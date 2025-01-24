rawpixel
Child's Folding Chair (c. 1938) by Magnus S Fossum
artwatercolourfurniturenaturepublic domainpaintingschairphoto
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
Child's Folding Chair (c. 1938) by Magnus S Fossum
Activated Summer Instagram post template
High Back Lounge (c. 1938) by Magnus S Fossum
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
"Bastard" Windsor Chair (c. 1939) by Magnus S Fossum
Relax Instagram post template
Invalid Bedside Table (c. 1936) by Magnus S Fossum
Cartoon beach vacation watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
Checker-board Table-tilt Top (c. 1936) by Magnus S Fossum
Vacation package Instagram post template
Foot Stool - Mahogany with Horse Hair Covering (c. 1939) by Magnus S Fossum
Travel package Instagram post template
Sofa (c. 1936) by Magnus S Fossum
Beach party Instagram post template
Melodeon Converted into Desk (c. 1937) by Magnus S Fossum
Beach party Instagram post template
Linen and Cotton Homespun (c. 1940) by Magnus S Fossum
Beach holiday Instagram post template, editable text
Magnus S. Fossum, Glass Cake Stand, c. 1936, NGA 23308
Aesthetic living room interior remix
Glass Flower Holder (c. 1936) by Magnus S Fossum
Public garden Instagram post template, editable text
Child's High Chair (c. 1938) by Cora Parker
Beach trip Instagram post template, editable text
Child's Chair (View of Seat Bottom) (c. 1938) by Cora Parker
Visit Greece Instagram post template, editable text
Quilt (c. 1937) by Magnus S Fossum
Watercolor armchair design element set, editable design
Child's chair (probably 1938) by Cora Parker
Beach getaway Instagram post template, editable text
Silver Cup and Saucer (c. 1936) by Magnus S Fossum
Summer escape poster template
Old Book, "Life of Wesley" (c. 1936) by Magnus S Fossum
Watercolor dining table, editable remix design
Harvard Student's Chair (Windsor) (c. 1938) by Adele Brooks
Watercolor dining table, editable remix design
Settee (c. 1938) by Vincent P Rosel
Watercolor sofa and armchair design element set, editable design
Rocking Chair with Rawhide Seat (c. 1938) by Frank M Keane
