Child's Dress (c. 1938) by Lucien Verbeke
patternvintagepublic domainillustrationclothingfashionlinenphoto
Branding Instagram post template, original art illustration from Maurice Pillard Verneuil, editable design
Child's Dress (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
Organic linen Instagram post template, editable design
Child's Dress (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
Magazine page poster template, editable design
Child's Dress and Jacket (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
Linen clothing brand Instagram post template, editable design
Dress (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
Editable linen shirt mockup, clothing design
Child's Coat (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
Cotton clothing Instagram post template, editable social media ad
Street Dress (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
Cotton clothing blog banner template, editable text
Blue Afternoon Dress (c. 1938) by Lucien Verbeke
Cotton clothing social story template, editable Instagram design
Dress (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
Summer collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Baby Dress (c. 1938) by Lucien Verbeke
Cotton clothing Instagram post template, editable text
Boy's Cutaway Jacket (c. 1938) by Dorothea Mierisch
Cotton clothing Instagram post template
Dress (c. 1938) by Bessie Forman
New collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Dress (c. 1938) by Nancy Crimi
Second-hand clothes Instagram post template, editable text
Dress (c. 1940) by Frank M Keane
Linen shirt mockup, editable apparel & fashion
Child's Dress (c. 1938) by Jean Peszel
Brown linen shirt mockup element, editable apparel & fashion
Baby Jacket (c. 1938) by Lucien Verbeke
Elegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…
Dress (c. 1938) by Julie C Brush
Linen collection Instagram post template, editable design
Hat (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke
Shirt mockup, women's fashion, studio shoot
Dress (c. 1938) by Nancy Crimi
Room & linen spray label template, editable design
Promenade Dress (c. 1937) by Lucien Verbeke. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Linen collection Instagram post template, editable design
Dress by Lucien Verbeke. Original from The National Galley of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
