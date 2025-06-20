Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonartwatercolourpublic domainwomanadultpaintingsCircus wagon figure: dancing girl (probably 1938) by Katharine MerrillOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 776 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2650 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10659626/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseCircus Wagon Figure: Dancing Girl (c. 1938) by Katharine Merrillhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079326/circus-wagon-figure-dancing-girl-c-1938-katharine-merrillFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman & dog, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10360723/watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-editable-remix-designView licenseDancing Girl from Spark's Carousel Wagon (c. 1938) by Katharine Merrillhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079543/dancing-girl-from-sparks-carousel-wagon-c-1938-katharine-merrillFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198793/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseCircus Wagon Figure: Pan (c. 1939) by Katharine Merrillhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083099/circus-wagon-figure-pan-c-1939-katharine-merrillFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Victorian woman & dog, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450804/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseToby Pottery Jug (c. 1938) by Katharine Merrillhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081996/toby-pottery-jug-c-1938-katharine-merrillFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor woman& dog in park, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462383/editable-watercolor-womanand-dog-park-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by American 20th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079311/cigar-store-indian-c-1938-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10657977/watercolor-victorian-woman-autumn-editable-remix-designView licenseLion (c. 1939) by Katharine Merrillhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083939/lion-c-1939-katharine-merrillFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic woman line art backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8513085/aesthetic-woman-line-art-backgroundView licenseMarylin, the Trapeze Artist (1935/1942) by Frank Grayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061203/marylin-the-trapeze-artist-19351942-frank-grayFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450788/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-autumn-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseCircus Wagon Figure (1938) by Alvin M Gullyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079327/circus-wagon-figure-1938-alvin-gullyFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman in park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199067/watercolor-woman-park-editable-remix-designView licenseCircus Wagon Figure: Turk (c. 1938) by Robert Galvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079323/circus-wagon-figure-turk-c-1938-robert-galvinFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10465708/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseVase (c. 1937) by Katharine Merrillhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077841/vase-c-1937-katharine-merrillFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10479762/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseCircus Wagon Figure (c. 1937) by Howard Weldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073881/circus-wagon-figure-c-1937-howard-weldFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10256643/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licensePuppet - "Tight Rope Walker" (c. 1938) by Pearl Torellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081187/puppet-tight-rope-walker-c-1938-pearl-torellFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877850/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseCircus wagon figure: medieval lady (1940) by John Matulishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089132/circus-wagon-figure-medieval-lady-1940-john-matulisFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10793268/watercolor-young-women-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseCircus Wagon Figure (1938) by Lawrence Flynnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079304/circus-wagon-figure-1938-lawrence-flynnFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877751/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseCircus Wagon (c. 1938) by Frank M Keanehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079310/circus-wagon-c-1938-frank-keaneFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10798185/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licensePen Wiper Doll (c. 1937) by Eugene C Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076294/pen-wiper-doll-c-1937-eugene-millerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202259/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseDoll - "Abbie" (1935/1942) by Edith Townerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060157/doll-abbie-19351942-edith-townerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor paper mockup, editable product designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14336702/watercolor-paper-mockup-editable-product-designView licenseCigar Store Indian (1935/1942) by Dorothy Hay Jensenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059620/cigar-store-indian-19351942-dorothy-hay-jensenFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Victorian woman at balcony, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11472468/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-balcony-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseNana and Count Muffat by Charles Demuthhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265580/nana-and-count-muffat-charles-demuthFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203162/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseFigure of Justice (c. 1938) by Elmer R Kottcamphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079906/figure-justice-c-1938-elmer-kottcampFree Image from public domain license