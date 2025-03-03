rawpixel
Cape (c. 1938) by Joseph L Boyd
Editable dark green vintage fashion design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15378657/editable-dark-green-vintage-fashion-design-element-setView license
Cape (c. 1938) by Melita Hofmann
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079067/cape-c-1938-melita-hofmannFree Image from public domain license
Editable dark green vintage fashion design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15378664/editable-dark-green-vintage-fashion-design-element-setView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Joseph L Boyd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074527/dress-c-1937-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain license
Editable dark green vintage fashion design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15378649/editable-dark-green-vintage-fashion-design-element-setView license
Waist (c. 1938) by Joseph L Boyd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082157/waist-c-1938-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain license
Editable dark green vintage fashion design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15378646/editable-dark-green-vintage-fashion-design-element-setView license
Woman's Coat (c. 1939) by Dorothea Mierisch
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085269/womans-coat-c-1939-dorothea-mierischFree Image from public domain license
Editable dark green vintage fashion design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15378659/editable-dark-green-vintage-fashion-design-element-setView license
Tea Gown (c. 1937) by Joseph L Boyd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077594/tea-gown-c-1937-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain license
Editable dark green vintage fashion design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15378648/editable-dark-green-vintage-fashion-design-element-setView license
Quaker Cape (c. 1937) by Marie Alain
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076621/quaker-cape-c-1937-marie-alainFree Image from public domain license
Editable dark green vintage fashion design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15378662/editable-dark-green-vintage-fashion-design-element-setView license
Child's Dress (c. 1937) by Joseph L Boyd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073668/childs-dress-c-1937-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain license
Exclusive collection, editable poster template design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22542266/exclusive-collection-editable-customizable-designView license
Dress Cape (c. 1938) by Nancy Crimi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079731/dress-cape-c-1938-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain license
Coquette core fashion collection, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22408384/image-heart-cute-sunglassesView license
Sampler (c. 1937) by Joseph L Boyd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076843/sampler-c-1937-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain license
Realistic apron editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10233683/realistic-apron-editable-mockupView license
Cape (c. 1941) by Edward Bashaw
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087433/cape-c-1941-edward-bashawFree Image from public domain license
Banana chocolate chip muffin label template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14790076/banana-chocolate-chip-muffin-label-template-editable-designView license
Lace Wedding Veil (Section of) (c. 1938) by Joseph L Boyd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080458/lace-wedding-veil-section-of-c-1938-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain license
Banana chocolate chip muffin label template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17002338/banana-chocolate-chip-muffin-label-templateView license
Bodice (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073066/bodice-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Happy new year Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14397557/happy-new-year-facebook-post-templateView license
Child's Cape (c. 1938) by Gertrude Lemberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079207/childs-cape-c-1938-gertrude-lembergFree Image from public domain license
Editable arcane enchantment design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15344434/editable-arcane-enchantment-design-element-setView license
Bolero Jacket (c. 1937) by Syrena Swanson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073057/bolero-jacket-c-1937-syrena-swansonFree Image from public domain license
Editable arcane enchantment design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15344451/editable-arcane-enchantment-design-element-setView license
Evening Dress (c. 1937) by Joseph L Boyd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074709/evening-dress-c-1937-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain license
New Year's fireworks Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14397454/new-years-fireworks-facebook-post-templateView license
Locksmith's Sign (1935/1942) by Joseph L Boyd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069304/locksmiths-sign-19351942-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain license
Fashion mood board mockup, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071996/fashion-mood-board-mockup-customizable-designView license
Iron Gate and Fence (c. 1936) by Joseph L Boyd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066577/iron-gate-and-fence-c-1936-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain license
Gratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23049812/image-butterfly-paper-flowerView license
Wallpaper (1935/1942) by Joseph L Boyd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063679/wallpaper-19351942-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain license
Cinco de Mayo blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13275824/cinco-mayo-blog-banner-templateView license
Iron Gate (c. 1936) by Joseph L Boyd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066545/iron-gate-c-1936-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain license
Latest fashion trends Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18320598/latest-fashion-trends-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Child's Dress (c. 1938) by Lucien Verbeke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079226/childs-dress-c-1938-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain license