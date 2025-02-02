rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Child's Dress (c. 1938) by Jean Peszel
Save
Edit Image
personwatercolorlacevintagedesignpublic domainillustrationclothing
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574441/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Dress (c. 1936) by Jean Peszel
Dress (c. 1936) by Jean Peszel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065745/dress-c-1936-jean-peszelFree Image from public domain license
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574432/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Dress (c. 1940) by Jean Peszel
Dress (c. 1940) by Jean Peszel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085728/dress-c-1940-jean-peszelFree Image from public domain license
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574496/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Dress (c. 1938) by Jean Peszel
Dress (c. 1938) by Jean Peszel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079732/dress-c-1938-jean-peszelFree Image from public domain license
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12500201/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Dress (c. 1939) by Jean Peszel
Dress (c. 1939) by Jean Peszel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083403/dress-c-1939-jean-peszelFree Image from public domain license
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574601/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Jean Peszel
Dress (c. 1937) by Jean Peszel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074545/dress-c-1937-jean-peszelFree Image from public domain license
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
George Barbier's women, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574512/george-barbiers-women-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Dress (c. 1938) by Jean Peszel
Dress (c. 1938) by Jean Peszel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079743/dress-c-1938-jean-peszelFree Image from public domain license
Black coquette, editable design element set
Black coquette, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418006/black-coquette-editable-design-element-setView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Jean Peszel
Dress (c. 1937) by Jean Peszel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074544/dress-c-1937-jean-peszelFree Image from public domain license
Vintage clothing Instagram post template, editable text
Vintage clothing Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924135/vintage-clothing-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Dressing Gown (c. 1936) by Jean Peszel
Dressing Gown (c. 1936) by Jean Peszel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065809/dressing-gown-c-1936-jean-peszelFree Image from public domain license
Friends forever Instagram post template, editable text
Friends forever Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924844/friends-forever-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Child's Dress (c. 1938) by Lucien Verbeke
Child's Dress (c. 1938) by Lucien Verbeke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079226/childs-dress-c-1938-lucien-verbekeFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor red coquette element set
Editable watercolor red coquette element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15144616/editable-watercolor-red-coquette-element-setView license
Dress (c. 1938) by Julie C Brush
Dress (c. 1938) by Julie C Brush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079703/dress-c-1938-julie-brushFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor red coquette element set
Editable watercolor red coquette element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15145805/editable-watercolor-red-coquette-element-setView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Melita Hofmann
Dress (c. 1937) by Melita Hofmann
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074550/dress-c-1937-melita-hofmannFree Image from public domain license
Brown coquette illustration, editable design element remix set
Brown coquette illustration, editable design element remix set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15381576/brown-coquette-illustration-editable-design-element-remix-setView license
Boy's Dressing Gown (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
Boy's Dressing Gown (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073148/boys-dressing-gown-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Women's empowerment Instagram post template, editable text
Women's empowerment Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922573/womens-empowerment-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Dress (c. 1936) by Jean Peszel
Dress (c. 1936) by Jean Peszel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065760/dress-c-1936-jean-peszelFree Image from public domain license
George Barbier's women iPhone wallpaper, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
George Barbier's women iPhone wallpaper, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574658/png-accessory-adult-android-wallpaperView license
Dress (c. 1938) by Bessie Forman
Dress (c. 1938) by Bessie Forman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079733/dress-c-1938-bessie-formanFree Image from public domain license
George Barbier's women iPhone wallpaper, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
George Barbier's women iPhone wallpaper, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574631/png-accessory-adult-android-wallpaperView license
Dress (c. 1938) by Nancy Crimi
Dress (c. 1938) by Nancy Crimi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079713/dress-c-1938-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563981/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Dress (c. 1938) by Nancy Crimi
Dress (c. 1938) by Nancy Crimi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079722/dress-c-1938-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain license
Black coquette, editable design element set
Black coquette, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418004/black-coquette-editable-design-element-setView license
Dress with Quilted Petticoat (1935/1942) by Jean Peszel
Dress with Quilted Petticoat (1935/1942) by Jean Peszel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060321/dress-with-quilted-petticoat-19351942-jean-peszelFree Image from public domain license
Vintage education editable collage element set
Vintage education editable collage element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590170/vintage-education-editable-collage-element-setView license
Girl's Chintz Dress (1938) by Marie Famularo
Girl's Chintz Dress (1938) by Marie Famularo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080029/girls-chintz-dress-1938-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain license
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
Spencer (c. 1940) by Nancy Crimi
Spencer (c. 1940) by Nancy Crimi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086790/spencer-c-1940-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain license
Lingerie collection poster template
Lingerie collection poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444476/lingerie-collection-poster-templateView license
Bodice (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
Bodice (c. 1937) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073066/bodice-c-1937-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license