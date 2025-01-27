Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourfurniturepublic domaintablepaintingsdeskphotoChest (c. 1938) by Margery ParishOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 949 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4000 x 3164 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarTutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597154/tutoring-sessions-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseChest with Drawer (c. 1938) by Charles Squireshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079216/chest-with-drawer-c-1938-charles-squiresFree Image from public domain license3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087986/female-teacher-class-editable-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLowboy (c. 1938) by Isadore Goldberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080539/lowboy-c-1938-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain licenseWooden photo frame editable mockup, vintage design with Tennis at Hertingfordbury painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9822697/png-art-artwork-beigeView licenseChest (c. 1938) by Bernard Kriegerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079168/chest-c-1938-bernard-kriegerFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438471/art-exhibition-instagram-post-templateView licenseSecretary (c. 1938) by Ernest Busenbarkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081410/secretary-c-1938-ernest-busenbarkFree Image from public domain licenseUntil next time mobile wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816049/until-next-time-mobile-wallpaper-templateView licenseTrastero (chest) (c. 1939) by Margery Parishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084985/trastero-chest-c-1939-margery-parishFree Image from public domain licensePainting club Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438461/painting-club-instagram-post-templateView licenseChest (c. 1938) by Margery Parishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079185/chest-c-1938-margery-parishFree Image from public domain licenseArt & flower Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14492438/art-flower-instagram-post-templateView licenseChest (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073619/chest-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseKids' online learning Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597244/kids-online-learning-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWooden Chest (c. 1938) by Emile Cerohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082357/wooden-chest-c-1938-emile-ceroFree Image from public domain licenseBeautiful garden landscape background, tea table digital paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12045076/beautiful-garden-landscape-background-tea-table-digital-paintingView licenseCellaret (c. 1938) by Arthur Johnson and Jack Bochnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079137/cellaret-c-1938-arthur-johnson-and-jack-bochnerFree Image from public domain licenseBoost productivity poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931048/boost-productivity-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseHanging Corner Cupboard (c. 1938) by Wilbur M Ricehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080163/hanging-corner-cupboard-c-1938-wilbur-riceFree Image from public domain licenseLearn to draw blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599279/learn-draw-blog-banner-templateView licenseLowboy (1938) by Isidore Sovenskyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080536/lowboy-1938-isidore-sovenskyFree Image from public domain licenseBookstore poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597487/bookstore-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSmall Carved Chest (c. 1939) by Ralph Boyerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084704/small-carved-chest-c-1939-ralph-boyerFree Image from public domain licenseReading list poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597474/reading-list-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseChest of Drawers (c. 1936) by Florence Nealhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064954/chest-drawers-c-1936-florence-nealFree Image from public domain licenseVisit Greece Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467021/visit-greece-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseChest of Drawers (c. 1939) by Charles Henninghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083019/chest-drawers-c-1939-charles-henningFree Image from public domain licenseGrow flower Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14395602/grow-flower-facebook-post-templateView licensePainted Wooden Chest (c. 1938) by Daniel Fletcherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080881/painted-wooden-chest-c-1938-daniel-fletcherFree Image from public domain licenseColorful living room interior mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670567/colorful-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView licensePainted Chest of Drawers (c. 1938) by Martin Partykahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080888/painted-chest-drawers-c-1938-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain licenseFurniture price list poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21850870/furniture-price-list-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDesk (c. 1937) by Charles Squireshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074325/desk-c-1937-charles-squiresFree Image from public domain licenseLiving room decor blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14492118/living-room-decor-blog-banner-templateView licenseSecretary (c. 1938) by Ernest Busenbarkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081403/secretary-c-1938-ernest-busenbarkFree Image from public domain licenseInterior design consultant blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11968906/interior-design-consultant-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseBlock-front Secretary (walnut) (c. 1940) by John Hallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088948/block-front-secretary-walnut-c-1940-john-hallFree Image from public domain licensePre-orders open Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21111878/pre-orders-open-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseChest (c. 1936) by Elizabeth Curtishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064934/chest-c-1936-elizabeth-curtisFree Image from public domain license