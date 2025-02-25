Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagetote bagcarpet bagartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsbagcarpetCarpet Bag (c. 1938) by Adele BrooksOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 888 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3030 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarFlowers & tote bag watercolor illustration, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8909002/flowers-tote-bag-watercolor-illustration-customizable-designView licenseCarpet Bag (c. 1937) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073415/carpet-bag-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licenseEditable tote bag mockup, vintage famous painting print design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8867330/png-accessory-american-apparelView licenseOttoman (c. 1938) by Adele Brookshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080673/ottoman-c-1938-adele-brooksFree Image from public domain licenseTote bag mockup, African American model editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9051491/tote-bag-mockup-african-american-model-editable-designView licenseBishop Hill: Salt Box (c. 1938) by Adele Brookshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078648/bishop-hill-salt-box-c-1938-adele-brooksFree Image from public domain licenseFlowers & tote bag desktop wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8909004/flowers-tote-bag-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseHandbag (c. 1938) by Josephine C Romanohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080106/handbag-c-1938-josephine-romanoFree Image from public domain licenseGerman language book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14403682/german-language-book-cover-templateView licenseHarvard Student's Chair (Windsor) (c. 1938) by Adele Brookshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080172/harvard-students-chair-windsor-c-1938-adele-brooksFree Image from public domain licenseFlowers & tote bag mobile wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8909003/flowers-tote-bag-mobile-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseFireman's Bucket (c. 1940) by Georgina Kinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085831/firemans-bucket-c-1940-georgina-kingFree Image from public domain licenseTote bag editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10498157/tote-bag-editable-mockupView licensePurse (c. 1938) by Ralph Mortonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081183/purse-c-1938-ralph-mortonFree Image from public domain licenseEditable tote bag mockup, reusable product designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10665694/editable-tote-bag-mockup-reusable-product-designView licenseWrought Iron Broiler (c. 1938) by Adele Brookshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082394/wrought-iron-broiler-c-1938-adele-brooksFree Image from public domain licenseEco-friendly, flowers & tote bag background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8909005/eco-friendly-flowers-tote-bag-background-editable-designView licenseGun Rack (c. 1938) by Cecil Smithhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080084/gun-rack-c-1938-cecil-smithFree Image from public domain licenseCute eco lifestyle watercolor background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8888939/cute-eco-lifestyle-watercolor-background-editable-designView licenseSaddle Bags (c. 1938) by Edward Jewetthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081326/saddle-bags-c-1938-edward-jewettFree Image from public domain licenseCute eco lifestyle watercolor illustration, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8888590/cute-eco-lifestyle-watercolor-illustration-customizable-designView licenseFire Bucket (c. 1939) by Marion E Herrickhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083478/fire-bucket-c-1939-marion-herrickFree Image from public domain licenseEditable tote bag mockup, eco-product designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11494802/editable-tote-bag-mockup-eco-product-designView licenseCarpet Bag (c. 1939) by Samuel O Kleinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082943/carpet-bag-c-1939-samuel-kleinFree Image from public domain licenseBig sale poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12681501/big-sale-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePurse (c. 1938) by Ralph Atkinsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081184/purse-c-1938-ralph-atkinsonFree Image from public domain licenseShopping guide blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598032/shopping-guide-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseCarpet Bag (1935/1942) by Marie Mitchellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059429/carpet-bag-19351942-marie-mitchellFree Image from public domain licenseCute eco lifestyle desktop wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8888844/cute-eco-lifestyle-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseJerga (Carpet) (c. 1938) by Margery Parishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080392/jerga-carpet-c-1938-margery-parishFree Image from public domain licenseSkip the plastics Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596882/skip-the-plastics-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBeaded Purse (c. 1937) by Josephine C Romanohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072987/beaded-purse-c-1937-josephine-romanoFree Image from public domain licenseTote bag mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13312708/tote-bag-mockup-editable-designView licenseBag (c. 1938) by Frank C Barkshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078537/bag-c-1938-frank-barksFree Image from public domain licenseBig sale blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598063/big-sale-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePatchwork Quilt with Eagles (c. 1938) by Daniel Fletcherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080947/patchwork-quilt-with-eagles-c-1938-daniel-fletcherFree Image from public domain licenseFloral tote bag mockup, editable eco-product designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10865048/floral-tote-bag-mockup-editable-eco-product-designView licenseQuilt (c. 1938) by LeRoy Robinsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081199/quilt-c-1938-leroy-robinsonFree Image from public domain licenseEco lifestyle textured mobile wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8888828/eco-lifestyle-textured-mobile-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseDeer Skin Coat (c. 1938) by Adele Brookshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079588/deer-skin-coat-c-1938-adele-brooksFree Image from public domain license