Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagerobert pohledoganimalartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingspetCarousel Dog (c. 1938) by Robert PohleOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 845 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 2884 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEditable animal figure design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059402/editable-animal-figure-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseShop Sign - Grapes (c. 1938) by Robert Pohlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081534/shop-sign-grapes-c-1938-robert-pohleFree Image from public domain licenseEditable animal figure design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057733/editable-animal-figure-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFigurehead from the "Lady Clinton" (c. 1938) by Robert Pohlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079892/figurehead-from-the-lady-clinton-c-1938-robert-pohleFree Image from public domain licenseBrown coquette dog, editable design element remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15381430/brown-coquette-dog-editable-design-element-remix-setView licenseWeather Vane (c. 1938) by Robert Pohlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082225/weather-vane-c-1938-robert-pohleFree Image from public domain licenseDogs and us poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21693212/dogs-and-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseButter Mold (c. 1938) by Robert Pohlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078812/butter-mold-c-1938-robert-pohleFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor coquette dog design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15286348/editable-watercolor-coquette-dog-design-element-setView licenseValentine (c. 1938) by Vincent P Roselhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082132/valentine-c-1938-vincent-roselFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor coquette dog design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15298435/editable-watercolor-coquette-dog-design-element-setView licenseInn Sign (c. 1938) by Robert Pohlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080327/inn-sign-c-1938-robert-pohleFree Image from public domain licenseDog quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630657/dog-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseDog Pitcher (c. 1938) by Ernest A Towers Jrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079624/dog-pitcher-c-1938-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain licenseAdopt don't shop poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956937/adopt-dont-shop-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDavid Reed's Tavern Sign (verso) (c. 1938) by Frances Cohenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079564/david-reeds-tavern-sign-verso-c-1938-frances-cohenFree Image from public domain licenseSupport us poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12969132/support-poster-templateView licenseCarousel Dog (c. 1939) by Dorothy Handyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082927/carousel-dog-c-1939-dorothy-handyFree Image from public domain licensePet quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630634/pet-quote-instagram-post-templateView licensePlush Toy Dog (c. 1938) by John Wintershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081065/plush-toy-dog-c-1938-john-wintersFree Image from public domain licensePet store Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12650781/pet-store-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseButter Molds (c. 1938) by Robert Pohlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078811/butter-molds-c-1938-robert-pohleFree Image from public domain licensePet shelter Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12982761/pet-shelter-instagram-post-templateView licenseSwordfish Weather Vane (1938) by Robert Pohlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081870/swordfish-weather-vane-1938-robert-pohleFree Image from public domain licenseDress up your pet day poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597386/dress-your-pet-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCarousel Horse (c. 1938) by Albert Ryderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079079/carousel-horse-c-1938-albert-ryderFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor coquette dog design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15286347/editable-watercolor-coquette-dog-design-element-setView licenseCast Iron Dog (c. 1938) by Samuel Finemanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079122/cast-iron-dog-c-1938-samuel-finemanFree Image from public domain licensePet quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14730141/pet-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseCarousel Drummer Girl (c. 1939) by Robert Pohlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082931/carousel-drummer-girl-c-1939-robert-pohleFree Image from public domain licenseDog shampoo blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13052559/dog-shampoo-blog-banner-templateView licenseCarousel Dog (c. 1938) by Michael Riccitellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079087/carousel-dog-c-1938-michael-riccitelliFree Image from public domain licenseAnimal shelter poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696171/animal-shelter-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFigurehead (c. 1937) by Robert Pohlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074755/figurehead-c-1937-robert-pohleFree Image from public domain licenseDog walking benefits Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956454/dog-walking-benefits-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePrince Charles Spaniel (c. 1938) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081145/prince-charles-spaniel-c-1938-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseDog shelter poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956272/dog-shelter-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDog (Mantel Ornament) (c. 1938) by Z S Lupushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079617/dog-mantel-ornament-c-1938-lupusFree Image from public domain licenseDog guide poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13839187/dog-guide-poster-templateView licenseFlat Iron Holder (c. 1938) by Gordon Sanbornhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079960/flat-iron-holder-c-1938-gordon-sanbornFree Image from public domain license