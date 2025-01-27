rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Chest (c. 1938) by Frances Lichten
Save
Edit Image
churchartwatercolourbuildingfurniturepublic domainpaintingsarchitecture
Elegant vintage mansion illustrations collection, editable design element set
Elegant vintage mansion illustrations collection, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418307/elegant-vintage-mansion-illustrations-collection-editable-design-element-setView license
Pa. German Painted Chest (c. 1938) by Frances Lichten
Pa. German Painted Chest (c. 1938) by Frances Lichten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080809/pa-german-painted-chest-c-1938-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203165/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView license
Chest (c. 1938) by Frances Lichten
Chest (c. 1938) by Frances Lichten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079187/chest-c-1938-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10352610/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView license
Pa. German Dower Chest (c. 1936) by Fanchon Larzelere
Pa. German Dower Chest (c. 1936) by Fanchon Larzelere
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067371/pa-german-dower-chest-c-1936-fanchon-larzelereFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10197496/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView license
Hadley Chest (c. 1936) by Harold Merriam
Hadley Chest (c. 1936) by Harold Merriam
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066253/hadley-chest-c-1936-harold-merriamFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
Watercolor building entrance, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10378754/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-remix-designView license
Chest (1935/1942) by Ethelbert Brown
Chest (1935/1942) by Ethelbert Brown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069173/chest-19351942-ethelbert-brownFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor building entrance, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor building entrance, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11444573/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Small Carved Chest (c. 1939) by Ralph Boyer
Small Carved Chest (c. 1939) by Ralph Boyer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084704/small-carved-chest-c-1939-ralph-boyerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor building entrance, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor building entrance, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11444606/watercolor-building-entrance-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Pa. German Chest (c. 1940) by Carl Strehlau
Pa. German Chest (c. 1940) by Carl Strehlau
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089466/pa-german-chest-c-1940-carl-strehlauFree Image from public domain license
Elegant watercolor European architecture designs, editable design element set
Elegant watercolor European architecture designs, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418517/elegant-watercolor-european-architecture-designs-editable-design-element-setView license
Pa. German Chest (c. 1936) by Edgar L Pearce
Pa. German Chest (c. 1936) by Edgar L Pearce
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067339/pa-german-chest-c-1936-edgar-pearceFree Image from public domain license
Together we pray blog banner template
Together we pray blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12786815/together-pray-blog-banner-templateView license
Dower Chest (c. 1940) by Carl Strehlau
Dower Chest (c. 1940) by Carl Strehlau
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085711/dower-chest-c-1940-carl-strehlauFree Image from public domain license
Sunday service poster template, editable text and design
Sunday service poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526327/sunday-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Pa. German Dower Chest (1935/1942) by Frances Lichten
Pa. German Dower Chest (1935/1942) by Frances Lichten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061460/pa-german-dower-chest-19351942-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license
Believe in god poster template
Believe in god poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13823941/believe-god-poster-templateView license
Pa. German Chest (c. 1936) by Frances Lichten
Pa. German Chest (c. 1936) by Frances Lichten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067338/pa-german-chest-c-1936-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license
Sunday church post template, editable social media design
Sunday church post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10973272/sunday-church-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Console Table (c. 1953) by Ferdinand Cartier
Console Table (c. 1953) by Ferdinand Cartier
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088825/console-table-c-1953-ferdinand-cartierFree Image from public domain license
Orphanage donation poster template
Orphanage donation poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13823976/orphanage-donation-poster-templateView license
Backdrop for Vaudeville Stage (c. 1938) by Nicholas Zupa and Perkins Harnly
Backdrop for Vaudeville Stage (c. 1938) by Nicholas Zupa and Perkins Harnly
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078531/backdrop-for-vaudeville-stage-c-1938-nicholas-zupa-and-perkins-harnlyFree Image from public domain license
Churches poster template
Churches poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14492399/churches-poster-templateView license
Stage Set (c. 1938) by Gilbert Sackerman
Stage Set (c. 1938) by Gilbert Sackerman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081749/stage-set-c-1938-gilbert-sackermanFree Image from public domain license
Building entrance mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
Building entrance mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10352621/building-entrance-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView license
Chest (c. 1938) by Bernard Krieger
Chest (c. 1938) by Bernard Krieger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079168/chest-c-1938-bernard-kriegerFree Image from public domain license
Building entrance mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
Building entrance mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10378771/building-entrance-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView license
Chest by Unidentified Maker
Chest by Unidentified Maker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265542/chest-unidentified-makerFree Image from public domain license
Prayer night post template, editable social media design
Prayer night post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11016276/prayer-night-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Kast en tafel (1885 - 1895) by Chanat, Monrocq, Eugène Maincent and Désiré Guilmard
Kast en tafel (1885 - 1895) by Chanat, Monrocq, Eugène Maincent and Désiré Guilmard
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13771800/image-paper-church-patternFree Image from public domain license
Church service Instagram post template, editable text
Church service Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11761916/church-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Secretary (c. 1938) by Ernest Busenbark
Secretary (c. 1938) by Ernest Busenbark
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081410/secretary-c-1938-ernest-busenbarkFree Image from public domain license
Prayer night poster template, editable text and design
Prayer night poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11980983/prayer-night-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Chest (early 16th century (Early Modern)) by French
Chest (early 16th century (Early Modern)) by French
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150061/chest-early-16th-century-early-modern-frenchFree Image from public domain license
Sunday service blog banner template, editable text
Sunday service blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526326/sunday-service-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Reredos-Mission San Juan Bautista (1938) by Ethel Dougan
Reredos-Mission San Juan Bautista (1938) by Ethel Dougan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081245/reredos-mission-san-juan-bautista-1938-ethel-douganFree Image from public domain license