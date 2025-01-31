rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Carved Stork (c. 1938) by Betty Fuerst
Save
Edit Image
public domain storkanimalbirdartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsphoto
Toucan bird illustration, digital art editable design
Toucan bird illustration, digital art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12234940/toucan-bird-illustration-digital-art-editable-designView license
Dragon and Serpent Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Betty Fuerst
Dragon and Serpent Weather Vane (c. 1938) by Betty Fuerst
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079678/dragon-and-serpent-weather-vane-c-1938-betty-fuerstFree Image from public domain license
Toucan bird background, vintage animal illustration by Aert Schouman. Remixed by rawpixel.
Toucan bird background, vintage animal illustration by Aert Schouman. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12739124/png-animal-wildlife-artView license
Eagle Stern Piece (c. 1938) by Betty Fuerst
Eagle Stern Piece (c. 1938) by Betty Fuerst
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079780/eagle-stern-piece-c-1938-betty-fuerstFree Image from public domain license
Visit China Instagram post template
Visit China Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13272909/visit-china-instagram-post-templateView license
Chalkware Rooster (c. 1940) by Betty Fuerst
Chalkware Rooster (c. 1940) by Betty Fuerst
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085560/chalkware-rooster-c-1940-betty-fuerstFree Image from public domain license
Highlights of china Instagram post template
Highlights of china Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13272902/highlights-china-instagram-post-templateView license
Stern Board (c. 1936) by Betty Fuerst
Stern Board (c. 1936) by Betty Fuerst
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071882/stern-board-c-1936-betty-fuerstFree Image from public domain license
PNG ripped paper mockup element, vintage flamingo illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
PNG ripped paper mockup element, vintage flamingo illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9238477/png-animal-collage-element-customizableView license
Shaker Infirmary Cap (c. 1936) by Betty Fuerst
Shaker Infirmary Cap (c. 1936) by Betty Fuerst
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070835/shaker-infirmary-cap-c-1936-betty-fuerstFree Image from public domain license
Special promo Instagram post template
Special promo Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12683199/special-promo-instagram-post-templateView license
Stern Board (c. 1936) by Betty Fuerst
Stern Board (c. 1936) by Betty Fuerst
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071877/stern-board-c-1936-betty-fuerstFree Image from public domain license
Ripped paper png mockup element, rose-breasted cockatoo bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Ripped paper png mockup element, rose-breasted cockatoo bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9229331/png-animal-customizable-cut-outView license
Shaker Woman's Stocking (c. 1936) by Betty Fuerst
Shaker Woman's Stocking (c. 1936) by Betty Fuerst
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070918/shaker-womans-stocking-c-1936-betty-fuerstFree Image from public domain license
Discount & sale Instagram post template
Discount & sale Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12683242/discount-sale-instagram-post-templateView license
Shaker Kerchief (c. 1936) by Betty Fuerst
Shaker Kerchief (c. 1936) by Betty Fuerst
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070844/shaker-kerchief-c-1936-betty-fuerstFree Image from public domain license
Toucan bird iPhone wallpaper, vintage animal illustration by Aert Schouman. Remixed by rawpixel.
Toucan bird iPhone wallpaper, vintage animal illustration by Aert Schouman. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12751474/png-android-wallpaper-animal-wildlifeView license
Chalkware Rooster (1940) by Betty Fuerst
Chalkware Rooster (1940) by Betty Fuerst
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085562/chalkware-rooster-1940-betty-fuerstFree Image from public domain license
Flying crane element, black & white, editable design
Flying crane element, black & white, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9237628/flying-crane-element-black-white-editable-designView license
Model of a Fire Engine (c. 1937) by Betty Fuerst
Model of a Fire Engine (c. 1937) by Betty Fuerst
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075916/model-fire-engine-c-1937-betty-fuerstFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Bird (c. 1938) by Roberta Spicer
Bird (c. 1938) by Roberta Spicer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078618/bird-c-1938-roberta-spicerFree Image from public domain license
China travel poster template
China travel poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13093246/china-travel-poster-templateView license
Figurehead: Bust of Washington (c. 1937) by Betty Fuerst
Figurehead: Bust of Washington (c. 1937) by Betty Fuerst
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074756/figurehead-bust-washington-c-1937-betty-fuerstFree Image from public domain license
Explore Asia poster template
Explore Asia poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13103634/explore-asia-poster-templateView license
Carved Eagle (c. 1938) by Beverly Chichester
Carved Eagle (c. 1938) by Beverly Chichester
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079108/carved-eagle-c-1938-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain license
Crane and baby background, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Crane and baby background, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542131/crane-and-baby-background-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Dress (1935/1942) by Betty Fuerst
Dress (1935/1942) by Betty Fuerst
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060238/dress-19351942-betty-fuerstFree Image from public domain license
Crane and baby background, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Crane and baby background, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542152/crane-and-baby-background-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Eagle (c. 1937) by Alice Domey
Eagle (c. 1937) by Alice Domey
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074615/eagle-c-1937-alice-domeyFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor birds at balcony, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor birds at balcony, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11472085/watercolor-birds-balcony-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Match Case for Wall (c. 1938) by Howell Rosenbaum
Match Case for Wall (c. 1938) by Howell Rosenbaum
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080587/match-case-for-wall-c-1938-howell-rosenbaumFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Pa. German Chest (c. 1938) by Betty Jean Davis
Pa. German Chest (c. 1938) by Betty Jean Davis
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080753/pa-german-chest-c-1938-betty-jean-davisFree Image from public domain license
Flying birds watercolor, editable remix design
Flying birds watercolor, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10891283/flying-birds-watercolor-editable-remix-designView license
Snow Breaker (c. 1940) by Frank Gray
Snow Breaker (c. 1940) by Frank Gray
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086773/snow-breaker-c-1940-frank-grayFree Image from public domain license
Flying birds watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Flying birds watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10891333/flying-birds-watercolor-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Pa. German Eagle Figure (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
Pa. German Eagle Figure (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067373/pa-german-eagle-figure-c-1936-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Flying birds watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Flying birds watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10875064/flying-birds-watercolor-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Wood Box (c. 1953) by Betty Jean Davis
Wood Box (c. 1953) by Betty Jean Davis
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088917/wood-box-c-1953-betty-jean-davisFree Image from public domain license