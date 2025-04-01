rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Chest-On-Chest (c. 1938) by Arthur Johnson
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourfurniturepublic domainpaintingsbedphotoantique
Editable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067746/editable-victorian-object-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Chest (c. 1938) by Arthur Johnson
Chest (c. 1938) by Arthur Johnson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079170/chest-c-1938-arthur-johnsonFree Image from public domain license
Antique home decor sticker, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
Antique home decor sticker, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082123/antique-home-decor-sticker-editable-design-famous-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Chest (c. 1938) by John Dana
Chest (c. 1938) by John Dana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079172/chest-c-1938-john-danaFree Image from public domain license
Antique home decor background, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
Antique home decor background, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072286/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-antique-artView license
Shaker Chest of Drawers (c. 1938) by John W Kelleher
Shaker Chest of Drawers (c. 1938) by John W Kelleher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081444/shaker-chest-drawers-c-1938-john-kelleherFree Image from public domain license
Antique home decor off white background, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
Antique home decor off white background, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072269/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-antique-artView license
Chest of Drawers (c. 1938) by Arthur Johnson
Chest of Drawers (c. 1938) by Arthur Johnson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079197/chest-drawers-c-1938-arthur-johnsonFree Image from public domain license
Antique home decor collage element, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
Antique home decor collage element, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9055768/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-antique-artView license
Chest of Drawers (c. 1938) by Francis Borelli
Chest of Drawers (c. 1938) by Francis Borelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079194/chest-drawers-c-1938-francis-borelliFree Image from public domain license
Antique home decor collage element, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
Antique home decor collage element, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072277/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-antique-artView license
Chest with Two Drawers (c. 1939) by Charles Squires and Harry Eisman
Chest with Two Drawers (c. 1939) by Charles Squires and Harry Eisman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083040/chest-with-two-drawers-c-1939-charles-squires-and-harry-eismanFree Image from public domain license
Editable cushion cover mockup, bedding design
Editable cushion cover mockup, bedding design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10866786/editable-cushion-cover-mockup-bedding-designView license
Painted Chest of Drawers (c. 1938) by Martin Partyka
Painted Chest of Drawers (c. 1938) by Martin Partyka
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080888/painted-chest-drawers-c-1938-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain license
Antique home decor iPhone wallpaper, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
Antique home decor iPhone wallpaper, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072285/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-android-wallpaper-antiqueView license
Wooden Chest (c. 1938) by Emile Cero
Wooden Chest (c. 1938) by Emile Cero
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082357/wooden-chest-c-1938-emile-ceroFree Image from public domain license
Antique home decor iPhone wallpaper, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
Antique home decor iPhone wallpaper, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072265/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-android-wallpaper-antiqueView license
Chest-on-Chest (c. 1938) by Arthur Johnson
Chest-on-Chest (c. 1938) by Arthur Johnson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079209/chest-on-chest-c-1938-arthur-johnsonFree Image from public domain license
Editable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059447/editable-victorian-object-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Chest of Drawers (c. 1936) by Philip Johnson
Chest of Drawers (c. 1936) by Philip Johnson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064959/chest-drawers-c-1936-philip-johnsonFree Image from public domain license
Bedroom interior mockup, editable wall design
Bedroom interior mockup, editable wall design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10185370/bedroom-interior-mockup-editable-wall-designView license
Cellaret (c. 1938) by Arthur Johnson and Jack Bochner
Cellaret (c. 1938) by Arthur Johnson and Jack Bochner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079137/cellaret-c-1938-arthur-johnson-and-jack-bochnerFree Image from public domain license
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView license
Shaker Chest of Drawers (c. 1937) by Alfred H Smith
Shaker Chest of Drawers (c. 1937) by Alfred H Smith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076960/shaker-chest-drawers-c-1937-alfred-smithFree Image from public domain license
Clothing donation poster template, editable text and design
Clothing donation poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12711468/clothing-donation-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Chest with Drawers (c. 1939) by Walter G Capuozzo
Chest with Drawers (c. 1939) by Walter G Capuozzo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083032/chest-with-drawers-c-1939-walter-capuozzoFree Image from public domain license
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView license
Shaker Chest of Drawers (c. 1937) by John W Kelleher
Shaker Chest of Drawers (c. 1937) by John W Kelleher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076955/shaker-chest-drawers-c-1937-john-kelleherFree Image from public domain license
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
Highboy-front and Side Views (c. 1936) by Fred Weiss
Highboy-front and Side Views (c. 1936) by Fred Weiss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066358/highboy-front-and-side-views-c-1936-fred-weissFree Image from public domain license
Mattress ad Facebook post template
Mattress ad Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13825265/mattress-facebook-post-templateView license
Chest-On-Chest (c. 1937) by Frank Wenger
Chest-On-Chest (c. 1937) by Frank Wenger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073617/chest-on-chest-c-1937-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain license
Baby shower Instagram post template, editable text
Baby shower Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597303/baby-shower-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Chest of Drawers (c. 1938) by Francis Borelli
Chest of Drawers (c. 1938) by Francis Borelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079195/chest-drawers-c-1938-francis-borelliFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's famous painting element, editable collage design, remixed by rawpixel
Van Gogh's famous painting element, editable collage design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081825/png-art-artwork-bedView license
Chest with Drawer (c. 1939) by Isadore Goldberg
Chest with Drawer (c. 1939) by Isadore Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083042/chest-with-drawer-c-1939-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
Editable famous painting design set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable famous painting design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9122669/editable-famous-painting-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Chest of Drawers (c. 1939) by Joe Brennan
Chest of Drawers (c. 1939) by Joe Brennan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083020/chest-drawers-c-1939-joe-brennanFree Image from public domain license
Hotel deals Facebook post template
Hotel deals Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12985749/hotel-deals-facebook-post-templateView license
Hadley Chest (c. 1937) by Martin Partyka
Hadley Chest (c. 1937) by Martin Partyka
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075088/hadley-chest-c-1937-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain license