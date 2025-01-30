Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourfurniturepublic domainpaintingschairphotoantiqueChild's chair (probably 1938) by Cora ParkerOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 892 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3043 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarVintage chair collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseChild's High Chair (c. 1938) by Cora Parkerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079243/childs-high-chair-c-1938-cora-parkerFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059564/victorian-furniture-editable-home-decor-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChild's Chair (View of Seat Bottom) (c. 1938) by Cora Parkerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079230/childs-chair-view-seat-bottom-c-1938-cora-parkerFree Image from public domain licenseFlea market Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758528/flea-market-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseWhale Oil Lamp (c. 1938) by Cora Parkerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082296/whale-oil-lamp-c-1938-cora-parkerFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView licenseSewing Bird (c. 1938) by Cora Parker and Carmel Wilsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081405/sewing-bird-c-1938-cora-parker-and-carmel-wilsonFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseSun Bonnet (c. 1939) by Cora Parkerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084837/sun-bonnet-c-1939-cora-parkerFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal living room interior mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView licenseHitchcock Chair (1935/1942) by Cushman Parkerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060852/hitchcock-chair-19351942-cushman-parkerFree Image from public domain licenseFlea market Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11496071/flea-market-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseChild's Folding Chair (c. 1938) by Magnus S Fossumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079224/childs-folding-chair-c-1938-magnus-fossumFree Image from public domain licenseBaroque armchairhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14996509/baroque-armchairView licenseWatercolor Painting (c. 1939) by Cora Parkerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085164/watercolor-painting-c-1939-cora-parkerFree Image from public domain licenseActivated Summer Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571793/activated-summer-instagram-post-templateView licenseLetter Sander (c. 1940) by Cora Parkerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086264/letter-sander-c-1940-cora-parkerFree Image from public domain licenseAntique furniture auction Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614776/antique-furniture-auction-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseChair (c. 1938) by Michael Riccitellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079155/chair-c-1938-michael-riccitelliFree Image from public domain licenseAntique furniture auction Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18589486/antique-furniture-auction-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWooden chiar (probably 1938) by Clyde L Cheneyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082350/wooden-chiar-probably-1938-clyde-cheneyFree Image from public domain licenseVintage leather armchair element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14990203/vintage-leather-armchair-element-editable-design-setView licenseArmchair (c. 1938) by Ernest Busenbarkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078493/armchair-c-1938-ernest-busenbarkFree Image from public domain licenseRelax Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571816/relax-instagram-post-templateView licenseWooden Chair (c. 1938) by Clyde L Cheneyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082336/wooden-chair-c-1938-clyde-cheneyFree Image from public domain licenseBaroque armchair element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14990205/baroque-armchair-element-editable-design-setView licenseTop of Letter Sander (c. 1940) by Cora Parkerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087001/top-letter-sander-c-1940-cora-parkerFree Image from public domain licenseBaroque armchair element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14990206/baroque-armchair-element-editable-design-setView licenseWooden Log Chair (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemckehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082355/wooden-log-chair-1938-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor armchair design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239359/watercolor-armchair-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseChair (c. 1938) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079158/chair-c-1938-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain licenseBaroque armchair element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994504/baroque-armchair-element-editable-design-setView licenseDoll's Bonnet (c. 1939) by Cora Parkerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083316/dolls-bonnet-c-1939-cora-parkerFree Image from public domain licenseVintage leather armchair element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14989178/vintage-leather-armchair-element-editable-design-setView licenseChild's (living room) Chair (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073635/childs-living-room-chair-c-1937-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licenseBaroque armchair element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14989181/baroque-armchair-element-editable-design-setView licenseFlat Iron Stand (c. 1940) by Cora Parkerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085878/flat-iron-stand-c-1940-cora-parkerFree Image from public domain licenseBaroque armchair element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994520/baroque-armchair-element-editable-design-setView licenseBaby Dress (c. 1940) by Cora Parkerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085362/baby-dress-c-1940-cora-parkerFree Image from public domain license