Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagefabricartvintagepublic domainillustrationclothingbluefashionChild's Bonnet (c. 1938) by Dorothea MierischOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 935 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3191 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarPolo shirt mockup, front and back, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21936261/polo-shirt-mockup-front-and-back-customizable-designView licenseSun Bonnet (c. 1938) by Wilford H Shurtliffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081856/sun-bonnet-c-1938-wilford-shurtliffFree Image from public domain licenseWomen sportswear poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14063800/women-sportswear-poster-templateView licenseStraw Bonnet (c. 1938) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081836/straw-bonnet-c-1938-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licenseDenim label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14542366/denim-label-template-editable-designView licenseLady's Cap (c. 1937) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075639/ladys-cap-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licenseSummer collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22978125/image-texture-flower-sunglassesView licenseChild's Coat & Bonnet (c. 1941) by Nancy Crimihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087499/childs-coat-bonnet-c-1941-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain licenseActive style, fashion poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062180/active-style-fashion-poster-templateView licensePoke Bonnet (c. 1938) by Nancy Crimihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081074/poke-bonnet-c-1938-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian dress, editable vintage fashion set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059088/victorian-dress-editable-vintage-fashion-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseQuaker's Baby Bonnet (c. 1937) by Eleanor Gausserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076597/quakers-baby-bonnet-c-1937-eleanor-gausserFree Image from public domain licenseEco fashion label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14535388/eco-fashion-label-template-editable-designView licenseChild's Bonnet (c. 1936) by Mary E Humeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064951/childs-bonnet-c-1936-mary-humesFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBonnet (c. 1940) by J Herman McCollumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088965/bonnet-c-1940-herman-mccollumFree Image from public domain licenseHappy holidays Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22988913/image-flower-leaves-plantView licenseBonnet (c. 1938) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078678/bonnet-c-1938-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licenseEditable women's blazer, formal fashion design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8867264/editable-womens-blazer-formal-fashion-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBonnet (c. 1939) by Grace Halpinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082741/bonnet-c-1939-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collection poster template, original art illustration from William Morris, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23103162/image-texture-flower-leavesView licenseNight Cap (c. 1939) by Marie Alainhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084069/night-cap-c-1939-marie-alainFree Image from public domain licenseCare label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14558769/care-label-template-editable-designView licenseBonnet (c. 1937) by Sara Garfinkelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073073/bonnet-c-1937-sara-garfinkelFree Image from public domain licenseBespoke tailor & clothing post template, editable text for social mediahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10091690/bespoke-tailor-clothing-post-template-editable-text-for-social-mediaView licenseOpera Hood (c. 1937) by Richard Taylorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076013/opera-hood-c-1937-richard-taylorFree Image from public domain licenseClothing label template, editable business branding designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14709061/clothing-label-template-editable-business-branding-designView licenseBonnet (c. 1936) by Roberta Spicerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064385/bonnet-c-1936-roberta-spicerFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic ballerina & butterfly, editable vintage collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347474/png-aesthetic-beautiful-blueView licenseBaby's Cap (c. 1937) by Mary E Humeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072891/babys-cap-c-1937-mary-humesFree Image from public domain licenseNew collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979480/image-texture-flower-leavesView licenseInfant's Cap (c. 1938) by Marie Famularohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080289/infants-cap-c-1938-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain licenseElegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979566/image-flower-animal-plantView licenseSunbonnet (c. 1939) by Manuel G Runyanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084843/sunbonnet-c-1939-manuel-runyanFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable baby onesie mockup, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20892660/customizable-baby-onesie-mockup-customizable-designView licenseBonnet (c. 1938) by Gertrude Lemberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078679/bonnet-c-1938-gertrude-lembergFree Image from public domain licenseFriendship quote facebook post template, editable text designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView licenseChild's Cape (c. 1938) by Gertrude Lemberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079207/childs-cape-c-1938-gertrude-lembergFree Image from public domain licenseWhite tea label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView licenseBonnet (c. 1936) by Margaret Conchahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064391/bonnet-c-1936-margaret-conchaFree Image from public domain license