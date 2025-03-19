rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Circular Tin Bath Tub (c. 1938) by Wilbur M Rice
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolorfurniturepublic domainclothingpaintingshatphoto
Vacation package Instagram post template
Vacation package Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703471/vacation-package-instagram-post-templateView license
Wooden Straight Chair (c. 1938) by Wilbur M Rice
Wooden Straight Chair (c. 1938) by Wilbur M Rice
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082378/wooden-straight-chair-c-1938-wilbur-riceFree Image from public domain license
Beach party Instagram post template
Beach party Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703478/beach-party-instagram-post-templateView license
Shaker Bonnet (c. 1938) by Wilbur M Rice
Shaker Bonnet (c. 1938) by Wilbur M Rice
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081422/shaker-bonnet-c-1938-wilbur-riceFree Image from public domain license
Mental health Instagram post template, editable text
Mental health Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12528417/mental-health-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Earthenware Beer Mug (c. 1938) by Wilbur M Rice
Earthenware Beer Mug (c. 1938) by Wilbur M Rice
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079802/earthenware-beer-mug-c-1938-wilbur-riceFree Image from public domain license
Beach holiday Instagram post template, editable text
Beach holiday Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597191/beach-holiday-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Foot Stove (c. 1937) by Wilbur M Rice
Foot Stove (c. 1937) by Wilbur M Rice
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074942/foot-stove-c-1937-wilbur-riceFree Image from public domain license
Happy new year poster template
Happy new year poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12959524/happy-new-year-poster-templateView license
Horse Collar and Hame (c. 1938) by Wilbur M Rice
Horse Collar and Hame (c. 1938) by Wilbur M Rice
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080252/horse-collar-and-hame-c-1938-wilbur-riceFree Image from public domain license
Beach trip Instagram post template, editable text
Beach trip Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597190/beach-trip-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
George Washington on Horseback (c. 1938) by Wilbur M Rice
George Washington on Horseback (c. 1938) by Wilbur M Rice
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080025/george-washington-horseback-c-1938-wilbur-riceFree Image from public domain license
Farming vlog Facebook post template
Farming vlog Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14396274/farming-vlog-facebook-post-templateView license
Tin Bath Tub (c. 1937) by Gordon Saltar
Tin Bath Tub (c. 1937) by Gordon Saltar
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077629/tin-bath-tub-c-1937-gordon-saltarFree Image from public domain license
New year's eve Instagram post template
New year's eve Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12787339/new-years-eve-instagram-post-templateView license
Hanging Corner Cupboard (c. 1938) by Wilbur M Rice
Hanging Corner Cupboard (c. 1938) by Wilbur M Rice
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080163/hanging-corner-cupboard-c-1938-wilbur-riceFree Image from public domain license
Thanksgiving party Instagram post template, editable text
Thanksgiving party Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598287/thanksgiving-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Soup Kettle (c. 1938) by Stanley Mazur
Soup Kettle (c. 1938) by Stanley Mazur
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081706/soup-kettle-c-1938-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10238443/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView license
Horseshoe Bonnet (1935/1942) by Wilbur M Rice
Horseshoe Bonnet (1935/1942) by Wilbur M Rice
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060924/horseshoe-bonnet-19351942-wilbur-riceFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462393/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Hobby Horse (c. 1941) by Wilbur M Rice
Hobby Horse (c. 1941) by Wilbur M Rice
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087826/hobby-horse-c-1941-wilbur-riceFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman in room, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman in room, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199000/watercolor-victorian-woman-room-editable-remix-designView license
Ox Cart Chair (c. 1939) by Wilbur M Rice
Ox Cart Chair (c. 1939) by Wilbur M Rice
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084086/cart-chair-c-1939-wilbur-riceFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710163/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView license
Wooden Noggin (c. 1941) by Wilbur M Rice
Wooden Noggin (c. 1941) by Wilbur M Rice
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088413/wooden-noggin-c-1941-wilbur-riceFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10381749/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView license
Soldier in Khaki Coin Bank (c. 1938) by William O Fletcher
Soldier in Khaki Coin Bank (c. 1938) by William O Fletcher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081710/soldier-khaki-coin-bank-c-1938-william-fletcherFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710160/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView license
Windmill Counterbalance (c. 1938) by Wilbur M Rice
Windmill Counterbalance (c. 1938) by Wilbur M Rice
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082321/windmill-counterbalance-c-1938-wilbur-riceFree Image from public domain license
Cooking Journal blog banner template, editable text
Cooking Journal blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597842/cooking-journal-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Carrier (c. 1938) by Wilbur M Rice
Carrier (c. 1938) by Wilbur M Rice
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079107/carrier-c-1938-wilbur-riceFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10803127/watercolor-victorian-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Turk's Head Baking Dish (1938) by John B Moll
Turk's Head Baking Dish (1938) by John B Moll
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082097/turks-head-baking-dish-1938-john-mollFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884636/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView license
Whale Oil Lamp (c. 1938) by James M Lawson
Whale Oil Lamp (c. 1938) by James M Lawson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082285/whale-oil-lamp-c-1938-james-lawsonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10803407/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView license
Humidor (c. 1938) by John B Moll
Humidor (c. 1938) by John B Moll
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080273/humidor-c-1938-john-mollFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884640/watercolor-victorian-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Jacket and Pants (c. 1938) by Hal Blakeley
Jacket and Pants (c. 1938) by Hal Blakeley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080344/jacket-and-pants-c-1938-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain license