rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Card for Spinning Wheel (c. 1938) by Maud M Holme
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourpublic domaingunpaintingscardphotowheel
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView license
Spinning Wheel (c. 1938) by Maud M Holme
Spinning Wheel (c. 1938) by Maud M Holme
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081725/spinning-wheel-c-1938-maud-holmeFree Image from public domain license
Christmas getaway, editable blog banner template
Christmas getaway, editable blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16523172/christmas-getaway-editable-blog-banner-templateView license
Pieced Quilt - "Star Pattern" (c. 1938) by Maud M Holme
Pieced Quilt - "Star Pattern" (c. 1938) by Maud M Holme
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080978/pieced-quilt-star-pattern-c-1938-maud-holmeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Handwoven Table Cover (c. 1940) by Maud M Holme
Handwoven Table Cover (c. 1940) by Maud M Holme
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086024/handwoven-table-cover-c-1940-maud-holmeFree Image from public domain license
Wild west editable poster template, retro cowboy design
Wild west editable poster template, retro cowboy design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8551624/wild-west-editable-poster-template-retro-cowboy-designView license
"Liberty" Glass Bottle (c. 1939) by Maud M Holme
"Liberty" Glass Bottle (c. 1939) by Maud M Holme
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082453/liberty-glass-bottle-c-1939-maud-holmeFree Image from public domain license
LGBT wedding Instagram post template, editable text
LGBT wedding Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12555303/lgbt-wedding-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Quilt Applique Pattern (c. 1939) by Maud M Holme
Quilt Applique Pattern (c. 1939) by Maud M Holme
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084390/quilt-applique-pattern-c-1939-maud-holmeFree Image from public domain license
Vintage floral collage elements, editable element set
Vintage floral collage elements, editable element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16498536/vintage-floral-collage-elements-editable-element-setView license
Handwoven Table Cover (c. 1940) by Alfred Walbeck and Maud M Holme
Handwoven Table Cover (c. 1940) by Alfred Walbeck and Maud M Holme
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086013/handwoven-table-cover-c-1940-alfred-walbeck-and-maud-holmeFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor flower frame element design set
Editable watercolor flower frame element design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15275080/editable-watercolor-flower-frame-element-design-setView license
Glass (1935/1942) by Maud M Holme
Glass (1935/1942) by Maud M Holme
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060697/glass-19351942-maud-holmeFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor flower frame element design set
Editable watercolor flower frame element design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15278025/editable-watercolor-flower-frame-element-design-setView license
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1937) by Maud M Holme
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1937) by Maud M Holme
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075150/handwoven-coverlet-c-1937-maud-holmeFree Image from public domain license
Vintage floral collage elements, editable element set
Vintage floral collage elements, editable element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16498689/vintage-floral-collage-elements-editable-element-setView license
Spur (c. 1938) by Bertha Semple
Spur (c. 1938) by Bertha Semple
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081742/spur-c-1938-bertha-sempleFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor flower frame element design set
Editable watercolor flower frame element design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15275739/editable-watercolor-flower-frame-element-design-setView license
Double Star Patchwork Quilt (c. 1939) by Maud M Holme
Double Star Patchwork Quilt (c. 1939) by Maud M Holme
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083352/double-star-patchwork-quilt-c-1939-maud-holmeFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor flower frame element design set
Editable watercolor flower frame element design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15275022/editable-watercolor-flower-frame-element-design-setView license
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1937) by Maud M Holme
Handwoven Coverlet (c. 1937) by Maud M Holme
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075140/handwoven-coverlet-c-1937-maud-holmeFree Image from public domain license
Chief librarian poster template, editable text and design
Chief librarian poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21545125/chief-librarian-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Pieced and Quilted Coverlet (c. 1937) by Maud M Holme
Pieced and Quilted Coverlet (c. 1937) by Maud M Holme
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076379/pieced-and-quilted-coverlet-c-1937-maud-holmeFree Image from public domain license
Get well soon Instagram post template, editable text
Get well soon Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894966/get-well-soon-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Pieced and Quilted Coverlet (c. 1937) by Maud M Holme
Pieced and Quilted Coverlet (c. 1937) by Maud M Holme
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076380/pieced-and-quilted-coverlet-c-1937-maud-holmeFree Image from public domain license
Bridal shower template, editable text and design
Bridal shower template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466623/bridal-shower-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Carrier (c. 1938) by Wilbur M Rice
Carrier (c. 1938) by Wilbur M Rice
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079107/carrier-c-1938-wilbur-riceFree Image from public domain license
Summer party Instagram post template, editable text
Summer party Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12472844/summer-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Spinning Wheel (ca.1938) by Maud M. Holme. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Spinning Wheel (ca.1938) by Maud M. Holme. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3370416/free-illustration-image-antique-art-artworkFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor coquette dog design element set
Editable watercolor coquette dog design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15288430/editable-watercolor-coquette-dog-design-element-setView license
Boston Rocker (c. 1938) by Einar Heiberg
Boston Rocker (c. 1938) by Einar Heiberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078709/boston-rocker-c-1938-einar-heibergFree Image from public domain license
Soldiers without guns poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
Soldiers without guns poster template, remastered from vintage design into editable format by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689078/png-army-art-artworkView license
Amana Baker's Hoe (c. 1938) by Arthur Stewart
Amana Baker's Hoe (c. 1938) by Arthur Stewart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078462/amana-bakers-hoe-c-1938-arthur-stewartFree Image from public domain license
Art quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
Art quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14892837/art-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView license
Printer's Measure (1938) by Alfred Koehn
Printer's Measure (1938) by Alfred Koehn
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081168/printers-measure-1938-alfred-koehnFree Image from public domain license
Astrology poster template
Astrology poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14496864/astrology-poster-templateView license
"Liberty" Bottle (1935/1942) by Maud M Holme
"Liberty" Bottle (1935/1942) by Maud M Holme
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10058741/liberty-bottle-19351942-maud-holmeFree Image from public domain license
Retro collage with vintage elements and 'collage' in playful style editable design
Retro collage with vintage elements and 'collage' in playful style editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22318538/image-background-png-paper-textureView license
Horse Collar and Hame (c. 1938) by Wilbur M Rice
Horse Collar and Hame (c. 1938) by Wilbur M Rice
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080252/horse-collar-and-hame-c-1938-wilbur-riceFree Image from public domain license