Cathedral Coin Box (c. 1938) by Alf Bruseth
Editable watercolor black coquette design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15503675/editable-watercolor-black-coquette-design-element-setView license
House Coin Bank (c. 1938) by Alf Bruseth
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080279/house-coin-bank-c-1938-alf-brusethFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor black coquette design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15503674/editable-watercolor-black-coquette-design-element-setView license
Fat Clown Coin Bank (c. 1938) by Alf Bruseth
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079850/fat-clown-coin-bank-c-1938-alf-brusethFree Image from public domain license
Editable black coquette watercolor design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15699235/editable-black-coquette-watercolor-design-element-setView license
Crystal Bank (c. 1938) by Alf Bruseth
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079533/crystal-bank-c-1938-alf-brusethFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10657977/watercolor-victorian-woman-autumn-editable-remix-designView license
Humpty Dumpty Mechanical Bank (c. 1938) by Alf Bruseth
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080278/humpty-dumpty-mechanical-bank-c-1938-alf-brusethFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Rearing Horse Bank (c. 1938) by Alf Bruseth
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081247/rearing-horse-bank-c-1938-alf-brusethFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10659626/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Horse's Head Bank (c. 1938) by Alf Bruseth
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080260/horses-head-bank-c-1938-alf-brusethFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor Victorian woman & dog, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450804/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Centennial Bank - 1876 (c. 1938) by Alf Bruseth
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079153/centennial-bank-1876-c-1938-alf-brusethFree Image from public domain license
Church service Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13824130/church-service-instagram-post-templateView license
Chichester Cross. by James Russell and Sons
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14298274/chichester-cross-james-russell-and-sonsFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman & dog, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10360723/watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-editable-remix-designView license
Stadsgezicht van Edinburgh (c. 1860 - c. 1915) by anonymous
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13760519/stadsgezicht-van-edinburgh-c-1860-1915-anonymousFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198793/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Memorial to Sir Walter Scott, Princes Street, Edinburgh by John Wheeley Gough Gutch
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14311876/image-church-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450788/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-autumn-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Münster: Saint Ludgeri, ca. 1880 by friedrich hundt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18986596/munster-saint-ludgeri-ca-1880-friedrich-hundtFree Image from public domain license
Good Friday celebration poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460388/good-friday-celebration-poster-templateView license
Kapuziner Kirche/ Capuchine Church by Oscar Kramer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14306559/kapuziner-kirche-capuchine-church-oscar-kramerFree Image from public domain license
Vintage transportation, editable train and ship set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059466/vintage-transportation-editable-train-and-ship-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Grootekerk in Haarlem
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805367/grootekerk-haarlemFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
The North Prospect of the Cathedral Church of Oxford (1707) by Johannes Kip and Leendert Knijff
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10016480/image-background-church-artFree Image from public domain license
White tea label template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView license
Lichfield Cathedral - West Front. by George Washington Wilson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14256162/lichfield-cathedral-west-front-george-washington-wilsonFree Image from public domain license
Authentic restaurant Instagram post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12650925/authentic-restaurant-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Exterieur van Het Steen in Antwerpen (c. 1870 - c. 1892) by Gustave Hermans
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13759004/exterieur-van-het-steen-antwerpen-c-1870-1892-gustave-hermansFree Image from public domain license
Piggy bank finance, vintage girl collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9824158/piggy-bank-finance-vintage-girl-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Wange des Chorgestühls der Liebfrauenkirche in Oberwesel, 1849 by carl theodor reiffenstein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18935509/image-person-cathedral-artFree Image from public domain license
Piggy bank finance, vintage girl collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12642098/piggy-bank-finance-vintage-girl-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Monreale Cattedrale by Giorgio Sommer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14308938/monreale-cattedrale-giorgio-sommerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman in room, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199000/watercolor-victorian-woman-room-editable-remix-designView license
The Museum, Christchurch, Canterbury by Muir and Moodie
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9871314/the-museum-christchurch-canterbury-muir-and-moodieFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman driving, editable vintage collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346311/victorian-woman-driving-editable-vintage-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Museum, Christchurch, Canterbury by Muir and Moodie
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9884478/the-museum-christchurch-canterbury-muir-and-moodieFree Image from public domain license