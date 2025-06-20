Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourpublic domaincandlepaintingsphotoantiquecc0Candlestick (c. 1938) by John DanaOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 938 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3202 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWatercolor fruits, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892674/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView licenseCandlestick (c. 1937) by John Danahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073356/candlestick-c-1937-john-danaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Victorian lantern, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059182/editable-victorian-lantern-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCandlestick (c. 1936) by John Danahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064577/candlestick-c-1936-john-danaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor birthday cake design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15266953/editable-watercolor-birthday-cake-design-element-setView licenseSpark Lamp (c. 1938) by John Danahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081720/spark-lamp-c-1938-john-danaFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licensePeg Lamp (c. 1938) by John Danahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080948/peg-lamp-c-1938-john-danaFree Image from public domain licenseBirthday word sticker png element, editable blue watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14890279/birthday-word-sticker-png-element-editable-blue-watercolor-designView license"Sparking" Lamp (c. 1938) by John Danahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078449/sparking-lamp-c-1938-john-danaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor birthday cake design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15266952/editable-watercolor-birthday-cake-design-element-setView licenseSperm Oil Lamp (c. 1938) by John Danahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081726/sperm-oil-lamp-c-1938-john-danaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor teddy bear character design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15259755/editable-watercolor-teddy-bear-character-design-element-setView licenseSmall Pitcher (c. 1938) by John Danahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081683/small-pitcher-c-1938-john-danaFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseSpark Lamp (c. 1938) by John Danahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081712/spark-lamp-c-1938-john-danaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor birthday cake design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15266396/editable-watercolor-birthday-cake-design-element-setView licenseChest (c. 1938) by John Danahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079172/chest-c-1938-john-danaFree Image from public domain licenseBlue birthday cake, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12575558/blue-birthday-cake-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseCandlestick (c. 1938) by John Hallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079048/candlestick-c-1938-john-hallFree Image from public domain licenseBlue birthday cake png, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12575603/blue-birthday-cake-png-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseJar (c. 1938) by John Danahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080354/jar-c-1938-john-danaFree Image from public domain licenseBlue birthday cake, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12575563/blue-birthday-cake-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseCandlestick (c. 1938) by Leslie Macklemhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079054/candlestick-c-1938-leslie-macklemFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor birthday cake design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15266103/editable-watercolor-birthday-cake-design-element-setView licenseVase (c. 1940) by John Danahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087062/vase-c-1940-john-danaFree Image from public domain licenseBirthday promotion Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12468196/birthday-promotion-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCandlestick (c. 1938) by Paul Wardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079068/candlestick-c-1938-paul-wardFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseHorse Shoe Candle Holder (c. 1939) by John Swientochowskihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083783/horse-shoe-candle-holder-c-1939-john-swientochowskiFree Image from public domain licenseFestive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView licenseCandlestick (c. 1940) by John Danahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085498/candlestick-c-1940-john-danaFree Image from public domain licenseCake house Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543132/cake-house-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLamp (1938) by John Danahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080496/lamp-1938-john-danaFree Image from public domain licenseHappy birthday Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12468164/happy-birthday-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCandlestick (c. 1937) by John Fiskhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073365/candlestick-c-1937-john-fiskFree Image from public domain licenseHappy birthday editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12615603/happy-birthday-editable-poster-templateView licenseSmall Vase (c. 1938) by Paul Wardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081678/small-vase-c-1938-paul-wardFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor birthday cake design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15266955/editable-watercolor-birthday-cake-design-element-setView licenseGrease Lamp (c. 1938) by Nicholas Amanteahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080061/grease-lamp-c-1938-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license