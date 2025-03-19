Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolorfurniturepublic domainclothingpaintingshatphotoCircular Tin Bath Tub (c. 1938) by Wilbur M RiceOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 851 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 2905 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarVacation package Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703471/vacation-package-instagram-post-templateView licenseWooden Straight Chair (c. 1938) by Wilbur M Ricehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082378/wooden-straight-chair-c-1938-wilbur-riceFree Image from public domain licenseBeach party Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703478/beach-party-instagram-post-templateView licenseShaker Bonnet (c. 1938) by Wilbur M Ricehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081422/shaker-bonnet-c-1938-wilbur-riceFree Image from public domain licenseMental health Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12528417/mental-health-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseEarthenware Beer Mug (c. 1938) by Wilbur M Ricehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079802/earthenware-beer-mug-c-1938-wilbur-riceFree Image from public domain licenseBeach holiday Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597191/beach-holiday-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFoot Stove (c. 1937) by Wilbur M Ricehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074942/foot-stove-c-1937-wilbur-riceFree Image from public domain licenseHappy new year poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12959524/happy-new-year-poster-templateView licenseHorse Collar and Hame (c. 1938) by Wilbur M Ricehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080252/horse-collar-and-hame-c-1938-wilbur-riceFree Image from public domain licenseBeach trip Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597190/beach-trip-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGeorge Washington on Horseback (c. 1938) by Wilbur M Ricehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080025/george-washington-horseback-c-1938-wilbur-riceFree Image from public domain licenseFarming vlog Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14396274/farming-vlog-facebook-post-templateView licenseTin Bath Tub (c. 1937) by Gordon Saltarhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077629/tin-bath-tub-c-1937-gordon-saltarFree Image from public domain licenseNew year's eve Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12787339/new-years-eve-instagram-post-templateView licenseHanging Corner Cupboard (c. 1938) by Wilbur M Ricehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080163/hanging-corner-cupboard-c-1938-wilbur-riceFree Image from public domain licenseThanksgiving party Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598287/thanksgiving-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSoup Kettle (c. 1938) by Stanley Mazurhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081706/soup-kettle-c-1938-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor boys at beach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10238443/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView licenseHorseshoe Bonnet (1935/1942) by Wilbur M Ricehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060924/horseshoe-bonnet-19351942-wilbur-riceFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462393/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseHobby Horse (c. 1941) by Wilbur M Ricehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087826/hobby-horse-c-1941-wilbur-riceFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman in room, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199000/watercolor-victorian-woman-room-editable-remix-designView licenseOx Cart Chair (c. 1939) by Wilbur M Ricehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084086/cart-chair-c-1939-wilbur-riceFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor boys at beach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710163/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView licenseWooden Noggin (c. 1941) by Wilbur M Ricehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088413/wooden-noggin-c-1941-wilbur-riceFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor boys at beach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10381749/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView licenseSoldier in Khaki Coin Bank (c. 1938) by William O Fletcherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081710/soldier-khaki-coin-bank-c-1938-william-fletcherFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor boys at beach, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710160/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView licenseWindmill Counterbalance (c. 1938) by Wilbur M Ricehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082321/windmill-counterbalance-c-1938-wilbur-riceFree Image from public domain licenseCooking Journal blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597842/cooking-journal-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseCarrier (c. 1938) by Wilbur M Ricehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079107/carrier-c-1938-wilbur-riceFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian women mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10803127/watercolor-victorian-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseTurk's Head Baking Dish (1938) by John B Mollhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082097/turks-head-baking-dish-1938-john-mollFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian women, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884636/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView licenseWhale Oil Lamp (c. 1938) by James M Lawsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082285/whale-oil-lamp-c-1938-james-lawsonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian women, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10803407/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView licenseHumidor (c. 1938) by John B Mollhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080273/humidor-c-1938-john-mollFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian women mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884640/watercolor-victorian-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseJacket and Pants (c. 1938) by Hal Blakeleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080344/jacket-and-pants-c-1938-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain license