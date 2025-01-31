rawpixel
Carved Stone Wash Basin at Carmel Mission (1938) by Gordena Jackson
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
Wooden Plaque - Lamb of God (c. 1938) by Gordena Jackson
Wooden photo frame editable mockup, vintage design with Stuart Walker's illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Gordena Jackson
Pastel marble abstract shape element set, editable design
Hand Wrought Iron Candlestick (c. 1938) by Gordena Jackson
Van Gogh's sunflowers png, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Ring Bit (c. 1938) by Gordena Jackson
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Sacramental Chair (c. 1939) by Gordena Jackson
Editable picture frame mockup, home decor design
Missal Holder (c. 1939) by Gordena Jackson
Gold picture frame editable mockup, vintage design with Forest by Lake Bagsværd painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
Cabinet (c. 1937) by Gordena Jackson
Van Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Child's Chair (c. 1937) by Gordena Jackson
Van Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Dresser (c. 1937) by Gordena Jackson
Earth tone bauhaus wall editable mockup
Carved Stone Doorway, Mission San Carlos Borromeo (1938) by Gordena Jackson. Original from The National Gallery of Art.…
Minimalist pottery studio mockup, customizable design
Carving for a Tombstone (c. 1937) by Gordena Jackson
Cartoon sleeping cat watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
Saddle (1935/1942) by Gordena Jackson
Pottery masterclass poster template
Bracelet (c. 1936) by Gordena Jackson
Gardening poster template
Basket (c. 1936) by Gordena Jackson
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Carved Stone was Basin (c. 1939) by Rose Campbell Gerke
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable desktop wallpaper design
Billethead from Ship "Favorite" (c. 1938) by Hazel Hyde
Watercolor Victorian woman in room, editable remix design
Comb (c. 1936) by Gordena Jackson
Garden furniture Instagram post template
Side Panel of a Fire Engine (c. 1938) by Elmer G Anderson
Baby shower poster template, editable text and design
Pa. German Ceramic Horse (c. 1938) by Carl Strehlau
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
Comb Wall Case (1938) by Alexander Anderson
