Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagemonkeyanimalpersonartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsfrogCast Iron Frog (c. 1938) by Ralph MortonOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 868 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 2964 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarFuture astronaut Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598016/future-astronaut-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWaffle Iron (c. 1938) by Ralph Mortonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082149/waffle-iron-c-1938-ralph-mortonFree Image from public domain licenseCollege open day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597558/college-open-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFoot Scraper (c. 1938) by Ralph Mortonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079974/foot-scraper-c-1938-ralph-mortonFree Image from public domain licenseAstronomy club Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598045/astronomy-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseToy Bank: Frog (c. 1938) by William O Fletcherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082050/toy-bank-frog-c-1938-william-fletcherFree Image from public domain licenseSchool time Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597566/school-time-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePurse (c. 1938) by Ralph Mortonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081183/purse-c-1938-ralph-mortonFree Image from public domain licenseAstronomy club poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12814520/astronomy-club-poster-templateView licenseToy Bank: Frog (c. 1938) by Chris Makrenoshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082046/toy-bank-frog-c-1938-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain licenseYou are magical Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14763114/you-are-magical-instagram-post-templateView licenseWeather Vane (c. 1938) by Ralph Mortonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082229/weather-vane-c-1938-ralph-mortonFree Image from public domain licenseAstronomy club blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12814514/astronomy-club-blog-banner-templateView licenseSampler (c. 1938) by Ralph Mortonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081343/sampler-c-1938-ralph-mortonFree Image from public domain licenseAstronomy club Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12814525/astronomy-club-instagram-story-templateView licenseCast Iron Panel (1938) by Ralph Atkinsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079140/cast-iron-panel-1938-ralph-atkinsonFree Image from public domain licenseNew song Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704358/new-song-instagram-post-templateView licenseDining Room Chair (c. 1939) by Ralph Mortonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083305/dining-room-chair-c-1939-ralph-mortonFree Image from public domain licenseSinging audition Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12638163/singing-audition-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLove Seat (c. 1942) by Ralph Mortonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088623/love-seat-c-1942-ralph-mortonFree Image from public domain licenseSpread love poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14462699/spread-love-poster-templateView licenseGreyhound (c. 1938) by John B Mollhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080068/greyhound-c-1938-john-mollFree Image from public domain licenseSinging audition poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12667165/singing-audition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSecretary (c. 1939) by Ralph Mortonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084525/secretary-c-1939-ralph-mortonFree Image from public domain licenseThank you poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14462717/thank-you-poster-templateView licenseIron Gate (1938) by Ralph Atkinsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080325/iron-gate-1938-ralph-atkinsonFree Image from public domain licenseClass schedule planner templateshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14670458/class-schedule-planner-templatesView licenseInlaid Chippendale Chair Panel (c. 1939) by Ralph Mortonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083802/inlaid-chippendale-chair-panel-c-1939-ralph-mortonFree Image from public domain licenseHealth tracker planner templateshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14670531/health-tracker-planner-templatesView licenseChalkware Deer (c. 1938) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079154/chalkware-deer-c-1938-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license3D happy animal characters, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13815231/happy-animal-characters-editable-design-element-setView licenseFlat Iron Stand (c. 1938) by Elmer Weisehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079956/flat-iron-stand-c-1938-elmer-weiseFree Image from public domain license3D happy animal characters, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13816299/happy-animal-characters-editable-design-element-setView licenseCast Iron Fence (c. 1939) by Pearl Torellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082982/cast-iron-fence-c-1939-pearl-torellFree Image from public domain licenseDaily notes planner templateshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14670488/daily-notes-planner-templatesView licenseWallet (c. 1939) by Ralph Mortonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085095/wallet-c-1939-ralph-mortonFree Image from public domain licenseAudition recruitment Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704356/audition-recruitment-instagram-post-templateView licenseGold Purse (c. 1938) by Ralph Mortonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080042/gold-purse-c-1938-ralph-mortonFree Image from public domain licenseSinging audition Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12667189/singing-audition-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseIron Bracket from Zoar Tavern (c. 1938) by Ralph Russellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080326/iron-bracket-from-zoar-tavern-c-1938-ralph-russellFree Image from public domain license