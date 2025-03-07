rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Cigar Store Figure (c. 1938) by Louis Plogsted
Save
Edit Image
facepersonartwatercolourmanpublic domainclothingadult
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10798185/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Cigar Store Indian (1938) by Louis Plogsted
Cigar Store Indian (1938) by Louis Plogsted
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079290/cigar-store-indian-1938-louis-plogstedFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202259/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Cigar Store Indian (1938) by Louis Plogsted
Cigar Store Indian (1938) by Louis Plogsted
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079270/cigar-store-indian-1938-louis-plogstedFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877850/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Cigar Store Scotchman (c. 1937) by Florian Rokita
Cigar Store Scotchman (c. 1937) by Florian Rokita
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073887/cigar-store-scotchman-c-1937-florian-rokitaFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women png element, editable remix design
Watercolor young women png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10793268/watercolor-young-women-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Cigar Store Figure "Sailor" (c. 1940) by Hilda Olson
Cigar Store Figure "Sailor" (c. 1940) by Hilda Olson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089117/cigar-store-figure-sailor-c-1940-hilda-olsonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877751/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Michael Riccitelli
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Michael Riccitelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079307/cigar-store-indian-c-1938-michael-riccitelliFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877803/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Jane Iverson
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Jane Iverson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079303/cigar-store-indian-c-1938-jane-iversonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203162/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Rolland Ayres
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Rolland Ayres
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079268/cigar-store-indian-c-1938-rolland-ayresFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10389017/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Ralph M Lewis
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Ralph M Lewis
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079288/cigar-store-indian-c-1938-ralph-lewisFree Image from public domain license
Man holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding megaphone, editable shopping announcement. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9566852/man-holding-megaphone-editable-shopping-announcement-remixed-rawpixelView license
Cigar Store Figure (c. 1941) by Robert Pohle
Cigar Store Figure (c. 1941) by Robert Pohle
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087546/cigar-store-figure-c-1941-robert-pohleFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195839/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Orville Cline
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Orville Cline
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079309/cigar-store-indian-c-1938-orville-clineFree Image from public domain license
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Businessman holding megaphone, editable vintage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9505238/businessman-holding-megaphone-editable-vintage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Clock-Toby (front and side view) (1938) by Ralph Atkinson
Clock-Toby (front and side view) (1938) by Ralph Atkinson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079350/clock-toby-front-and-side-view-1938-ralph-atkinsonFree Image from public domain license
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView license
Ship's Figurehead (c. 1938) by Louis Plogsted
Ship's Figurehead (c. 1938) by Louis Plogsted
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081516/ships-figurehead-c-1938-louis-plogstedFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls picnic in a park, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor girls picnic in a park, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11455937/watercolor-girls-picnic-park-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Henry Tomaszewski
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Henry Tomaszewski
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079284/cigar-store-indian-c-1938-henry-tomaszewskiFree Image from public domain license
Man holding gavel, editable justice scale. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding gavel, editable justice scale. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9531166/man-holding-gavel-editable-justice-scale-remixed-rawpixelView license
Statue (1935/1942) by Louis Plogsted
Statue (1935/1942) by Louis Plogsted
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069670/statue-19351942-louis-plogstedFree Image from public domain license
Group of young adults outdoors using smartphones together and chilling
Group of young adults outdoors using smartphones together and chilling
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901119/group-young-adults-outdoors-using-smartphones-together-and-chillingView license
Cigar Store Indian "Trapper" (c. 1937) by Stanley Mazur
Cigar Store Indian "Trapper" (c. 1937) by Stanley Mazur
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073880/cigar-store-indian-trapper-c-1937-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain license
A team of diverse people doing a group photo
A team of diverse people doing a group photo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14915916/team-diverse-people-doing-group-photoView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenos
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenos
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073789/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain license
A team of diverse people doing a group photo
A team of diverse people doing a group photo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14915478/team-diverse-people-doing-group-photoView license
Figure of a Felon (c. 1938) by Donald Donovan
Figure of a Felon (c. 1938) by Donald Donovan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079891/figure-felon-c-1938-donald-donovanFree Image from public domain license
A team of diverse people doing a group photo
A team of diverse people doing a group photo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912908/team-diverse-people-doing-group-photoView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Henry Tomaszewski
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Henry Tomaszewski
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073778/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-henry-tomaszewskiFree Image from public domain license
A team of diverse people doing a group photo
A team of diverse people doing a group photo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912986/team-diverse-people-doing-group-photoView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Robert Pohle
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Robert Pohle
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073826/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-robert-pohleFree Image from public domain license
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9527258/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Ethel Dougan
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Ethel Dougan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073807/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-ethel-douganFree Image from public domain license