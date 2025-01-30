Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartfurniturepublic domaincandledrawingspaintingsketchphotoCandlestick (c. 1938) by Bernard KriegerOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 928 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3166 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEditable picture frame mockup, home decorationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10200666/editable-picture-frame-mockup-home-decorationView licenseCandlestick (c. 1938) by Amelia Tucciohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079047/candlestick-c-1938-amelia-tuccioFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor fruits, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892674/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView licensePa. German Dower Chest (c. 1938) by Bernard Kriegerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080777/pa-german-dower-chest-c-1938-bernard-kriegerFree Image from public domain licenseHalloween picture frame mockup, spooky decorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7729593/halloween-picture-frame-mockup-spooky-decorView licenseChest (c. 1938) by Bernard Kriegerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079168/chest-c-1938-bernard-kriegerFree Image from public domain licenseBirthday party penguin sticker png illustration, editable element grouphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9191410/birthday-party-penguin-sticker-png-illustration-editable-element-groupView licenseSkewers and Holder (c. 1938) by Bernard Kriegerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081668/skewers-and-holder-c-1938-bernard-kriegerFree Image from public domain licenseAnimal tales poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598412/animal-tales-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseIron Candlestick (c. 1938) by Joseph Papahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080330/iron-candlestick-c-1938-joseph-papaFree Image from public domain licenseHalloween tricks Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596834/halloween-tricks-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThree Legged Candlestick (c. 1938) by William Schmidthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081948/three-legged-candlestick-c-1938-william-schmidtFree Image from public domain licenseHappy birthday card template, vintage botanical design, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7580674/imageView licenseCabinet for Storage (1938) by Bernard Kriegerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079042/cabinet-for-storage-1938-bernard-kriegerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor fruits mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892644/watercolor-fruits-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseTea Table (c. 1936) by Bernard Kriegerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072090/tea-table-c-1936-bernard-kriegerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor fruits png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10871911/watercolor-fruits-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseTable Pedestal (c. 1940) by Bernard Kriegerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086932/table-pedestal-c-1940-bernard-kriegerFree Image from public domain licenseBirthday promotion Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12468196/birthday-promotion-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTable (Pedestal) (c. 1937) by Bernard Kriegerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077563/table-pedestal-c-1937-bernard-kriegerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor fruits, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10605893/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView licenseCandle Holder (c. 1938) by Mildred Fordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079014/candle-holder-c-1938-mildred-fordFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor fruits, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892180/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView licenseCandelabra (c. 1938) by Walter Hochstrasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079012/candelabra-c-1938-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor fruits, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10872198/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView licensePortable Whale Oil Lamp (c. 1938) by James M Lawsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081093/portable-whale-oil-lamp-c-1938-james-lawsonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor fruits mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10872067/watercolor-fruits-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseGridiron (c. 1938) by Bernard Westmacotthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080064/gridiron-c-1938-bernard-westmacottFree Image from public domain licenseTrick or treat Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596833/trick-treat-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCandlestick (c. 1938) by John Danahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079051/candlestick-c-1938-john-danaFree Image from public domain licenseHappy birthday Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12468164/happy-birthday-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCandlestick (c. 1938) by Leslie Macklemhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079054/candlestick-c-1938-leslie-macklemFree Image from public domain licenseHappy birthday editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12615603/happy-birthday-editable-poster-templateView licenseCandlestick (c. 1938) by Paul Wardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079068/candlestick-c-1938-paul-wardFree Image from public domain licenseGift voucher templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14386666/gift-voucher-templateView licenseCandlestick (c. 1938) by John Hallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079048/candlestick-c-1938-john-hallFree Image from public domain licenseRomantic wine dinner Instagram post template, editable design in orange toneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18092495/romantic-wine-dinner-instagram-post-template-editable-design-orange-tonesView licenseToast Rack (c. 1938) by Bernard Westmacotthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081997/toast-rack-c-1938-bernard-westmacottFree Image from public domain licenseRemote work vlog Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597422/remote-work-vlog-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFlat Iron Holder (c. 1939) by Bernard Kriegerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083546/flat-iron-holder-c-1939-bernard-kriegerFree Image from public domain license