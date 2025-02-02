Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagecarousel horsevintage horsevintage sketchwatercolor animalstudyhorseanimalpersonCarousel Horse (Study) (1938) by Elizabeth MoutalOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 852 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 2909 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEditable animal figure design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057733/editable-animal-figure-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseToy Horse (1935/1942) by Elizabeth Moutalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069790/toy-horse-19351942-elizabeth-moutalFree Image from public domain licenseHistorical editable Facebook post template with portrait of Napoleon Bonapartehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23050404/historical-editable-facebook-post-template-with-portrait-napoleon-bonaparteView licenseCarousel Horse (c. 1938) by Samuel Finemanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079095/carousel-horse-c-1938-samuel-finemanFree Image from public domain licensePink coquette aesthetic, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418607/pink-coquette-aesthetic-editable-design-element-setView licenseCarousel Horse (c. 1938) by Ernest A Towers Jrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079099/carousel-horse-c-1938-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain licenseEditable black coquette watercolor design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15700524/editable-black-coquette-watercolor-design-element-setView licenseCarousel Horse (c. 1938) by Ernest A Towers Jrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079084/carousel-horse-c-1938-ernest-towersFree Image from public domain licenseHorse farm animal vintage art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670435/horse-farm-animal-vintage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCarousel Horse (c. 1938) by Albert Ryderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079079/carousel-horse-c-1938-albert-ryderFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor black coquette design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15503677/editable-watercolor-black-coquette-design-element-setView licenseHorse Weather Vane (probably 1938) by Lloyd Broomehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080275/horse-weather-vane-probably-1938-lloyd-broomeFree Image from public domain licenseBlack coquette, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418014/black-coquette-editable-design-element-setView licenseWeather Vane (c. 1938) by Frank Grayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082243/weather-vane-c-1938-frank-grayFree Image from public domain licenseLotus flower watercolor, spiritual elements remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11773426/lotus-flower-watercolor-spiritual-elements-remix-editable-designView licenseWeather Vane (c. 1938) by James McLellanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082239/weather-vane-c-1938-james-mclellanFree Image from public domain licenseHealing hands, spiritual elements remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11714990/healing-hands-spiritual-elements-remix-editable-designView licenseRearing Horse Bank (c. 1938) by Alf Brusethhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081247/rearing-horse-bank-c-1938-alf-brusethFree Image from public domain licenseEditable animal figure design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059402/editable-animal-figure-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFigurehead: "C. Perry" (c. 1938) by Elizabeth Moutalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079875/figurehead-c-perry-c-1938-elizabeth-moutalFree Image from public domain licenseHorse farm animal vintage art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670068/horse-farm-animal-vintage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChest (c. 1938) by Margery Parishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079185/chest-c-1938-margery-parishFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor lotus flower, spiritual elements remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11720989/watercolor-lotus-flower-spiritual-elements-remix-editable-designView licenseBarn Decoration (c. 1938) by Walter Hochstrasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078570/barn-decoration-c-1938-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain licenseSpa woman illustration, spiritual elements remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11720136/spa-woman-illustration-spiritual-elements-remix-editable-designView licenseWeather Vane (c. 1938) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082237/weather-vane-c-1938-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseSummer fun park Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11903863/summer-fun-park-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRocking Horse (c. 1938) by Elizabeth Fairchildhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081280/rocking-horse-c-1938-elizabeth-fairchildFree Image from public domain licenseSummer fun park Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11903864/summer-fun-park-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHorse's Head Bank (c. 1938) by Alf Brusethhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080260/horses-head-bank-c-1938-alf-brusethFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9195927/horse-riding-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseGeorge Washington on Horseback (c. 1938) by Wilbur M Ricehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080025/george-washington-horseback-c-1938-wilbur-riceFree Image from public domain licenseNFT Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9195926/nft-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseTowel Rack (c. 1938) by Elizabeth Fairchildhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082035/towel-rack-c-1938-elizabeth-fairchildFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic horse carousel background, vintage collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9110272/aesthetic-horse-carousel-background-vintage-collage-editable-designView licenseA Carriage and Pair, with Coachmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12553458/carriage-and-pair-with-coachmanFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic horse carousel background, vintage collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9047514/aesthetic-horse-carousel-background-vintage-collage-editable-designView licenseEmbroidery (c. 1936) by Elizabeth Moutalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065908/embroidery-c-1936-elizabeth-moutalFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic horse carousel png sticker, vintage collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072866/aesthetic-horse-carousel-png-sticker-vintage-collage-editable-designView licenseCarousel Horse (c. 1938) by John Sullivanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079094/carousel-horse-c-1938-john-sullivanFree Image from public domain license