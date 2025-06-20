rawpixel
Child's Porringer (1938) by Jacob Gielens
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
Stew pot (1935/1942) by Joseph Sudek
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
Toleware Tin Coffee Pot (c. 1938) by Jacob Gielens
Editable Chinese porcelain ceramic element set
Sugar Bowl (c. 1938) by Richard Barnett
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Doll: Black Mama (c. 1938) by Jacob Gielens
watercolor food set, editable design element
Sugar Bowl (1935/1942) by Nicholas Amantea
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Skillet (1938) by William Frank
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Cake Mold (c. 1938) by Richard Barnett
Dinnerware sale Instagram post template, editable text
Sugar Bowl (probably 1940/1941) by Robert Stewart
Thrift store Instagram post template, editable text
Bowl - Bennington (1938) by Charles Moss
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
Crock (probably 1937/1938) by Nicholas Amantea
Art & culture magazine editable poster template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
Pa. German Earthenware Bowl (c. 1938) by Jessica Price
Editable watercolor Halloween design element set
Camphene Lamp (1938) by Jacob Gielens
Editable watercolor Halloween design element set
Kettle (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemcke
Editable watercolor Halloween design element set
Pa. German Bowl (c. 1938) by Alvin Shiren
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
Crock (c. 1938) by Yolande Delasser
Editable watercolor Halloween design element set
Crock with Cover (c. 1938) by Yolande Delasser
Antique museum editable Instagram story template, original art illustration from John Singer Sargent
Bowl (1938) by Grace Halpin
Editable watercolor Halloween design element set
Crock (c. 1940) by John Tarantino
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Sugar Bowl (1938) by Charles Moss
Acai bowl Instagram post template
Pa. German Covered Bowl (c. 1938) by Alvin Shiren
