-1938-eldon-allenFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseCandlestick (c. 1937) by Janet Rizahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073352/candlestick-c-1937-janet-rizaFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseConestoga Axe Holder (c. 1939) by John Petruccihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083176/conestoga-axe-holder-c-1939-john-petrucciFree Image from public domain licenseChange & path quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseCandlestick (c. 1936) by John Danahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064577/candlestick-c-1936-john-danaFree Image from public domain licenseWhite tea label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView licenseAdjustable Drawshave (1938) by Albert Geupperthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078445/adjustable-drawshave-1938-albert-geuppertFree Image from public domain license