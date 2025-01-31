Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepublic domain storkanimalbirdartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsphotoCarved Stork (c. 1938) by Betty FuerstOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 768 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2622 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarToucan bird illustration, digital art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12234940/toucan-bird-illustration-digital-art-editable-designView licenseDragon and Serpent Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Betty Fuersthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079678/dragon-and-serpent-weather-vane-c-1938-betty-fuerstFree Image from public domain licenseToucan bird background, vintage animal illustration by Aert Schouman. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12739124/png-animal-wildlife-artView licenseEagle Stern Piece (c. 1938) by Betty Fuersthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079780/eagle-stern-piece-c-1938-betty-fuerstFree Image from public domain licenseVisit China Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13272909/visit-china-instagram-post-templateView licenseChalkware Rooster (c. 1940) by Betty Fuersthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085560/chalkware-rooster-c-1940-betty-fuerstFree Image from public domain licenseHighlights of china Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13272902/highlights-china-instagram-post-templateView licenseStern Board (c. 1936) by Betty Fuersthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071882/stern-board-c-1936-betty-fuerstFree Image from public domain licensePNG ripped paper mockup element, vintage flamingo illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9238477/png-animal-collage-element-customizableView licenseShaker Infirmary Cap (c. 1936) by Betty Fuersthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070835/shaker-infirmary-cap-c-1936-betty-fuerstFree Image from public domain licenseSpecial promo Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12683199/special-promo-instagram-post-templateView licenseStern Board (c. 1936) by Betty Fuersthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071877/stern-board-c-1936-betty-fuerstFree Image from public domain licenseRipped paper png mockup element, rose-breasted cockatoo bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9229331/png-animal-customizable-cut-outView licenseShaker Woman's Stocking (c. 1936) by Betty Fuersthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070918/shaker-womans-stocking-c-1936-betty-fuerstFree Image from public domain licenseDiscount & sale Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12683242/discount-sale-instagram-post-templateView licenseShaker Kerchief (c. 1936) by Betty Fuersthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070844/shaker-kerchief-c-1936-betty-fuerstFree Image from public domain licenseToucan bird iPhone wallpaper, vintage animal illustration by Aert Schouman. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12751474/png-android-wallpaper-animal-wildlifeView licenseChalkware Rooster (1940) by Betty Fuersthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085562/chalkware-rooster-1940-betty-fuerstFree Image from public domain licenseFlying crane element, black & white, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9237628/flying-crane-element-black-white-editable-designView licenseModel of a Fire Engine (c. 1937) by Betty Fuersthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075916/model-fire-engine-c-1937-betty-fuerstFree Image from public domain licenseNature quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseBird (c. 1938) by Roberta Spicerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078618/bird-c-1938-roberta-spicerFree Image from public domain licenseChina travel poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13093246/china-travel-poster-templateView licenseFigurehead: Bust of Washington (c. 1937) by Betty Fuersthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074756/figurehead-bust-washington-c-1937-betty-fuerstFree Image from public domain licenseExplore Asia poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13103634/explore-asia-poster-templateView licenseCarved Eagle (c. 1938) by Beverly Chichesterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079108/carved-eagle-c-1938-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain licenseCrane and baby background, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542131/crane-and-baby-background-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseDress (1935/1942) by Betty Fuersthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060238/dress-19351942-betty-fuerstFree Image from public domain licenseCrane and baby background, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542152/crane-and-baby-background-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseEagle (c. 1937) by Alice Domeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074615/eagle-c-1937-alice-domeyFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor birds at balcony, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11472085/watercolor-birds-balcony-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseMatch Case for Wall (c. 1938) by Howell Rosenbaumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080587/match-case-for-wall-c-1938-howell-rosenbaumFree Image from public domain licenseSlow down quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licensePa. German Chest (c. 1938) by Betty Jean Davishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080753/pa-german-chest-c-1938-betty-jean-davisFree Image from public domain licenseFlying birds watercolor, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10891283/flying-birds-watercolor-editable-remix-designView licenseSnow Breaker (c. 1940) by Frank Grayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086773/snow-breaker-c-1940-frank-grayFree Image from public domain licenseFlying birds watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10891333/flying-birds-watercolor-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licensePa. German Eagle Figure (c. 1936) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067373/pa-german-eagle-figure-c-1936-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseFlying birds watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10875064/flying-birds-watercolor-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseWood Box (c. 1953) by Betty Jean Davishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088917/wood-box-c-1953-betty-jean-davisFree Image from public domain license