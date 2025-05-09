rawpixel
Carousel Dog (c. 1938) by Robert Pohle
Editable animal figure design set, remixed by rawpixel
Shop Sign - Grapes (c. 1938) by Robert Pohle
Editable animal figure design set, remixed by rawpixel
Figurehead from the "Lady Clinton" (c. 1938) by Robert Pohle
Brown coquette dog, editable design element remix set
Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Robert Pohle
Dogs and us poster template, editable vintage photography design
Butter Mold (c. 1938) by Robert Pohle
Editable watercolor coquette dog design element set
Valentine (c. 1938) by Vincent P Rosel
Editable watercolor coquette dog design element set
Inn Sign (c. 1938) by Robert Pohle
Dog quote Instagram post template
Dog Pitcher (c. 1938) by Ernest A Towers Jr
Adopt don't shop poster template, editable text and design
David Reed's Tavern Sign (verso) (c. 1938) by Frances Cohen
Support us poster template
Carousel Dog (c. 1939) by Dorothy Handy
Pet quote Instagram post template
Plush Toy Dog (c. 1938) by John Winters
Pet store Instagram post template, editable social media design
Butter Molds (c. 1938) by Robert Pohle
Pet shelter Instagram post template
Swordfish Weather Vane (1938) by Robert Pohle
Dress up your pet day poster template, editable text and design
Carousel Horse (c. 1938) by Albert Ryder
Editable watercolor coquette dog design element set
Cast Iron Dog (c. 1938) by Samuel Fineman
Pet quote Instagram post template
Carousel Drummer Girl (c. 1939) by Robert Pohle
Dog shampoo blog banner template
Carousel Dog (c. 1938) by Michael Riccitelli
Animal shelter poster template, editable text and design
Figurehead (c. 1937) by Robert Pohle
Dog walking benefits Instagram post template, editable text
Prince Charles Spaniel (c. 1938) by Mina Lowry
Dog shelter poster template, editable text and design
Dog (Mantel Ornament) (c. 1938) by Z S Lupus
Dog guide poster template
Flat Iron Holder (c. 1938) by Gordon Sanborn
