Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imageantique textilechintzpatternschintz artquilt patternquiltembroiderychintz patternChintz (From Quilt) (1938) by J Howard IamsOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 937 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3200 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarPatchwork quilt magic fonthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14813892/patchwork-quilt-magic-fontView licenseCoverlet (1938) by J Howard Iamshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079444/coverlet-1938-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain licensePatchworkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14817543/patchworkView licenseCoverlet (c. 1936) by J Howard Iamshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070085/coverlet-c-1936-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain licensePatchworkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14819445/patchworkView licenseCoverlet (1936) by J Howard Iamshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070095/coverlet-1936-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain licenseStitchedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14836723/stitchedView licenseQuilt (c. 1941) by Betty Jacobhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087988/quilt-c-1941-betty-jacobFree Image from public domain licensePatchworkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816343/patchworkView licenseBeaded Pin Cushion (1937) by J Howard Iamshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072989/beaded-pin-cushion-1937-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain licenseStitchedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14776546/stitchedView licenseCotton Quilt - Tulip Design (c. 1938) by Frank Guttinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079429/cotton-quilt-tulip-design-c-1938-frank-guttingFree Image from public domain licensePatchworkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14776701/patchworkView licenseCast Iron Gate Top (1938) by J Howard Iamshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079127/cast-iron-gate-top-1938-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain licenseAbstract art blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14714276/abstract-art-blog-banner-templateView licenseCast Iron Gate Top (1938) by J Howard Iamshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079149/cast-iron-gate-top-1938-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain licenseLike & subscribe Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062697/like-subscribe-facebook-post-templateView licenseQuilt (1937) by Jacob Gielenshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076655/quilt-1937-jacob-gielensFree Image from public domain licenseAsk me Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062587/ask-facebook-post-templateView licenseGlazed Chintz (c. 1937) by Edith Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075052/glazed-chintz-c-1937-edith-millerFree Image from public domain licensePsychology podcast blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14714275/psychology-podcast-blog-banner-templateView licenseToleware Document Box (c. 1938) by J Howard Iamshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082001/toleware-document-box-c-1938-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain licenseSuccess quote templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14601161/success-quote-templateView licenseGinger Box Tin (c. 1938) by J Howard Iamshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080032/ginger-box-tin-c-1938-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain licenseJourney quote templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14601224/journey-quote-templateView licenseChintz (c. 1936) by Suzanne Royhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065017/chintz-c-1936-suzanne-royFree Image from public domain licenseEmbroidery nature textile, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418715/embroidery-nature-textile-editable-design-element-setView licenseQuilt (c. 1939) by Katherine Hastingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084366/quilt-c-1939-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain licenseBe unicorn quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686437/unicorn-quote-instagram-post-templateView licensePitcher (c. 1938) by J Howard Iamshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081030/pitcher-c-1938-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain licenseCute embroidered kittens design, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15417990/cute-embroidered-kittens-design-editable-design-element-setView licenseDress (1938) by J Howard Iamshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079741/dress-1938-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain licenseEmbroidery nature textile, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418881/embroidery-nature-textile-editable-design-element-setView licenseTextiles from Quilt (c. 1936) by Millia Davenporthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072106/textiles-from-quilt-c-1936-millia-davenportFree Image from public domain licenseVisit Japan Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13823897/visit-japan-facebook-post-templateView licenseQuilt Block (c. 1937) by Charlotte Angushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076688/quilt-block-c-1937-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14729362/inspirational-quote-instagram-post-templateView licensePatchwork and Applique Quilt (c. 1936) by Irene Schaefer and Mary Bernerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067523/patchwork-and-applique-quilt-c-1936-irene-schaefer-and-mary-bernerFree Image from public domain licenseEmbroidery, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418616/embroidery-editable-design-element-setView licenseGlass Globe - Wax Flowers (1937) by J Howard Iamshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075038/glass-globe-wax-flowers-1937-howard-iamsFree Image from public domain license