Carousel Horse (Study) (1938) by Elizabeth Moutal
Editable animal figure design set, remixed by rawpixel
Toy Horse (1935/1942) by Elizabeth Moutal
Historical editable Facebook post template with portrait of Napoleon Bonaparte
Carousel Horse (c. 1938) by Samuel Fineman
Pink coquette aesthetic, editable design element set
Carousel Horse (c. 1938) by Ernest A Towers Jr
Editable black coquette watercolor design element set
Carousel Horse (c. 1938) by Ernest A Towers Jr
Horse farm animal vintage art remixed by rawpixel.
Carousel Horse (c. 1938) by Albert Ryder
Editable watercolor black coquette design element set
Horse Weather Vane (probably 1938) by Lloyd Broome
Black coquette, editable design element set
Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Frank Gray
Lotus flower watercolor, spiritual elements remix, editable design
Weather Vane (c. 1938) by James McLellan
Healing hands, spiritual elements remix, editable design
Rearing Horse Bank (c. 1938) by Alf Bruseth
Editable animal figure design set, remixed by rawpixel
Figurehead: "C. Perry" (c. 1938) by Elizabeth Moutal
Horse farm animal vintage art remixed by rawpixel.
Chest (c. 1938) by Margery Parish
Watercolor lotus flower, spiritual elements remix, editable design
Barn Decoration (c. 1938) by Walter Hochstrasser
Spa woman illustration, spiritual elements remix, editable design
Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Mina Lowry
Summer fun park Instagram post template, editable text
Rocking Horse (c. 1938) by Elizabeth Fairchild
Summer fun park Instagram post template, editable text
Horse's Head Bank (c. 1938) by Alf Bruseth
Horse riding Facebook post template, editable social media ad
George Washington on Horseback (c. 1938) by Wilbur M Rice
NFT Facebook post template, editable social media ad
Towel Rack (c. 1938) by Elizabeth Fairchild
Aesthetic horse carousel background, vintage collage, editable design
A Carriage and Pair, with Coachman
Aesthetic horse carousel background, vintage collage, editable design
Embroidery (c. 1936) by Elizabeth Moutal
Aesthetic horse carousel png sticker, vintage collage, editable design
Carousel Horse (c. 1938) by John Sullivan
