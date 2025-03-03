rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Candlestick (c. 1938) by Mary Fitzgerald
Save
Edit Image
animalartwatercolourpublic domaincandlepaintingsinsectphoto
Editable watercolor teddy bear character design element set
Editable watercolor teddy bear character design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15259755/editable-watercolor-teddy-bear-character-design-element-setView license
Refillable Pencil (c. 1941) by Mary Fitzgerald
Refillable Pencil (c. 1941) by Mary Fitzgerald
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087996/refillable-pencil-c-1941-mary-fitzgeraldFree Image from public domain license
Animal tales poster template, editable text and design
Animal tales poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598412/animal-tales-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Candlestick (c. 1938) by Samuel Fineman
Candlestick (c. 1938) by Samuel Fineman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079056/candlestick-c-1938-samuel-finemanFree Image from public domain license
Birthday word sticker png element, editable blue watercolor design
Birthday word sticker png element, editable blue watercolor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14890279/birthday-word-sticker-png-element-editable-blue-watercolor-designView license
Andirons (c. 1938) by Ray Price
Andirons (c. 1938) by Ray Price
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078498/andirons-c-1938-ray-priceFree Image from public domain license
Dinner party poster template, editable text and design
Dinner party poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708002/dinner-party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Silver Chocolate Pot (c. 1938) by Florence Hastings
Silver Chocolate Pot (c. 1938) by Florence Hastings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081581/silver-chocolate-pot-c-1938-florence-hastingsFree Image from public domain license
Gratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Gratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23049812/image-butterfly-paper-flowerView license
Brooch and Earrings (c. 1938) by John H Tercuzzi
Brooch and Earrings (c. 1938) by John H Tercuzzi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078769/brooch-and-earrings-c-1938-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain license
Dinner party Instagram post template, editable text
Dinner party Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597408/dinner-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Quilt Patches (c. 1937) by Mary Fitzgerald
Quilt Patches (c. 1937) by Mary Fitzgerald
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076687/quilt-patches-c-1937-mary-fitzgeraldFree Image from public domain license
Halloween tricks Instagram post template, editable text
Halloween tricks Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596834/halloween-tricks-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Hand Wrought Iron Candlestick (c. 1938) by Gordena Jackson
Hand Wrought Iron Candlestick (c. 1938) by Gordena Jackson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080164/hand-wrought-iron-candlestick-c-1938-gordena-jacksonFree Image from public domain license
Remote work vlog Instagram post template, editable text
Remote work vlog Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597422/remote-work-vlog-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Iron Hatchet Head (c. 1938) by Sydney Roberts
Iron Hatchet Head (c. 1938) by Sydney Roberts
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080346/iron-hatchet-head-c-1938-sydney-robertsFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor butterflies & flower, editable remix design
Watercolor butterflies & flower, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10893353/watercolor-butterflies-flower-editable-remix-designView license
Pa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Roy Weber
Pa. German Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Roy Weber
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080726/pa-german-butter-mold-c-1938-roy-weberFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor butterflies & flower mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor butterflies & flower mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10872924/watercolor-butterflies-flower-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Slides and Buckles (1935/1942) by Mary Fitzgerald
Slides and Buckles (1935/1942) by Mary Fitzgerald
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063233/slides-and-buckles-19351942-mary-fitzgeraldFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor butterflies & flower png element, editable remix design
Watercolor butterflies & flower png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10872826/watercolor-butterflies-flower-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Tie-back (c. 1938) by Harry Jennings
Tie-back (c. 1938) by Harry Jennings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081949/tie-back-c-1938-harry-jenningsFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor butterflies & flower, editable remix design
Watercolor butterflies & flower, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10893425/watercolor-butterflies-flower-editable-remix-designView license
Grease Lamp (c. 1938) by Nicholas Amantea
Grease Lamp (c. 1938) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080061/grease-lamp-c-1938-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor butterflies & flower, editable remix design
Watercolor butterflies & flower, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10873284/watercolor-butterflies-flower-editable-remix-designView license
Rosette (1938) by Max Fernekes
Rosette (1938) by Max Fernekes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081310/rosette-1938-max-fernekesFree Image from public domain license
Trick or treat Instagram post template, editable text
Trick or treat Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596833/trick-treat-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Trivet (1935/1942) by Edna C Rex
Trivet (1935/1942) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069859/trivet-19351942-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor butterflies & flower mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor butterflies & flower mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10893379/watercolor-butterflies-flower-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Candlestick (c. 1942) by Selma Sandler
Candlestick (c. 1942) by Selma Sandler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088543/candlestick-c-1942-selma-sandlerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor butterflies & flower, editable remix design
Watercolor butterflies & flower, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10349580/watercolor-butterflies-flower-editable-remix-designView license
Candelabra (c. 1938) by Walter Hochstrasser
Candelabra (c. 1938) by Walter Hochstrasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079012/candelabra-c-1938-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain license
Dinner party Instagram story template, editable text
Dinner party Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708004/dinner-party-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Figurehead: Warrior (c. 1938) by Mary E Humes
Figurehead: Warrior (c. 1938) by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079883/figurehead-warrior-c-1938-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license
Animal health care poster template
Animal health care poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13139328/animal-health-care-poster-templateView license
Candlestick (c. 1938) by John Hall
Candlestick (c. 1938) by John Hall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079048/candlestick-c-1938-john-hallFree Image from public domain license
Floral ginger cat, washi tape collage element
Floral ginger cat, washi tape collage element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8548245/floral-ginger-cat-washi-tape-collage-elementView license
Candlestick (c. 1939) by Jules Lefevere
Candlestick (c. 1939) by Jules Lefevere
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082905/candlestick-c-1939-jules-lefevereFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor daisy frame background, Spring floral illustration, editable remix
Watercolor daisy frame background, Spring floral illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531218/watercolor-daisy-frame-background-spring-floral-illustration-editable-remixView license
Candlestick (c. 1938) by John Dana
Candlestick (c. 1938) by John Dana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079051/candlestick-c-1938-john-danaFree Image from public domain license