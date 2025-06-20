rawpixel
Chintzes from Quilt (c. 1938) by Catherine Fowler
Pink watercolor heart, editable background design
Quilt (c. 1939) by Catherine Fowler
Editable shawl scarf mockup
Bedspread (c. 1940) by Catherine Fowler
Gold heart border background, editable design
Printed Cotton (c. 1941) by Catherine Fowler
Love watercolor heart background, editable design
Turkey Track Quilt (c. 1941) by Catherine Fowler
Watercolor heart frame, editable background
Quilt Coverlet (c. 1938) by Minnetta Good
Cute love frame, editable background design
Tufted Candlewick Bedspread (c. 1939) by Catherine Fowler
Pink watercolor heart background, editable design
Chintz Square (c. 1938) by Daniel Fletcher
Watercolor heart border background, editable design
Patchwork Quilt with Eagles (c. 1938) by Daniel Fletcher
Gold heart border background, editable design
Padded Quilt (c. 1938) by Eva Wilson
Gold heart border, editable background design
Cravat (c. 1937) by Catherine Fowler
Editable floral frame, watercolor orange orchid design
Applique Quilt (1935/1942) by Catherine Fowler
Editable oval floral frame, watercolor orange orchid design
Appliqued Bedspread (c. 1938) by Suzanne Roy
Editable floral frame, watercolor orange orchid design
Pieced Quilt - "Star Pattern" (c. 1938) by Maud M Holme
Editable floral frame, watercolor orange orchid design
Quilt (c. 1938) by Paul Ward
Watercolor orange orchid oval frame, editable flower design
Wool Tablecloth (c. 1938) by Frank Maurer
Watercolor heart border background, editable design
Sunburst Quilt (c. 1938) by Charlotte Winter
Editable oval floral frame, watercolor orange orchid design
Patchwork Quilt (c. 1938) by A Zimet
Orange orchid round frame, editable watercolor flower design
Applique Quilt (c. 1938) by Margaret Concha
Watercolor orange orchid oval frame, editable flower design
Dated Quilt (c. 1938) by Therkel Anderson
Editable floral round frame, watercolor orange orchid design
Quilt Patches (c. 1938) by Katherine Hastings
