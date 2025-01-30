rawpixel
Child's chair (probably 1938) by Cora Parker
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
Child's High Chair (c. 1938) by Cora Parker
Victorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixel
Child's Chair (View of Seat Bottom) (c. 1938) by Cora Parker
Flea market Instagram story template, editable text
Whale Oil Lamp (c. 1938) by Cora Parker
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Sewing Bird (c. 1938) by Cora Parker and Carmel Wilson
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
Sun Bonnet (c. 1939) by Cora Parker
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
Hitchcock Chair (1935/1942) by Cushman Parker
Flea market Instagram post template, editable text
Child's Folding Chair (c. 1938) by Magnus S Fossum
Baroque armchair
Watercolor Painting (c. 1939) by Cora Parker
Activated Summer Instagram post template
Letter Sander (c. 1940) by Cora Parker
Antique furniture auction Instagram post template, editable text
Chair (c. 1938) by Michael Riccitelli
Antique furniture auction Instagram post template, editable text and design
Wooden chiar (probably 1938) by Clyde L Cheney
Vintage leather armchair element, editable design set
Armchair (c. 1938) by Ernest Busenbark
Relax Instagram post template
Wooden Chair (c. 1938) by Clyde L Cheney
Baroque armchair element, editable design set
Top of Letter Sander (c. 1940) by Cora Parker
Baroque armchair element, editable design set
Wooden Log Chair (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
Watercolor armchair design element set, editable design
Chair (c. 1938) by Majel G Claflin
Baroque armchair element, editable design set
Doll's Bonnet (c. 1939) by Cora Parker
Vintage leather armchair element, editable design set
Child's (living room) Chair (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durand
Baroque armchair element, editable design set
Flat Iron Stand (c. 1940) by Cora Parker
Baroque armchair element, editable design set
Baby Dress (c. 1940) by Cora Parker
