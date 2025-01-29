rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Chintz (From Quilt) (1938) by J Howard Iams
Save
Edit Image
antique textilechintzpatternschintz artquilt patternquiltembroiderychintz pattern
Patchwork quilt magic font
Patchwork quilt magic font
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14813892/patchwork-quilt-magic-fontView license
Coverlet (1938) by J Howard Iams
Coverlet (1938) by J Howard Iams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079444/coverlet-1938-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain license
Patchwork
Patchwork
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14817543/patchworkView license
Coverlet (c. 1936) by J Howard Iams
Coverlet (c. 1936) by J Howard Iams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070085/coverlet-c-1936-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain license
Patchwork
Patchwork
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14819445/patchworkView license
Coverlet (1936) by J Howard Iams
Coverlet (1936) by J Howard Iams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070095/coverlet-1936-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain license
Stitched
Stitched
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14836723/stitchedView license
Quilt (c. 1941) by Betty Jacob
Quilt (c. 1941) by Betty Jacob
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087988/quilt-c-1941-betty-jacobFree Image from public domain license
Patchwork
Patchwork
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816343/patchworkView license
Beaded Pin Cushion (1937) by J Howard Iams
Beaded Pin Cushion (1937) by J Howard Iams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072989/beaded-pin-cushion-1937-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain license
Stitched
Stitched
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14776546/stitchedView license
Cotton Quilt - Tulip Design (c. 1938) by Frank Gutting
Cotton Quilt - Tulip Design (c. 1938) by Frank Gutting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079429/cotton-quilt-tulip-design-c-1938-frank-guttingFree Image from public domain license
Patchwork
Patchwork
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14776701/patchworkView license
Cast Iron Gate Top (1938) by J Howard Iams
Cast Iron Gate Top (1938) by J Howard Iams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079127/cast-iron-gate-top-1938-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain license
Abstract art blog banner template
Abstract art blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14714276/abstract-art-blog-banner-templateView license
Cast Iron Gate Top (1938) by J Howard Iams
Cast Iron Gate Top (1938) by J Howard Iams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079149/cast-iron-gate-top-1938-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain license
Like & subscribe Facebook post template
Like & subscribe Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062697/like-subscribe-facebook-post-templateView license
Quilt (1937) by Jacob Gielens
Quilt (1937) by Jacob Gielens
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076655/quilt-1937-jacob-gielensFree Image from public domain license
Ask me Facebook post template
Ask me Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062587/ask-facebook-post-templateView license
Glazed Chintz (c. 1937) by Edith Miller
Glazed Chintz (c. 1937) by Edith Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075052/glazed-chintz-c-1937-edith-millerFree Image from public domain license
Psychology podcast blog banner template
Psychology podcast blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14714275/psychology-podcast-blog-banner-templateView license
Toleware Document Box (c. 1938) by J Howard Iams
Toleware Document Box (c. 1938) by J Howard Iams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082001/toleware-document-box-c-1938-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain license
Success quote template
Success quote template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14601161/success-quote-templateView license
Ginger Box Tin (c. 1938) by J Howard Iams
Ginger Box Tin (c. 1938) by J Howard Iams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080032/ginger-box-tin-c-1938-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain license
Journey quote template
Journey quote template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14601224/journey-quote-templateView license
Chintz (c. 1936) by Suzanne Roy
Chintz (c. 1936) by Suzanne Roy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065017/chintz-c-1936-suzanne-royFree Image from public domain license
Embroidery nature textile, editable design element set
Embroidery nature textile, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418715/embroidery-nature-textile-editable-design-element-setView license
Quilt (c. 1939) by Katherine Hastings
Quilt (c. 1939) by Katherine Hastings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084366/quilt-c-1939-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain license
Be unicorn quote Instagram post template
Be unicorn quote Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686437/unicorn-quote-instagram-post-templateView license
Pitcher (c. 1938) by J Howard Iams
Pitcher (c. 1938) by J Howard Iams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081030/pitcher-c-1938-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain license
Cute embroidered kittens design, editable design element set
Cute embroidered kittens design, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15417990/cute-embroidered-kittens-design-editable-design-element-setView license
Dress (1938) by J Howard Iams
Dress (1938) by J Howard Iams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079741/dress-1938-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain license
Embroidery nature textile, editable design element set
Embroidery nature textile, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418881/embroidery-nature-textile-editable-design-element-setView license
Textiles from Quilt (c. 1936) by Millia Davenport
Textiles from Quilt (c. 1936) by Millia Davenport
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072106/textiles-from-quilt-c-1936-millia-davenportFree Image from public domain license
Visit Japan Facebook post template
Visit Japan Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13823897/visit-japan-facebook-post-templateView license
Quilt Block (c. 1937) by Charlotte Angus
Quilt Block (c. 1937) by Charlotte Angus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076688/quilt-block-c-1937-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote Instagram post template
Inspirational quote Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14729362/inspirational-quote-instagram-post-templateView license
Patchwork and Applique Quilt (c. 1936) by Irene Schaefer and Mary Berner
Patchwork and Applique Quilt (c. 1936) by Irene Schaefer and Mary Berner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067523/patchwork-and-applique-quilt-c-1936-irene-schaefer-and-mary-bernerFree Image from public domain license
Embroidery, editable design element set
Embroidery, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418616/embroidery-editable-design-element-setView license
Glass Globe - Wax Flowers (1937) by J Howard Iams
Glass Globe - Wax Flowers (1937) by J Howard Iams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075038/glass-globe-wax-flowers-1937-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain license